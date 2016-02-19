Social Work and Human Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231280, 9781483188492

Social Work and Human Problems

1st Edition

Casework, Consultation and Other Topics

Authors: Elizabeth E. Irvine
eBook ISBN: 9781483188492
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 274
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Social Work and Human Problems: Casework, Consultation, and Other Topics covers the various aspects of social psychology concerning social work and human problems. This book contains five parts encompassing 19 chapters that discuss the duties and use of relationship between client and psychiatric social worker. This book also addresses the transference and reality in the casework relationship. This book deals first with the approaches to adjustment problems among children in institutions; employment of group discussions in the instruction of human relations and mental health; analysis of mental health education in the community; and psychosis in parents. The subsequent chapters look into the analysis of common base for social work, values, and knowledge, as well as the study of human growth and behavior. These topics are followed by discussions on the role-playing technique in casework handling and the combination of role-playing with insight-promoting technique. A chapter is devoted to the methods of controlling development of transference. The last chapter focuses on the techniques chosen in relation to group structure and function. The book can provide useful information to social psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Part I Aspects of Casework

1. Renaissance in British Casework

2. The Function and Use of Relationship between Client and Psychiatric Social Worker

3. Transference and Reality in the Casework Relationship

4. A New Look at Casework

5. The Right to Intervene

Part II Experiences in Consultation and Mental Health Education

6. Two Approaches to Adjustment Problems among Children in Institutions

7. The Use of Small Group Discussions in the Teaching of Human Relations and Mental Health

8. Mental Health Education in the Community: The Question of Sanction

Part III The Needs of Client Groups with Special Problems

9. The Hard-to-like Family

10.(i) Groupwork with the Inarticulate

Appendix: Case Histories of Two Members

10.(ii) Helping the Immature to Grow up

11. The "Problem Family" and Society

12. Psychosis in Parents: Mental Illness as a Problem for the Family

13. Children at Risk

Part IV Values and Knowledge for Social Work

14. A Common Base for Social Work: Values and Knowledge

15. The Study of Human Growth and Behavior: Science or Humanity?

16. Knowledge and Language

Part V Miscellany: Adolescence, Prediction and Anxiety. The Contribution of a Great Psycho-analyst to Social Work

17. Psycho-Social Aspects of Adolescence: Problems of Uncertain Role and Obscure Communication

18. The Risks of the Register: or the Management of Expectation

19. The Role of Donald Winnicott: Healing, Teaching, Nurture

Conclusion

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188492

About the Author

Elizabeth E. Irvine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.