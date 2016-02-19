Society, Schools, and Progress in Peru presents a descriptive analysis of the Peruvian educational system, with particular emphasis on socio-cultural changes that have transpired.

The publication first elaborates on cultural and educational traditions, emergence of public schooling, and the social, economic, and political context of education. Concerns cover political organization, economic setting, educational consequences of socio-cultural stratification, social organization, race and culture, US education missions, Indian and Spanish heritage, and colonial and Republican education. The text then takes a look at educational objectives and administration, formal school programs, nonformal education, and preparation of teachers. Topics include teacher supply and demand, teacher-preparation programs, reform efforts, education in the military, education and industry, first-level educational programs, and administrative organization. The text ponders on education, revolution, and nation-building, higher education, and teacher professionalization programs.

The book is a valuable source of data for historians and educators interested in the development of the educational system in Peru.