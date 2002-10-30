Software Architectures and Tools for Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I
Introduction.
Part II: Visions & Needs for CAPE Tools
General User Needs for CAPE.
Batch User Needs and Specialities Chemical Processes Life Cycle Needs
Part III: Framework for CAPE tools
Modelling Frameworks
Numerical Solvers
Simulation, Design and Analysis
Data Reconciliation Framework
Computer Tools for Discrete/Hybrid Production Systems
Frameworks for Discrete/Hybrid Production Systems
Part IV: Making CAPE-Tools
Methods and Tools for Software Architecture PlantData XML
PI-STEP
The CAPE-OPEN Standard: Motivations, Development Process, TechnicalArchitecture and Examples
Part V: Using CAPE-Tools
Applications of Modelling: A Case Study from Process Design
CAPE Tools for Off-line Simulation, Design and Analysis
Dynamic Simulators for Operator Training
Computer Tools for Discrete/Hybrid Production Systems
Part VI: New Frontiers
Software Agents
Tools Integration for Computer Aided Process Engineering Applications
Web-Based Systems
Fault Diagnosis Methodologies for Process Operation Emerging Business Models
Part VII: Case Studies
Case Studies in Design and Analysis
A Prototype for Open and Distributed Simulation with COM and CORBA
Description
The idea of editing a book on modern software architectures and tools for CAPE (Computer Aided Process Engineering) came about when the editors of this volume realized that existing titles relating to CAPE did not include references to the design and development of CAPE software.
Scientific software is needed to solve CAPE related problems by industry/academia for research and development, for education and training and much more. There are increasing demands for CAPE software to be versatile, flexible, efficient, and reliable. This means that the role of software architecture is also gaining increasing importance. Software architecture needs to reconcile the objectives of the software; the framework defined by the CAPE methods; the computational algorithms; and the user needs and tools (other software) that help to develop the CAPE software. The object of this book is to bring to the reader, the software side of the story with respect to computer aided process engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 30th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541365
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508270
About the Editors
Bertrand Braunschweig Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer Science and Applied Department, Institut Francais du Petrole, France
Rafiqul Gani Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CAPEC, Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark