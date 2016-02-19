Social Policy and Its Administration contains an index of literature that defines the output created by social scientists for the welfare of human beings. This literary survey originates out of the need to present a comprehensive bibliographic work. The book covers areas that encompass the concept social policy. Topics such as the standards in social welfare services are also the focus of the book. The book traces the beginning of social science and the major proponents of the subject. The improvements made on the field are also enumerated and the countries that contributed to the progress of society are named in the book. Social revolutions such as the liberation of women and the abolishment of servitude as well as the transition from colonial status to political independence are discussed in the book. The text will be a useful tool for sociologists, historians, students, and researchers in the field of political science.