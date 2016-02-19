Social Work and Human Problems: Casework, Consultation, and Other Topics covers the various aspects of social psychology concerning social work and human problems. This book contains five parts encompassing 19 chapters that discuss the duties and use of relationship between client and psychiatric social worker. This book also addresses the transference and reality in the casework relationship. This book deals first with the approaches to adjustment problems among children in institutions; employment of group discussions in the instruction of human relations and mental health; analysis of mental health education in the community; and psychosis in parents. The subsequent chapters look into the analysis of common base for social work, values, and knowledge, as well as the study of human growth and behavior. These topics are followed by discussions on the role-playing technique in casework handling and the combination of role-playing with insight-promoting technique. A chapter is devoted to the methods of controlling development of transference. The last chapter focuses on the techniques chosen in relation to group structure and function. The book can provide useful information to social psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.