Social Predation
1st Edition
How Group Living Benefits Predators and Prey
Description
The classic literature on predation dealt almost exclusively with solitary predators and their prey. Going back to Lotka-Volterra and optimal foraging theory, the theory about predation, including predator-prey population dynamics, was developed for solitary species. Various consequences of sociality for predators have been considered only recently. Similarly, while it was long recognized that prey species can benefit from living in groups, research on the adaptive value of sociality for prey species mostly emerged in the 1970s. The main theme of this book is the various ways that predators and prey may benefit from living in groups. The first part focusses on predators and explores how group membership influences predation success rate, from searching to subduing prey. The second part focusses on how prey in groups can detect and escape predators. The final section explores group size and composition and how individuals respond over evolutionary times to the challenges posed by chasing or being chased by animals in groups. This book will help the reader understand current issues in social predation theory and provide a synthesis of the literature across a broad range of animal taxa.
Key Features
- Includes the whole taxonomical range rather than limiting it to a select few
- Features in-depth analysis that allows a better understanding of many subtleties surrounding the issues related to social predation
- Presents both models and empirical results while covering the extensive predator and prey literature
- Contains extensive illustrations and separate boxes that cover more technical features, i.e., to present models and review results
Readership
Researchers in animal behavior, ethology; evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; as well as advanced UG/graduate students and professors in these areas
Table of Contents
Preface
Part A: Predators
Chapter 1. Finding and Exploiting Food in Groups
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Benefits of Group Foraging
1.3 Costs of Group Foraging
1.4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 2. Producing and Scrounging
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Definition
2.3 The Basic Producing and Scrounging Model
2.4 New Theoretical Developments
2.5 Empirical Evidence
2.6 Concluding Remarks
Part B: Prey
Chapter 3. Antipredator Ploys
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Antipredator Ploys
3.3 Are Antipredator Ploys Effective?
3.4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4. Antipredator Vigilance: Theory and Testing the Assumptions
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 What Vigilance Is and How It Is Measured
4.3 Theoretical Background
4.4 Validity of the Assumptions
4.5 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5. Antipredator Vigilance: Detection and the Group-Size Effect
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Increased Detection in Groups
5.3 Decreased Vigilance in Larger Groups
5.4 Vigilance When Predation Risk Is Negligible
5.5 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6. The Selfish Herd
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 New Theoretical Developments
6.3 Empirical Evidence
6.4 Concluding Remarks
Part C: General Considerations
Chapter 7. Group Size and Composition
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optimal Group Size
7.3 Group Composition
7.4 Proximate Mechanisms
7.5 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8. Mixed-Species Groups
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 What Is a Mixed-Species Group?
8.3 The Formation of Mixed-Species Groups
8.4 Large-Scale Synthesis in Avian Flocks
8.5 Evolution of Traits Associated with Mixed-Species Groups
8.6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9. Evolutionary Issues
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Co-Evolution between Predators and Prey
9.3 Evolution of Social Predation
9.4 Concluding Remarks
Conclusion
What Have We Learned?
Where Do We Go from Here?
Predators
Prey
Predators and Prey
General Issues
Narrow Taxonomic Focus
Narrow Explanations
Narrow Assumptions
References
Index
Colour Plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 9th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124076549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124072282
About the Author
Guy Beauchamp
Guy Beauchamp is a behavioural ecologist specializing on social foraging in birds. He has written over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has been studying sandpipers for the last 10 years. He currently works as a research officer at the Veterinary College of the University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary College, University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Reviews
"...an extremely useful and well-written volume…I recommend it highly to anyone interested in animal behavior and/or ecology." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, Social Predation
"This is an excellent introduction to the coevolution of predator-prey relationships, with an extensive bibliography. Summing Up: Highly recommended." --CHOICE Reviews Online, Nov 2014