Soft Tissue Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376259, 9780323376266

Soft Tissue Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lisa Howe
eBook ISBN: 9780323376266
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376259
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st April 2015
Description

Drs. Lisa Howe and Harry Booth, Jr have assembled an expert panel of authors on the topics of Soft Tissue Surgery. Articles include:Current concepts in hepatobiliary surgery, Current concepts in portosystemic shunting,Current concepts in oncologic surgery,Current concepts in skin and reconstructive surgery,Medical device facilitation of soft tissue surgery,Considerations in perioperative drug use in the soft tissue surgery patient, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Lisa Howe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M

