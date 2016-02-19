Social Services
Social Services provides an introduction to the social services in Great Britain. This fourth edition aims to take account of a number of important changes in British social services since 1984 and to generally up-date the whole text. This volume was substantially completed towards the end of 1988, and updated until the summer/autumn 1989. This book is organized into 18 chapters. These chapters cover the history of British social services, relevant laws and legislation and the types of services for the aged, children, women and handicapped. It also describes social work as a profession and evaluate whether the welfare state was a success or failure. This book also provides information of the social measurement of poverty in Britain, funding for public spending and economic and social needs of population groups. This book will be of interest students preparing for examinations such as those approved by the Business and Technician Education Council (BTEC), the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), the Institute of Health Service Management, the Institute of Housing and similar professional and examining bodies.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the Fourth Edition
The Welfare State: Twentieth Century Milestones
1 Background to the Modern Social Services
General and Introductory
The Domain of the Social Services
Administration of the Social Services
Main Features in the Development of the Social Services
The Poor Law
Other Developments in the Nineteenth Century
Developments in the Twentieth Century
Questions
2 An Outline of Government
The British Constitution
The Main Organs of Government
The Separation of Powers
The Rule of Law
Parliament
Political Parties
The House of Lords
The House of Commons
The Judiciary
The Executive
Central Government
Government Departments
Local Government
Functions of The Authorities
Complaints of Maladministration
Questions
3 Social Security
Definitions of Poverty
Arrangements for Dealing With Poverty
The Poor Law
The National Insurance Act, 1911
The Beveridge Report, 1942
The Beveridge Legislation
Changes in the Beveridge System
Changes Up to 1979
Changes in the 1980s
An Outline of Current Cash Benefits
Some Comments on the Social Security System
Poverty in Modern Britain
Reducing Poverty
Conclusion
Questions
The Health Service
The Development of the Health Service: 1840-1940
The National Health Service: Development of an Idea
The Reorganization of the NHS: 1974
An Integrated Service
The NHS Structure Since 1974
Hospital-Based Services
Family Practitioner Services
Other Community Health Services
The Private Sector
Inequalities in the NHS
Financing the NHS
The Royal Commission on the NHS (1975-79)
Controls and Complaints
Professional Bodies
Know Your Rights: Practical Points
NHS Reform Plans 1989
Questions
The Aged
History
Numbers
Health
Personal Social Services
Housing
Employment
Problems, Defects and Criticisms
The Handicapped
The Physically Handicapped and Disabled
Numbers of Disabled 145
Nature and Causes of Handicap
Services for the Handicapped
Problems and Criticisms
The Mentally Disordered
Problems and Criticisms
Questions
7 Mothers and Young Children
History
Services Today for Mothers and Young Children
The Unmarried Mother and Child
Day Care for Pre-School Children
Working Mothers
The Family Planning Service
Comment
Questions
8 Children and Young Persons
History
Who Administers the Services?
Legal and Family Status
Protection and Control of Children
Care of Children Deprived of Normal Home Life
Treatment of Offenders
General Protection of Children
General Services for Children and Young Persons
Questions
9 Education
Introduction
Main Features of Education in 1800
State Intervention and the Growth of Education Provision
Secondary Education in the Nineteenth Century
Development of the National System: 1902-44
Expansion of Education Since 1944
The Educational System of Great Britain
Issues and Controversies in Education Today
Standards, Content and Goals
Questions
10 Housing
Introduction
History
Outline of Housing Policy
The Present Housing Situation
Aspects of Current Housing Policy
Housing Act, 1980
Housing Act, 1988
Conclusion
Questions
Environmental Planning
History
Planning Today
New Towns
Urban Renewal, Urban Aid and the Inner City
Historic Buildings and Monuments
The Coast
The Countryside Commission
National Parks
Local Footpaths and Open Country
Nature Conservation
Land Reclamation
Other Environmental Policies
Amenity Societies
The National Trust
Questions
Employment
Introduction
The Importance of Employment
How the State Intervenes
Industrial Relations
Trade Disputes and Conciliation
Current Legislation
Influencing the Demand and Supply of Employment
Occupational Placement
Special Categories
Training
Employment Services: Problems and Criticisms
Questions
The Treatment of Offenders
Criminal Courts Today
The Nature of a Crime
Punishment and Other Orders of a Criminal Court
Prisons
The Probation and after-Care Service
Criminology
Questions
14 The Social Work Profession
Definitions
Origins of Social Work
Social Work Today
Problems and Criticisms
Social Work Tomorrow?
Volunteers and Voluntary Organizations
A Day in the Life of a Social Worker
The Future
Government Response to Griffiths Report on Community Care (1988)
Questions
15 Finance and the Social Services
Meeting the Cost of the Social Services
Can We Afford the Social Services?
The Growing Demand
Alternative Sources of Finance
Questions
16 Complaints: How to Make Them
General
Minor Complaints
Complaints of Maladministration
Forming a Pressure Group
Legal Complaints
Conclusion
Questions
17 Information, Advice and Legal Aid
Citizens Advice Bureaux
Legal Aid and Advice
Law Centers
Legal Advice Centers
Other Organizations
Questions
18 The Welfare State: Success or Failure?
The Aims of The Social Services
Perspectives on The Welfare State
Social Services and Equality
Inequality in the Welfare State
Whose Welfare State?
What Should Be Done?
Appendix 1 Poverty in Britain, a Social Measurement
Appendix 2 How Public Spending is Paid for
Appendix 3 Population Projections. Great Britain 1985-2025
Appendix 4 Selected Social and Economic Needs of Population Groups; By Age
Appendix 5 Local Authority Personal Social Services; Current Expenditure
Appendix 6 What is QALY?
Table of Statutes
Index
