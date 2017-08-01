Soft Chemistry and Food Fermentation, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction in soft chemistry and food fermentation
Lia-Mara Ditu and Irina Gheorghe
2. Environment-friendly techniques for extraction of bioactive compounds from fruits
Manuela M. Moreira, Simone Morais and Cristina Delerue-Matos
3. BIOACTIVITY PROFILING OF PEPTIDES FROM FOOD PROTEINS
Dominic Agyei, Sharadwata Pan, Caleb Acquah, and Michael K. Danquah
4. A NEW CLASS OF PHARMABIOTICS WITH UNIQUE PROPERTIES
Sobol Constantin
5. Aquafeed Formulation using Plant Feedstuffs: Prospective Application of Fish Gut-microorganisms and Microbial Biotechnology
Koushik Ghosh and Arun Kumar Ray
6. Functional Components and Health Benefits of Fermented Soymilk
Mitsuru Fukuda, Maki Kobayashi and Yoshitaka Honda
7. Nanoencapsulation of Spice Oils
Pooja J. Rao, H. B. Sowbhagya
8. Comparison of functional properties of cooked and fermented (Rhizopus oligosporus) beans of Canavalia cathartica of the coastal sand dunes
Vedavyas R. Niveditha and Kandikere R. Sridhar
9. Optimized polygalacturonase production in reactor tray type, study of enzymatic extraction and extract application
Siumara Rodrigues Alcântara and Flávio Luiz Honorato da Silva
10. Application of olive oil as nutraceutical and pharmaceutical food: Composition and bio-functional constituents and their roles in functionality, therapeutic and nutraceutical properties
Muhammad H. Alu’datt, Taha Rababah, Mohammad N. Alhamad, Sana Gammoh, Khalil Ereifej, Majdi A. Al-Mahasneh, Doa’a Al-u’datt, Ola Naimi and Neveen Hussein, Stan Kubow
11. Significance of Laccases in Food Chemistry and Related Bioremediation
Pankaj Kumar Chaurasia and Shashi Lata Bharati
12. Fermentation to improve food security in Africa and Asia
Vincenzina Fusco, Folarin A. Oguntoyinbo and Charles M.A.P. Franz
13. Chemistry of essential oils and influenced factors on their constituents
Leila Mehdizadeh and Mohammad Moghaddam
14. The Role And The Place Of High Performance Liquid Chromatography For The Determination Of Fermented Dairy Products
Sibel A. Özkan, Mehmet Gumustas, Bengi Uslu
15. Evolving Status of African (Nigerian) Food Seasoning Agents Produced by Fermentation
Augustina N. Okpara & J. Obeta Ugwuanyi
Description
Soft Chemistry and Food Fermentation, Volume Three, the latest release in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series is a practical resource that provides significant knowledge and new perspectives in food processing and preservation, promoting renewable resources by applying soft ecological techniques (i.e. soft chemistry). Fermentation represents a simple and very efficient way to preserve food in developing countries where other methods, depending on specialized instruments, are not available. Through processes of soft chemistry and fermentation, food ingredients can be produced with improved properties (such as pharmabiotics) able to promote health.
Key Features
- Includes the most recent scientific progress with proven biological, physical and chemical applications of the food engineering process to understand fermentation
- Presents novel opportunities and ideas for developing and improving technologies in the food industry that are useful to researchers in food bioengineering
- Provides eco-friendly approaches towards components, materials and technologies developed for improvements in food quality and stability
- Includes valuable information useful to a wide audience interested in food chemistry and the bioremediation of new foods
Readership
Researchers and scientists in food engineering, biotechnology, emerging technology research, bioengineering, food safety and quality control, biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112045
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114124
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania