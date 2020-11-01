Soft Numerical Computing in Uncertain Dynamic Systems
1st Edition
Description
One of the important topics in applied science is dynamic systems and their applications. If these systems are involved with complex-uncertain data then they will be more important and practical; real-life problems work with this type of data and most of them cannot be solved exactly and easily and sometimes they are impossible to solve.
In Soft Numerical Computing in Uncertain Dynamic Systems, the authors develop these models and deliver solutions to them with the aid of numerical methods. Since they are inherently uncertain, so uncertain and soft computations are of high relevance here. This is the reason behind investigating soft numerical computing in dynamic systems. Clearly, all the numerical methods need to consider error of approximation. Having this in mind, the books aims to discuss several types of errors and their propagation. Moreover, numerical methods complete with convergence and consistence properties and characteristics, so the other main objectives involve considerations, discussion and proving related theorems within the setting of soft computing. Several types of uncertainty representation like interval, fuzzy, type 2 fuzzy, granular, and combined uncertain sets are discussed in detail along with their pertinent computing. Other important applied topics involving uncertain dynamic systems include image processing and pattern recognition; they can benefit from the uncertain dynamic systems as well. In fact, the main objective is to determine the coefficients of a matrix that acts as the frame in the image. One of the effective methods exhibiting high accuracy is to use finite differences to fill the cells of the matrix.
This book is intended for system specialists who are interested in dynamic systems that operate at different time scales. The book can be used by engineering students in control and finite element fields as well as all engineering, applied mathematics, economics, and computer science, interested in dynamic and uncertain systems. Graduate courses offered at MSc and PhD level in applied sciences like control and optimal control include uncertain dynamic systems.
Key Features
- Explores dynamic models, how time is fundamental to the structure of the model and data, as well as the understanding of how a process unfolds
- Investigates the dynamic relationships between multiple components of a system in modeling using mathematical models and the concept of stability in uncertain environment
- Exposes readers to many soft numerical methods to simulate the solution function’s behavior
Readership
Researchers, professionals, and graduate students in computer science & engineering, bioinformatics, and electrical engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1. Importance of the subjects of the book
1.2. Motivation
1.3. The structure of the book
2. Uncertain sets
2.1. Introduction to aspects of uncertainty
2.2. Uncertainty
2.2.1. Distribution functions
2.2.2. Uncertainty distribution functions
2.2.3. Uncertain variable
2.2.4. Uncertain set
2.2.5. Function of uncertain set
2.2.6. Membership function
2.2.7. Interval parametric form
2.2.8. Distance between uncertain sets
2.2.9. Combined uncertain sets
2.2.10. Level wise parametric format of a Combined uncertain set
3. Soft computing with uncertain sets
3.1. Introduction to soft computing
3.2. Computing with uncertain sets
3.2.1. Extension principle-based operations
3.2.2. Computations with combined uncertain sets
3.2.3. Computations with interval parametric form
3.2.4. Difference between uncertain sets
4. Continuous numerical solution of uncertain differential equations
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Uncertain differential equations
4.2.1. First order uncertain differential equations
4.2.1.1. Uncertain Taylor expansion methods
4.2.1.2. Uncertain Homotopy perturbation method
4.2.1.3. Uncertain Homotopy analysis perturbation method
4.2.1.4. Uncertain differential transform method
4.2.2. High order uncertain differential equation
4.2.2.1. Uncertain Taylor expansion methods
4.2.2.2. Uncertain Homotopy perturbation method
4.2.2.3. Uncertain Homotopy analysis perturbation method
4.2.2.4. Uncertain differential transform method
5. Discrete numerical solution of uncertain differential equations
5.1. Introduction
5.2. First order uncertain differential equations
5.2.1. Uncertain difference methods
5.2.1.1. Uncertain Euler’s method
5.2.1.2. Uncertain Runge-Kutta’s method ….
5.2.2. Uncertain multi-step methods
5.2.2.1. Uncertain explicit methods
5.2.2.2. Uncertain implicit methods
6. Numerical solution of uncertain fractional differential equations
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Uncertain fractional differential equations
6.3. Numerical solution of uncertain fractional differential equations
6.4. Convergence, Consistence and stability of the methods
7. Numerical solution of uncertain partial differential equations
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Uncertain partial differential equations
7.3. Numerical solutions of uncertain partial differential equations
7.4. Convergence, Consistence and stability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228555
About the Author
Tofigh Allahviranloo
Dr. Allahviranloo is professor in Bahcesehir International university. As a trained mathematician and computer scientist, Tofigh has developed a passion for multi- and interdisciplinary research. He is not only deeply involved in fundamental research in fuzzy applied mathematics, especially fuzzy differential equations, but he also aims at innovative applications in the applied biological sciences. Over the past 22 years, 70 Ph.D. students have graduated under his co- supervision. Tofigh is a prolific writer, with a bibliography comprising over 200 peer-reviewed journal papers, eleven books in Farsi as an author, three book chapters and 20 contributions to conference proceedings. Dr. Allahviranloo actively serves the research community, in particular as editor-in-chief of Int. J. of Industrial Mathematics and as member in charge of the editorial board of several other journals, including the Fuzzy Sets and Systems, Journal of Intelligent and Fuzzy Systems, and Mathematical Science. , Witold Pedrycz (IEEE Fellow, 1998) is Professor and Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Computational Intelligence in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada. He is also with the Systems Research Institute of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland. In 2009, Dr. Pedrycz was elected a foreign member of the Polish Academy of Sciences. In 2012 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. In 2007 he received a prestigious Norbert Wiener award from the IEEE Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Society. He is a recipient of the IEEE Canada Computer Engineering Medal, a Cajastur Prize for Soft Computing from the European Centre for Soft Computing, a Killam Prize, and a Fuzzy Pioneer Award from the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society. His main research directions involve Computational Intelligence, fuzzy modeling and Granular Computing, knowledge discovery and data science, pattern recognition, data science, knowledge-based neural networks, and control engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences, Bahcesehir University, Istanbul, Turkey
Witold Pedrycz
Witold Pedrycz (IEEE Fellow, 1998) is Professor and Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Computational Intelligence in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada. He is also with the Systems Research Institute of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland. In 2009, Dr. Pedrycz was elected a foreign member of the Polish Academy of Sciences. In 2012 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. In 2007 he received a prestigious Norbert Wiener award from the IEEE Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Society. He is a recipient of the IEEE Canada Computer Engineering Medal, a Cajastur Prize for Soft Computing from the European Centre for Soft Computing, a Killam Prize, and a Fuzzy Pioneer Award from the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society. His main research directions involve Computational Intelligence, fuzzy modeling and Granular Computing, knowledge discovery and data science, pattern recognition, data science, knowledge-based neural networks, and control engineering. He has published numerous papers in these areas; the current h-index is 107 (Google Scholar) and 82 on the list top-h scientists for computer science and electronics http://www.guide2research.com/scientists/. He is also an author of 18 research monographs and edited volumes covering various aspects of Computational Intelligence, data mining, and Software Engineering. Dr. Pedrycz is vigorously involved in editorial activities. He is an Editor-in-Chief of Information Sciences (Elsevier), Editor-in-Chief of WIREs Data Mining and Knowledge Discovery (Wiley), and Co-editor-in-Chief of Int. J. of Granular Computing (Springer) and J. of Data Information and Management (Springer). He serves on an Advisory Board of IEEE Transactions on Fuzzy Systems and is a member of a number of editorial boards of international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
