Social Services provides an introduction to the social services in Great Britain. This fourth edition aims to take account of a number of important changes in British social services since 1984 and to generally up-date the whole text. This volume was substantially completed towards the end of 1988, and updated until the summer/autumn 1989. This book is organized into 18 chapters. These chapters cover the history of British social services, relevant laws and legislation and the types of services for the aged, children, women and handicapped. It also describes social work as a profession and evaluate whether the welfare state was a success or failure. This book also provides information of the social measurement of poverty in Britain, funding for public spending and economic and social needs of population groups. This book will be of interest students preparing for examinations such as those approved by the Business and Technician Education Council (BTEC), the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), the Institute of Health Service Management, the Institute of Housing and similar professional and examining bodies.

Table of Contents



Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the Fourth Edition

The Welfare State: Twentieth Century Milestones

1 Background to the Modern Social Services

General and Introductory

The Domain of the Social Services

Administration of the Social Services

Main Features in the Development of the Social Services

The Poor Law

Other Developments in the Nineteenth Century

Developments in the Twentieth Century

Questions

2 An Outline of Government

The British Constitution

The Main Organs of Government

The Separation of Powers

The Rule of Law

Parliament

Political Parties

The House of Lords

The House of Commons

The Judiciary

The Executive

Central Government

Government Departments

Local Government

Functions of The Authorities

Complaints of Maladministration

Questions

3 Social Security

Definitions of Poverty

Arrangements for Dealing With Poverty

The Poor Law

The National Insurance Act, 1911

The Beveridge Report, 1942

The Beveridge Legislation

Changes in the Beveridge System

Changes Up to 1979

Changes in the 1980s

An Outline of Current Cash Benefits

Some Comments on the Social Security System

Poverty in Modern Britain

Reducing Poverty

Conclusion

Questions

The Health Service

The Development of the Health Service: 1840-1940

The National Health Service: Development of an Idea

The Reorganization of the NHS: 1974

An Integrated Service

The NHS Structure Since 1974

Hospital-Based Services

Family Practitioner Services

Other Community Health Services

The Private Sector

Inequalities in the NHS

Financing the NHS

The Royal Commission on the NHS (1975-79)

Controls and Complaints

Professional Bodies

Know Your Rights: Practical Points

NHS Reform Plans 1989

Questions

The Aged

History

Numbers

Health

Personal Social Services

Housing

Employment

Problems, Defects and Criticisms

The Handicapped

The Physically Handicapped and Disabled

Numbers of Disabled 145

Nature and Causes of Handicap

Services for the Handicapped

Problems and Criticisms

The Mentally Disordered

Problems and Criticisms

Questions

7 Mothers and Young Children

History

Services Today for Mothers and Young Children

The Unmarried Mother and Child

Day Care for Pre-School Children

Working Mothers

The Family Planning Service

Comment

Questions

8 Children and Young Persons

History

Who Administers the Services?

Legal and Family Status

Protection and Control of Children

Care of Children Deprived of Normal Home Life

Treatment of Offenders

General Protection of Children

General Services for Children and Young Persons

Questions

9 Education

Introduction

Main Features of Education in 1800

State Intervention and the Growth of Education Provision

Secondary Education in the Nineteenth Century

Development of the National System: 1902-44

Expansion of Education Since 1944

The Educational System of Great Britain

Issues and Controversies in Education Today

Standards, Content and Goals

Questions

10 Housing

Introduction

History

Outline of Housing Policy

The Present Housing Situation

Aspects of Current Housing Policy

Housing Act, 1980

Housing Act, 1988

Conclusion

Questions

Environmental Planning

History

Planning Today

New Towns

Urban Renewal, Urban Aid and the Inner City

Historic Buildings and Monuments

The Coast

The Countryside Commission

National Parks

Local Footpaths and Open Country

Nature Conservation

Land Reclamation

Other Environmental Policies

Amenity Societies

The National Trust

Questions

Employment

Introduction

The Importance of Employment

How the State Intervenes

Industrial Relations

Trade Disputes and Conciliation

Current Legislation

Influencing the Demand and Supply of Employment

Occupational Placement

Special Categories

Training

Employment Services: Problems and Criticisms

Questions

The Treatment of Offenders

Criminal Courts Today

The Nature of a Crime

Punishment and Other Orders of a Criminal Court

Prisons

The Probation and after-Care Service

Criminology

Questions

14 The Social Work Profession

Definitions

Origins of Social Work

Social Work Today

Problems and Criticisms

Social Work Tomorrow?

Volunteers and Voluntary Organizations

A Day in the Life of a Social Worker

The Future

Government Response to Griffiths Report on Community Care (1988)

Questions

15 Finance and the Social Services

Meeting the Cost of the Social Services

Can We Afford the Social Services?

The Growing Demand

Alternative Sources of Finance

Questions

16 Complaints: How to Make Them

General

Minor Complaints

Complaints of Maladministration

Forming a Pressure Group

Legal Complaints

Conclusion

Questions

17 Information, Advice and Legal Aid

Citizens Advice Bureaux

Legal Aid and Advice

Law Centers

Legal Advice Centers

Other Organizations

Questions

18 The Welfare State: Success or Failure?

The Aims of The Social Services

Perspectives on The Welfare State

Social Services and Equality

Inequality in the Welfare State

Whose Welfare State?

What Should Be Done?

Appendix 1 Poverty in Britain, a Social Measurement

Appendix 2 How Public Spending is Paid for

Appendix 3 Population Projections. Great Britain 1985-2025

Appendix 4 Selected Social and Economic Needs of Population Groups; By Age

Appendix 5 Local Authority Personal Social Services; Current Expenditure

Appendix 6 What is QALY?

Table of Statutes

Index

