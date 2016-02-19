Social Psychology
Social Psychology: Philosophical and Theoretical Issues deals with the development of ideas, and how these ideas can qualify other findings. The book reviews the philosophical and theoretical issues involved in social psychology such as its goals and its scientific relevance. The text also examines the knowledge of psychology today, especially the content validity as many errors have influenced the historical development of the science. The book then discusses the testing approach to theories through testing hypotheses, manipulating then measuring variables, experimental studies, quasi-experiments, and research on research. The text also explains attitude change, propaganda, and communication, including the cognitive consistency theory or the behaviorist/learning theory, as well as variations of these two theories. The book also addresses the levels of different attractions involving those of strangers, friends, and brief acquaintances. The author cites evidence that attraction between people is heightened when they have the same personality, beliefs, and even some physical characteristics. The text can prove informative for psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral scientists, and students and professors in psychology, as well as general readers interested in human interaction.
Table of Contents
1 Social Psychology: Philosophical and Theoretical Issues
Levels of Analysis
Some Basic Assumptions of Social Psychology
The Goals of Social Psychology
Theories in Social Psychology
Summary
Suggested Readings
2 The Testing Of Theories: Research Methods In Social psychology
Notes on the Testing of Theories
The Nature of Hypotheses
Testing Hypotheses: Methods of Inquiry
Measurement in Social Psychology
Non-Hypothesis-Testing Research
The Relationship between Theory and Method
Why Observations Cannot Exist without Theories
Have I Got a Theory for You! Post Hoc Explanations
Some Ethical Considerations
Summary
Suggested Readings
3 Socialization: The Development of Social Behavior
The Agents of Socialization
Theories and Processes of Socialization
Sex Roles and Symbolic Interactionism
Differentiation, Generalization, and Attitudes
Charity Begins at Home: The Development of Prosocial Behavior
Learning To Be Aggressive
The Origins of Sociability
Summary
Suggested Readings
4 Social Perception and Attribution
Object Perception and Person Perception
Object Perception
Person Perception
Attribution
Summary
Suggested Readings
5 Attitude Change, Propaganda, and Communication
The Nature of Communication
Some Theories of Attitude Change
Attitude Change and the Communication Process
Summary
Suggested Readings
6 Interpersonal Attraction: Strangers, Friends, and Lovers
Levels of Attraction
Attraction Toward Strangers and Brief Acquaintances
Physical Attractiveness: Sex Appeal
Romantic Attraction and Love
Summary
Suggested Readings
7 Altruism and Helping Behavior
Some Definitions
The Kitty Genovese Case
Bystander Intervention: Theory and Research
A Cost-Reward Analysis
The Just-World Phenomenon
Christians Who Saved Jews from the Nazis: Situational and Personality Factors in Helping
Social Norms and Helping
Summary
Suggested Readings
8 The Social Psychology of Aggression
The Nature of Human Aggression
Theories of Aggression
Obedience to Authority
Social Psychological Perspectives on War
Summary
Suggested Readings
9 The Nature of Groups
The Social Psychological Study of Groups
Affiliation: Why We Join Groups
Group Structure
Group Processes
Collective Behavior
Summary
Suggested Readings
10 Intergroup Relations: Prejudice, Conflict, and Cooperation
A Note on Race and Sex Differences
The Nature of Prejudice
Reducing Prejudice
Reducing Other Types of Intergroup Conflict
Summary
Suggested Readings
11 Social Behavior in the Physical Environment
The Environment: Objective and Subjective
Population and Behavior: Spacing, Territoriality, and Crowding
City Life
Summary
Suggested Readings
12 Applied Social Psychology
Prospects for an Applied Social Psychology
Varieties of Applied Social Psychology
Preventive Social Psychology
Summary
Suggested Readings
13 The Social Psychology of
Abnormal Behavior
Aesthetics
Humor
Sports
The Law
Science
Social Psychology
Summary
Suggested Readings
Special Features
Interviews
Chapter 4 An Interview with Marianne La France and Clara Mayo
Chapter 6 An Interviewwith George Levinger
Chapter 8 An Interview with Seymour Feshbach
Chapter 10 An Interview with James M. Jones
Chapter 13 An Interview with Kenneth Gergen
Time Outs
Chapter 2 A Glossary of Technical Terms
Chapter 3 What's in a Name?
Chapter 4 How to Know Where You Are
Chapter 6 Making a Date If You Are Shy
Meaningful Relationships
The Major Elements of a Satisfactory Marriage
Chapter 9 Schoolgirls Laugh Uncontrollably as "Epidemic" Strikes Tanzania
Chapter 10 "It Takes One to Know One" - Notes on Intergroup Research
The Sting of Polish Jokes
Chapter 11 Avoiding Faux Pas When Visiting a Foreign Country
American Cities: Some Good and Some Bad
Chapter 12 Science and Immediate Social Goals
Social Science in the White House
