Social Work and Human Problems
1st Edition
Casework, Consultation and Other Topics
Social Work and Human Problems: Casework, Consultation, and Other Topics covers the various aspects of social psychology concerning social work and human problems. This book contains five parts encompassing 19 chapters that discuss the duties and use of relationship between client and psychiatric social worker. This book also addresses the transference and reality in the casework relationship. This book deals first with the approaches to adjustment problems among children in institutions; employment of group discussions in the instruction of human relations and mental health; analysis of mental health education in the community; and psychosis in parents. The subsequent chapters look into the analysis of common base for social work, values, and knowledge, as well as the study of human growth and behavior. These topics are followed by discussions on the role-playing technique in casework handling and the combination of role-playing with insight-promoting technique. A chapter is devoted to the methods of controlling development of transference. The last chapter focuses on the techniques chosen in relation to group structure and function. The book can provide useful information to social psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Part I Aspects of Casework
1. Renaissance in British Casework
2. The Function and Use of Relationship between Client and Psychiatric Social Worker
3. Transference and Reality in the Casework Relationship
4. A New Look at Casework
5. The Right to Intervene
Part II Experiences in Consultation and Mental Health Education
6. Two Approaches to Adjustment Problems among Children in Institutions
7. The Use of Small Group Discussions in the Teaching of Human Relations and Mental Health
8. Mental Health Education in the Community: The Question of Sanction
Part III The Needs of Client Groups with Special Problems
9. The Hard-to-like Family
10.(i) Groupwork with the Inarticulate
Appendix: Case Histories of Two Members
10.(ii) Helping the Immature to Grow up
11. The "Problem Family" and Society
12. Psychosis in Parents: Mental Illness as a Problem for the Family
13. Children at Risk
Part IV Values and Knowledge for Social Work
14. A Common Base for Social Work: Values and Knowledge
15. The Study of Human Growth and Behavior: Science or Humanity?
16. Knowledge and Language
Part V Miscellany: Adolescence, Prediction and Anxiety. The Contribution of a Great Psycho-analyst to Social Work
17. Psycho-Social Aspects of Adolescence: Problems of Uncertain Role and Obscure Communication
18. The Risks of the Register: or the Management of Expectation
19. The Role of Donald Winnicott: Healing, Teaching, Nurture
Conclusion
Author Index
Subject Index
