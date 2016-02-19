Social Policy and Its Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080219431, 9781483188225

Social Policy and Its Administration

1st Edition

A Survey of the Australian Literature 1950-1975

Authors: Joanna Monie Adrienne Wise
eBook ISBN: 9781483188225
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 610
Description

Social Policy and Its Administration contains an index of literature that defines the output created by social scientists for the welfare of human beings. This literary survey originates out of the need to present a comprehensive bibliographic work. The book covers areas that encompass the concept social policy. Topics such as the standards in social welfare services are also the focus of the book. The book traces the beginning of social science and the major proponents of the subject. The improvements made on the field are also enumerated and the countries that contributed to the progress of society are named in the book. Social revolutions such as the liberation of women and the abolishment of servitude as well as the transition from colonial status to political independence are discussed in the book. The text will be a useful tool for sociologists, historians, students, and researchers in the field of political science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Literature Survey

A. Economics of Social Welfare

B. Family and Social Services

C. Education and Society

D. Public Health

E. Social Justice

F. Recreation

G. Labor

H. Urban and Rural Communities

I. Demography and Social Statistics

J. Minorities and Pressure Groups

Author/Subject Index

