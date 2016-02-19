Society, Schools and Progress in Peru - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080164281, 9781483150093

Society, Schools and Progress in Peru

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research

Authors: Rolland G Paulston
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483150093
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Society, Schools, and Progress in Peru presents a descriptive analysis of the Peruvian educational system, with particular emphasis on socio-cultural changes that have transpired.

The publication first elaborates on cultural and educational traditions, emergence of public schooling, and the social, economic, and political context of education. Concerns cover political organization, economic setting, educational consequences of socio-cultural stratification, social organization, race and culture, US education missions, Indian and Spanish heritage, and colonial and Republican education. The text then takes a look at educational objectives and administration, formal school programs, nonformal education, and preparation of teachers. Topics include teacher supply and demand, teacher-preparation programs, reform efforts, education in the military, education and industry, first-level educational programs, and administrative organization. The text ponders on education, revolution, and nation-building, higher education, and teacher professionalization programs.

The book is a valuable source of data for historians and educators interested in the development of the educational system in Peru.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

Comparative Studies

Acknowledgments

Author's Preface

1 Many Perus

2 Cultural and Educational Traditions

3 The Emergence of Public Schooling

4 The Social, Economic, and Political Context of Education

5 Educational Objectives and Administration

6 Formal School Programs

7 Nonformal Education—The "Shadow School System"

8 The Preparation of Teachers

9 Teacher Professionalization Programs

10 Higher Education

11 Educational Problem-Solving: Planning and Research

12 Education, Revolution, and Nation-Building

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150093

About the Author

Rolland G Paulston

About the Editor

Edmund King

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.