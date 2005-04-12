Software Piracy Exposed - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266986, 9780080489735

Software Piracy Exposed

1st Edition

Authors: Ron Honick
eBook ISBN: 9780080489735
Paperback ISBN: 9781932266986
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th April 2005
Page Count: 400
Description

This book is about software piracy--what it is and how it's done. Stealing software is not to be condoned, and theft of intellectual property and copyright infringement are serious matters, but it's totally unrealistic to pretend that it doesn't happen. Software piracy has reached epidemic proportions. Many computer users know this, the software companies know this, and once you've read the Introduction to this book, you'll understand why. Seeing how widespread software piracy is, learning how it's accomplished, and particularly how incredibly easy it is to do might surprise you. This book describes how software piracy is actually being carried out.

Key Features

  • This book is about software piracy--what it is and how it's done
  • This is the first book ever to describe how software is actually stolen and traded over the internet
  • Discusses security implications resulting from over 1/2 of the internet's computers running illegal, unpatched, pirated software

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION Chapter 2 WHY SOFTWARE IS PIRATED Chapter 3 TYPES OF SOFTWARE Chapter 4 TYPES OF CRACKS Chapter 5 HAZARDS, PRECAUTIONS, & SOLUTIONS Chapter 6 PIRATED SOFTWARE SOURCES Chapter 7 CRACKING ILLUSTRATED Chapter 8 USEFUL TOOLS Chapter 9 THE SOFTWARE COMPANIES FIGHT BACK Chapter 10 SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080489735
Paperback ISBN:
9781932266986

