Social Psychology: Philosophical and Theoretical Issues deals with the development of ideas, and how these ideas can qualify other findings. The book reviews the philosophical and theoretical issues involved in social psychology such as its goals and its scientific relevance. The text also examines the knowledge of psychology today, especially the content validity as many errors have influenced the historical development of the science. The book then discusses the testing approach to theories through testing hypotheses, manipulating then measuring variables, experimental studies, quasi-experiments, and research on research. The text also explains attitude change, propaganda, and communication, including the cognitive consistency theory or the behaviorist/learning theory, as well as variations of these two theories. The book also addresses the levels of different attractions involving those of strangers, friends, and brief acquaintances. The author cites evidence that attraction between people is heightened when they have the same personality, beliefs, and even some physical characteristics. The text can prove informative for psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral scientists, and students and professors in psychology, as well as general readers interested in human interaction.

1 Social Psychology: Philosophical and Theoretical Issues

Levels of Analysis

Some Basic Assumptions of Social Psychology

The Goals of Social Psychology

Theories in Social Psychology

Summary

Suggested Readings

2 The Testing Of Theories: Research Methods In Social psychology

Notes on the Testing of Theories

The Nature of Hypotheses

Testing Hypotheses: Methods of Inquiry

Measurement in Social Psychology

Non-Hypothesis-Testing Research

The Relationship between Theory and Method

Why Observations Cannot Exist without Theories

Have I Got a Theory for You! Post Hoc Explanations

Some Ethical Considerations

Summary

Suggested Readings

3 Socialization: The Development of Social Behavior

The Agents of Socialization

Theories and Processes of Socialization

Sex Roles and Symbolic Interactionism

Differentiation, Generalization, and Attitudes

Charity Begins at Home: The Development of Prosocial Behavior

Learning To Be Aggressive

The Origins of Sociability

Summary

Suggested Readings

4 Social Perception and Attribution

Object Perception and Person Perception

Object Perception

Person Perception

Attribution

Summary

Suggested Readings

5 Attitude Change, Propaganda, and Communication

The Nature of Communication

Some Theories of Attitude Change

Attitude Change and the Communication Process

Summary

Suggested Readings

6 Interpersonal Attraction: Strangers, Friends, and Lovers

Levels of Attraction

Attraction Toward Strangers and Brief Acquaintances

Physical Attractiveness: Sex Appeal

Romantic Attraction and Love

Summary

Suggested Readings

7 Altruism and Helping Behavior

Some Definitions

The Kitty Genovese Case

Bystander Intervention: Theory and Research

A Cost-Reward Analysis

The Just-World Phenomenon

Christians Who Saved Jews from the Nazis: Situational and Personality Factors in Helping

Social Norms and Helping

Summary

Suggested Readings

8 The Social Psychology of Aggression

The Nature of Human Aggression

Theories of Aggression

Obedience to Authority

Social Psychological Perspectives on War

Summary

Suggested Readings

9 The Nature of Groups

The Social Psychological Study of Groups

Affiliation: Why We Join Groups

Group Structure

Group Processes

Collective Behavior

Summary

Suggested Readings

10 Intergroup Relations: Prejudice, Conflict, and Cooperation

A Note on Race and Sex Differences

The Nature of Prejudice

Reducing Prejudice

Reducing Other Types of Intergroup Conflict

Summary

Suggested Readings

11 Social Behavior in the Physical Environment

The Environment: Objective and Subjective

Population and Behavior: Spacing, Territoriality, and Crowding

City Life

Summary

Suggested Readings

12 Applied Social Psychology

Prospects for an Applied Social Psychology

Varieties of Applied Social Psychology

Preventive Social Psychology

Summary

Suggested Readings

13 The Social Psychology of

Abnormal Behavior

Aesthetics

Humor

Sports

The Law

Science

Social Psychology

Summary

Suggested Readings

Special Features

Interviews

Chapter 4 An Interview with Marianne La France and Clara Mayo

Chapter 6 An Interviewwith George Levinger

Chapter 8 An Interview with Seymour Feshbach

Chapter 10 An Interview with James M. Jones

Chapter 13 An Interview with Kenneth Gergen

Time Outs

Chapter 2 A Glossary of Technical Terms

Chapter 3 What's in a Name?

Chapter 4 How to Know Where You Are

Chapter 6 Making a Date If You Are Shy

Meaningful Relationships

The Major Elements of a Satisfactory Marriage

Chapter 9 Schoolgirls Laugh Uncontrollably as "Epidemic" Strikes Tanzania

Chapter 10 "It Takes One to Know One" - Notes on Intergroup Research

The Sting of Polish Jokes

Chapter 11 Avoiding Faux Pas When Visiting a Foreign Country

American Cities: Some Good and Some Bad

Chapter 12 Science and Immediate Social Goals

Social Science in the White House

