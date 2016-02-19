Soil Biology
1st Edition
Description
Soil Biology brings together the microbiological, botanical, and zoological aspects of soil biology. Leading specialists provide critical reviews and assessments of their particular branches of soil biology, paying particular attention to functional aspects and biotic interrelationships whenever possible.
This volume is organized into 17 chapters and begins with an overview of the soil system, emphasizing the system components including the mineral fraction, organic matter, soil moisture, and soil atmosphere. The next chapters focus on microorganisms present in the soil, along with their effects on plant roots. The book also discusses the soil algae, including how algae are affected by physical and chemical environments and their interrelations with other organisms. The remaining chapters look at other organisms that inhabit the soil, including Arthropoda, Collembola, and Mollusca, as well as the probable effects of inhibiting substances upon the biology of soil microorganisms. The final chapters explain the decomposition of organic matter in the soil and the effects of synthetic chemicals on soil microorganisms.
This book is a valuable resource for soil biologists and research workers in fields such as botany, agriculture, zoology, and microbiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
1. The Soil System
I. Introduction
II. Components of the Soil System
References
2. Bacteria in Soil
I. Introduction
II. The Number of Bacteria in Soil
III. The Bacterial Biomass and its Spatial Requirement
IV. Respiratory Activity of Soil Bacteria
V. Factors Limiting Soil Bacterial Activity
VI. Distributional Patterns of Bacteria in Soils
VII. Moisture Requirements
VIII. Aeration Requirement
IX. Reaction and Temperature Requirements
X. Biotic Limitations on Bacterial Activity
XI. Patterns in Microbial Transformations
XII. The Priming Effect in Decomposition of Soil Humus
XIII. Some Proposed Groupings of the Soil Bacteria
XIV. Zymogenous and Autochthonous Floras
XV. The Predominant Bacteria in Soil
XVI. Other Bacteria Abundant in Soil
XVII. Well-known Genera not Abundantly Present in Soil
References
3. Fungi in Soil
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Study
III. The Fungi Occurring in Soil
IV. Factors Affecting Growth of Fungi in Soil
V. Conclusions
References
4. The Actinomycetes
I. General Introduction
II. Actinomycetes as Soil Organisms
References
5. Soil Algae
I. Abundance in and on Soil
II. Effects of Physical Environment
III. Effects of Chemical Environment
IV. Interrelations with Other Organisms
V. Effects on Soil
References
6. Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. The Protozoan Fauna of Soil
IV. The Biology of Soil Protozoa
V. Relation to Vegetation and Other Soil Organisms
VI. The Role of Soil Protozoa
Acknowledgements
References
7. Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Problems of Nematode Taxonomy
III. Geographical Distribution
IV. Nematode Ecology
References
8. The Enchytraeidae
I. Introduction
II. The Extraction of Enchytraeidae from Soil
III. Feeding Habits of the Enchytraeidae
IV. Reproductive Biology of the Enchytraeidae
V. Population Ecology of the Enchytraeidae
VI. Aggregation in the Enchytraeidae
VII. Metabolic Activity of Enchytraeid Populations
References
9. Lumbricidae
I. Introduction
IL General Biology
III. Earthworm Populations—Biomass, Distribution and Regulation
IV. Effects of Earthworms on Soil Structure
V. Consumption of Plant Litter by Earthworms
VI. Effects of Earthworms on the Circulation of Plant Nutrients
VII. The Influence of Earthworms on Soil Micro-organisms
References
10. Arthropoda (Except Acari and Collembola)
I. General Aspects
II. Arthropod Groups
References
11. Acari
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Acari
III. Distribution and Dynamics
IV. Feeding Habits
V. Metabolism
References
12. Collembola
I. Introduction
II. Systematics
III. Geographical Distribution
IV. Life Cycles
V. Food
VI. Sampling and Extraction Techniques
VII. Horizontal Distribution
VIII. Vertical Distribution
IX. Seasonal Variations in Numbers
X. Collembola as Indicators of Soil Conditions
XL Population Densities
XII. Biomass and General Metabolism
XIII. The Effect of Climate on the Contribution to the Soil Turnover
XIV. The Role of Collembola in Sou Formation
References
13. Mollusca
I. Introduction
II. Feeding and Digestion
III. Locomotion
IV. Respiration
V. Excretion
VI. Ecology
References
14. The Importance of Antibiotics and Inhibiting Substances
I. Introduction
II. Existence in Soil
III. Properties of the Soil Toxicity
IV. Origin in Soil
V. Biological Significance in Soil
References
15. Soil Micro-Organisms and Plant Roots
I. Introduction
II. The Root Region
III. Conclusion
References
16. The Decomposition of Organic Matter in the Soil
I. Introduction
II. The Nature and the Amount of Litter
III. Initial Invasion of Tissues
IV. Decomposition Processes in the Litter
V. Chemical Changes During the Decomposition of the Litter
VI. Decomposition Processes in the Mineral Soil
References
17. Soil Micro-organisms and Plant Protection Chemicals
I. Introduction
II. Microbiological Decomposition of Herbicides
III. Microbiological Decomposition of Pesticides
IV. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
