Social Network Analysis of Disaster Response, Recovery, and Adaptation
1st Edition
Description
Social Network Analysis of Disaster Response, Recovery, and Adaptation covers systematic social network analysis and how people and institutions function in disasters, after disasters, and the ways they adapt to hazard settings. As hazards become disasters, the opportunities and constraints for maintaining a safe and secure life and livelihood become too strained for many people. Anecdotally, and through many case studies, we know that social interactions exacerbate or mitigate those strains, necessitating a concerted, intellectual effort to understand the variation in how ties within, and outside, communities respond and are affected by hazards and disasters.
Key Features
- Examines the role of societal relationships in a disaster context, incorporating theory and case studies by experts in the field
- Integrates research in the areas of social network analysis and inter-organizational networks
- Presents a range of studies from around the world, employing different approaches to network analysis in disaster contexts
Readership
Disaster researchers, including emergency management, and government and nongovernment humanitarian and relief agencies, Social network analysis researchers, Students in disaster courses (upper undergraduate in more challenging programs or graduate—typically Masters)
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Part 1. Social Network Analysis in Disaster Response, Recovery and Adaptation
- Chapter 1. An Introduction to Social Network Analysis in Disaster Contexts
- Introduction
- The Content and Layout of the Book
- Highlights and Things to Watch for
- Disasters and the Question of Network Ontologies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Social Network Analysis Focused on Individuals Facing Hazards and Disasters
- Introduction
- Social Support, Social Capital, and Types of Ties
- Homophily and Diversity in Network Composition
- Social Network Structure: Moving Beyond Social Capital and Communitas
- Surface Structure and Deep Structure
- Individuals in Networks Across Phases of Disaster
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Interorganizational Networks in Disaster Management
- Introduction
- Interorganizational Networks
- Interorganizational Networks in Disaster Management
- Effective Interorganizational Disaster Networks
- Applications of Social Network Analysis
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Strategies for Researching Social Networks in Disaster Response, Recovery, and Mitigation
- Introduction: Why Social Network Analysis Methodologies?
- A Network Paradigm for Disaster Contexts
- Conceptualizing Ties and Collecting Data
- Analyzing Disaster Networks
- The Dynamic Nature of Disaster Networks
- Challenges
- Conclusions
- Part 2. Networks in Disaster Response
- Chapter 5. Perspective Matters: The Challenges of Performance Measurement in Wildfire Response Networks
- Introduction
- Assessing Performance in Networks: Principles From the Literature
- Measuring Network Performance During Wildfire Disasters
- Investigating Pluralism Within Incident Response Network Performance Assessments
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Performance Measurement Implications
- Limitations and Future Research
- Chapter 6. Interorganizational Resilience: Networked Collaborations in Communities After Superstorm Sandy
- Introduction
- Organizational Networks in the Fabric of Communities Facing Disasters
- Postdisaster Case Study: Oceanport, New Jersey
- Local Stakeholder Networks in Oceanport, New Jersey
- Building Interorganizational Resilience through Networked Collaboration
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Shifting Attention: Modeling Follower Relationship Dynamics Among US Emergency Management-Related Organizations During a Colorado Wildfire
- Introduction
- Literature Review
- Mechanisms of Attentional Interaction During a Disaster
- Data
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Summary
- Chapter 8. The Effect of Hurricane Ike on Personal Network Tie Activation as Response and Recovery Unfolded
- Introduction
- The Event in Family Context
- Sources of Support Following Disasters
- Data and Methods
- Results
- Discussion: Family Networks and Disasters
- Part 3. Networks in Disaster Recovery
- Chapter 9. The Family’s Burden: Perceived Social Network Resources for Individual Disaster Assistance in Hazard-Prone Florida
- Introduction
- Methods
- Disaster Support Networks: Size and Resources
- Disaster Support Networks: Composition
- Perceptions of Social Networks and Socioeconomic Status
- Discussion
- Chapter 10. Interorganizational Network Dynamics in the Wenchuan Earthquake Recovery
- Introduction
- Civil Society Theory in the Chinese Context
- Social Networks and Disasters
- Research Design
- Results
- Emergence of Structural Resilience
- Conclusions and Policy Implications
- Chapter 11. Organizational Support Networks and Relational Resilience After the 2010/11 Earthquakes in Canterbury, New Zealand
- Introduction
- Theoretical Framework
- The Canterbury Earthquake Sequence
- Methodology
- Findings
- Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Well-being and Participation in New Social Networks Following a Day Care Fire in Hermosillo, Mexico
- Introduction
- Theoretical Framework
- Methodology
- Results
- Discussion
- Future Implications
- Part 4. Networks in Hazard Mitigation and Adaptation
- Chapter 13. Networks and Hazard Adaptation Among West African Pastoralists
- Introduction
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 14. Cyclones Alter Risk Sharing Against Illness Through Networks and Groups: Evidence From Fiji
- Introduction
- Data, Disaster, and Health
- Household Private Transfers
- Empirical Analysis
- Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 15. Stay or Relocate: The Roles of Networks After the Great East Japan Earthquake
- Introduction
- Theoretical Framework
- A Model of Local-specific Capital in Disaster-induced Migration
- Site and Sample
- Results
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Personal Networks and Long-term Gendered Postdisaster Well-being in Mexico and Ecuador
- Introduction
- Gendered Facets of Postdisaster Mental Health and Social Support
- Research Design and Context
- Results
- Discussion and Conclusions
- Part 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 17. The Practical and Policy Relevance of Social Network Analysis for Disaster Response, Recovery, and Adaptation
- Social Network Analysis in the Disaster Context: Informing Policy and Practice
- Networks in Disaster Response
- Networks in Disaster Recovery
- Networks in Hazard Adaptation
- Conclusions: Guidance for International Policy Frameworks on Disasters
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 15th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052839
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051962
About the Editor
Eric Jones
Eric Jones is an Assistant Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He received his B.A. in Political Science from Hamline University in Minnesota and Ph.D. in Environmental and Ecological Anthropology from the University of Georgia. His research interests generally concern how people work together. More specifically, he has examined collective action or cooperation in exchange, rural production, adaptation to extreme events, wellbeing in vulnerable populations, and how non-scientists engage science. Most of this work has involved social network analysis to understand how individuals or groups interact. In order to support theoretical and analytical needs of his work, he also has been involved in software innovation for social network applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences, School of Public Health, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX, USA
A.J. Faas
AJ Faas is Assistant Professor of Anthropology at San Jose State University. His work focuses on exchange practices, social organization, organizational practice, and epistemology in contexts of environmental crisis--disasters, displacement and resettlement, development, and violent conflict.. His has principally conducted research in Mexico and Ecuador, but also in the United States and China. He is a founding member of the Risk and Disasters Topical Interest Group at the Society for Applied Anthropology, where he has organized more than 200 panels on the applied social science of risk, hazards, and disasters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, San Jose State University, CA, USA