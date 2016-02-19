Social Work and Human Problems: Casework, Consultation and Other Topics
1st Edition
Social Work Series
Authors: Elizabeth E. Irvine
Editors: Jean P. Nursten
eBook ISBN: 9781483140865
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 274
Description
Social Work and Human Problems: Casework, Consultation and Other Topics is a five-part book that first discusses the aspects of casework in social work. Part II details the consultation and mental health education. Parts III and IV elucidate the needs of client groups with special problems as well as the values and knowledge for social work. The last part explains the psycho-social aspects of adolescence and anxiety. The significant contributions of Donald Winnicott are also shown.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Part I Aspects of Casework
1. Renaissance in British Casework
2. The Function and Use of Relationship Between Client and Psychiatric Social Worker
3. Transference and Reality in the Casework Relationship
4. A New Look at Casework
5. The Right to Intervene
Part II Experiences in Consultation and Mental Health Education
6. Two Approaches to Adjustment Problems among Children in Institutions
7. The Use of Small Group Discussions in the Teaching of Human Relations and Mental Health
8. Mental Health Education in the Community: The Question of Sanction
Part III The Needs of Client Groups with Special Problems
9. The Hard-to-like Family
10.(i) Groupwork with the Inarticulate (by Lorna Walker)
Appendix: Case Histories of Two Members
(ii) Helping the Immature to Grow Up (by E.E. Irvine)
11. The "Problem Family" and Society
12. Psychosis in Parents: Mental Illness as a Problem for the Family
13. Children at Risk
Part IV Values and Knowledge for Social Work
14. A Common Base for Social Work: Values and Knowledge
15. The Study of Human Growth and Behaviour: Science or Humanity?
16. Knowledge and Language
Part V Miscellany: Adolescence, Prediction and Anxiety. The Contribution of a Great Psycho-analyst to Social Work
17. Psycho-social Aspects of Adolescence: Problems of Uncertain Role and Obscure Communication
18. The Risks of the Register: or the Management of Expectation
19. The Role of Donald Winnicott: Healing, Teaching, Nurture
Conclusion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140865
About the Author
Elizabeth E. Irvine
About the Editor
Jean P. Nursten
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.