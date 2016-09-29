Social Media in the Marketing Context
1st Edition
A State of the Art Analysis and Future Directions
Description
Social media has provided endless opportunities for marketers, fuelling their desire to learn more about their consumers through this dynamic online environment. Yet many organisations are finding it difficult to create effective marketing strategies, making decisions that are based on research that is highly focused on the nature and boundaries of social media. The changing behaviour of consumers, variety of platforms and changing culture indicates that much of the research around this topic is still highly fragmented. Social Media in the Marketing Context: A State of the Art Analysis and Future Directions provides a comprehensive overview of the current literature surrounding social media and the marketing discipline, highlighting future development opportunities in both knowledge and practice.
Key Features
- includes extensive literature search on social media in the context of the marketing discipline
- provides key areas for future research and recommendations for practitioners
- shows the importance for marketers of understanding individual behaviour on social media
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students from both marketing and information systems areas, doctoral candidates, researchers, and academics with an interest in marketing, information systems, and business management. Also academics from psychology and cross-cultural research disciplines and anyone with an interest in social media and marketing
Table of Contents
- Dedications
- Authors’ Biography
- Foreword
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acronyms
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 2. The New Marketing Environment
- Abstract
- 2.1 Stirring Up the Marketing Mix
- 2.2 Defining Social Media
- 2.3 Frameworks, Metrics, and Measurement of Social Media
- 2.4 Structure and Networks
- 2.5 Relationships
- 2.6 Co-creation
- 2.7 Power and eWOM
- 2.8 Social Commerce
- 2.9 Multiple Platforms
- 2.10 Discussion and Concluding Points
- References
- Chapter 3. Online Brand Communities
- Abstract
- 3.1 The Importance of OBCs
- 3.2 Traditional Versus OBCs
- 3.3 Engagement and Interaction
- 3.4 Heterogeneity, Delocalization, and Individualized Consumers in OBCs
- 3.5 Consumption Values
- 3.6 Consumer Characteristics
- 3.7 Motivation
- 3.8 Discussion and Concluding Points
- References
- Chapter 4. Culture
- Abstract
- 4.1 The Importance of Culture
- 4.2 Postmodernism
- 4.3 Consumer Culture Theory
- 4.4 Tribalism
- 4.5 Discussion and Concluding Points
- References
- Chapter 5. Self-Construals
- Abstract
- 5.1 Understanding Self-Construals
- 5.2 Differences Between the Self-Construals
- 5.3 Self-Construals in the New Marketing Environment
- 5.4 Discussion and Concluding Points
- References
- Chapter 6. Synthesis and Discussion of Research
- Abstract
- 6.1 Current Research
- 6.2 Developing Research
- 6.3 Methods and Samples
- 6.4 Gaps and Areas for Future Research
- References
- Chapter 7. Conclusion
- Abstract
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 29th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017579
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017548
About the Author
Cherniece Plume
Cherniece J. Plume is a PhD researcher in Business Management at Swansea University School of Management. She has an MSc in Marketing and BA (Hons) in Event Management from The University of South Wales. She has a background in the marketing and events sector, collaborating on a variety of projects with a number of organisations. In addition to work in industry Cherniece has also lectured in Business Research and Marketing Communications at the University of South Wales. Cherniece was an editor for the Journal of Leadership, Workplace Innovation and Engagement and Chair of the University of South Wales Marketing Chapter. Her research interests include consumer behaviour, consumer psychology, construction of self-concept and social media marketing.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD researcher, Swansea University, Wales, UK.
Yogesh Dwivedi
Yogesh K. Dwivedi is a Professor of Digital and Social Media and Director of Research in the School of Management at Swansea University, Wales, UK. His research interests are in the area of Information Systems (IS) including the adoption and diffusion of emerging ICTs and digital and social media marketing. He has published more than 100 articles in a range of leading academic journals and conferences. He has co-edited more than 15 books on technology adoption, e-government and IS theory and had them published by international publishers such as Springer, Routledge, and Emerald. He acted as co-editor of fourteen special issues; organised tracks, mini-tracks and panels in leading conferences; and served as programme co-chair of IFIP WG 8.6 Conference. He is Associate Editor of European Journal of Marketing and, Assistant Editor of JEIM and TGPPP and Senior Editor of Journal of Electronic Commerce Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Digital and Social Media and Director of Research, Swansea University, Wales, UK
Emma Slade
Emma L. Slade is Deputy Director of Postgraduate Research in the School of Management, Swansea University. She has a PhD and MSc with Distinction in Business Management. Emma is working on a variety of research topics across marketing and information systems, including engagement with political parties on social media, consumer forgiveness, adoption of mobile payments, innovation through big open linked data, and diffusion of green IT/IS. Emma has published articles in a number of highly regarded journals including Computers and Human Behaviour, Psychology & Marketing, Journal of Strategic Marketing, and Journal of Computer Information systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, Wales, UK