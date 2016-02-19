Software Development with C++
1st Edition
Maximizing Reuse with Object Technology
Description
Software Development with C++: Maximizing Reuse with Object Technology is about software development and object-oriented technology (OT), with applications implemented in C++. The basis for any software development project of complex systems is the process, rather than an individual method, which simply supports the overall process. This book is not intended as a general, all-encompassing treatise on OT. The intent is to provide practical information that is directly applicable to a development project. Explicit guidelines are offered for the infusion of OT into the various development phases. The book is divided into five major parts. Part I describes why we need a development process, the phases and steps of the software process, and how we use individual methods to support this process. Part II lays the foundation for the concepts included in OT. Part III describes how OT is used in the various phases of the software development process, including the domain analysis, system requirements analysis, system design, software requirements analysis, software design, and implementation. Part IV deals exclusively with design issues for an anticipated C++ implementation. Part V is devoted to object-oriented programming with C++. This book is intended for practicing software developers, software managers, and computer science and software engineering students. Sufficient guidelines are included to aid project leaders in establishing an overall development process for small, medium, and large system applications.
Table of Contents
Part I The Software Development Process
1 Introduction
1.1 Why Do We Need a Development Process?
1.2 Why Switch to Object-Oriented Techniques?
1.3 Current Practices
2 Steps in the Development Process
2.1 Overview of the Development Process
2.2 Domain Analysis
2.3 System Requirements Analysis
2.4 System Design
2.5 Software Requirements Analysis
2.6 Software Design
2.7 Implementation
2.8 Summary
3 Development Process versus Methods
3.1 Methods That Support the Development Steps
3.2 Traditional Methods versus Object-Oriented Methods
3.3 Notation
3.4 Language Dependence
3.5 Summary
Part II Object Technology
4 Object-Oriented Paradigms
4.1 Classes and Objects
4.2 Encapsulation and Information Hiding
4.3 Data Abstraction
4.4 Responsibilities
4.5 Collaborations and Message Passing
4.6 Inheritance
4.7 Polymorphism
4.8 Binding
4.9 Modularity
4.10 Genericity
5 Classes and Objects
5.1 Definitions
5.2 Creating Classes
5.3 Inheritance and Class Hierarchies
5.4 Aggregation
5.5 Association
5.6 Using
5.7 Mixin Classes
5.8 Container Classes
5.9 Metaclasses
5.10 Reusability Issues
6 Object-Oriented Analysis and Design Models
6.1 Object-Oriented Models
6.2 Static Models
6.3 Dynamic Models
6.4 System Design Models
6.5 Concurrency Models
6.6 Functional Models
6.7 Summary
7 Object-Oriented Methods
7.1 Object Modeling Technique (OMT)
7.2 Object-Oriented Software Engineering (OOSE)
7.3 Booch'93
7.4 Shlaer-Mellor
7.5 RDD and CRCs
7.6 Coad-Yourdon
7.7 Other Methods
7.8 Summary
8 Using Object-Oriented Methods
8.1 Benefits of Object-Oriented Methods
8.2 Potential Problems with Object-Oriented Methods
8.3 When to Use Object-Oriented Methods
8.4 Mixing Object-Oriented and Structured Methods
8.5 Selecting the "Right" Method
8.6 Recommended Modeling Approach
8.7 Identifying Real-World Classes and Objects
8.8 Transitioning from Structured to OT Methods
8.9 Effect on Steps in the Development Process
8.10 Summary
Part III Using OT in the Software Development Process
9 Domain Analysis
9.1 Understanding the Problem Domain
9.2 Capturing Existing Expertise and Software
9.3 Creating Real-World Classes and Objects
9.4 Evaluation of Objects
9.5 Work Products
9.6 Risk Areas
10 System Requirements Analysis
10.1 Using Scenarios
10.2 Object-Oriented Analysis
10.3 The Analysis Model
10.4 Heuristics for Creating Analysis Objects
10.5 Refinements of Builds and Prototypes
10.6 Risk Areas
10.7 Work Products
11 System Design
11.1 Partitioning
11.2 Configuring
11.3 Summary
12 Software Requirements Analysis
12.1 Models
12.2 Object-Oriented Analysis
12.3 Creating Scenarios
12.4 Identifying Classes and Objects
12.5 Identifying Attributes and Operations
12.6 Preparing Object Views
12.7 Data Modeling
12.8 Class/Object Evaluation
12.9 Work Products
12.10 Summary
13 Software Design
13.1 Transitioning from the Analysis Phase
13.2 Process Structuring
13.3 Object-Oriented Design
13.4 OOD Products
13.5 Exception Handling
13.6 Design Evaluation
13.7 Summary
14 Implementation
14.1 Transitioning from Design
14.2 Programming
14.3 Exception Handling
14.4 Testing
14.5 Debugging
14.6 Summary
Part IV Object-Oriented Design for C++
15 Why Use C++?
15.1 Object-Oriented Languages
15.2 Benefits of C++
15.3 Potential Problems with C++
15.4 Summary
16 Transitioning from Analysis to Design
16.1 Design Goals
16.2 OOA Products
16.3 OOD Modeling Views
16.4 Transitioning Rules
16.5 Reusability Issues
17 Designing Classes
17.1 Class Design
17.2 Class Interfaces
17.3 Class Architecture
17.4 Exception Handling
17.5 Class Libraries
17.6 Frameworks
17.7 Evaluation of Class Design
17.8 Class Management
17.9 Real-Time Issues
18 C++ Concurrency Support
18.1 Programming Languages
18.2 C++ Libraries
18.3 Summary
Part V Object-Oriented Programming with C++
19 Implementing Object-Oriented Features in C++
19.1 Transitioning from Design to Programming
19.2 Types and Classes in C++
19.3 Using Structs versus Classes
19.4 Inheritance
19.5 Aggregation
19.6 Using Relationship
19.7 Constructors
19.8 Destructors
19.9 Polymorphism
19.10 Exception Handling
19.11 Templates
19.12 Performance Issues
19.13 Reusability Issues
19.14 Summary
20 Class Construction in C++
20.1 Public
20.2 Private
20.3 Protected
20.4 Friend Functions
20.5 Friend Classes
20.6 Virtual Member Functions
20.7 Abstract Base Classes
20.8 Static Members
20.9 Program Organization
20.10 Summary
21 Exception Handling in C++
21.1 Declaring Exceptions
21.2 Raising Exceptions
21.3 Handling Exceptions
21.4 Propagation of Exceptions
21.5 Exception Categories
21.6 Exception Handling in C++ Libraries
21.7 Summary
22 Developing a Windows C++ Library
22.1 Domain Analysis
22.2 System Design
22.3 Software Requirement Analysis (OOA)
22.4 Designing the Interfaces (OOD)
22.5 Implementing the Classes (OOP)
22.6 Summary
Appendix A Moving from C to C++
A.1 ANSI C and C++
A. 1.1 New Keywords
A. 1.2 Declaration of Variables
A. 1.3 Type Checking
A.2 Function Prototypes
A.3 Function Parameters
A.4 Call-by-Reference Parameters
A.5 Variable Number of Parameters
A.6 Function Overloading and Type Safe Linkage
A.7 The const Type Modifier
A.8 Classes and Structs
A.9 I/O Libraries
A.10 Inline Functions
A.11 Functions New and Delete
A.12 Organizational Issues
A.13 Strategy for Adopting C++
Appendix B C++ Coding Guidelines
B.1 Design of ADTs
B.2 Use of Classes and Structs
B.3 Class Interfaces
B.4 Virtual Functions
B.5 Inheritance
B.6 Public versus Private Derivation
B.7 Dynamic Allocation
B.8 Use of Friends
B.9 Inline Functions
B.10 Mixing C and C++ Functions
B.11 Parameter Passing
B.12 Use of Macros
B.13 Exception Handling
Appendix C Object Technology Glossary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 20th October 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265698