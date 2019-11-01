Social Impacts of Smart Grids
1st Edition
The Future of Smart Grids and Energy Market Design
Description
Social Impacts of Smart Grids: The Future of Smart Grids and Energy Market Design explores the significant, unexplored societal consequences of our meteoric evolution towards intelligent, responsive and sustainable power generation and distribution systems—the so-called ‘smart grid’. These consequences include new patterns of consumption behavior, systems planning under increasing uncertainty, and the ever- growing complexities involved. The work covers the historical impact of the transformation, examines the changing role of production and consumption behavior, articulates the principles and options for socially responsible smart grid power market design, and explores social acceptance of the smart grid.
Where relevant, it examines adjacent literatures from P2P electricity markets, electric vehicles, smart homes and smart cities, and related ‘internet of energy’ developments. Finally, it provides insights into mitigating the likely social consequences of our integrated low-carbon energy future.
Key Features
- Evaluates the connections between the concept of sustainability and the social impacts of the smart grids
- Analyzes emerging trends in smart grids connected with trends towards the sharing economy
- Investigates environmental degradation awareness and environmental stewardship goals associated with smart grids
- Explores how to mitigate social challenges with effective smart grid power market design
- Integrates energy stewardship and social acceptance literatures into the discussion of the smart grid
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, academics, managers of energy companies. Policy-makers, entrepreneurs (e.g. P2P electricity markets, RES businesses)
Table of Contents
1. General Introduction
Wadim Strielkowski
2. Traditional power markets and an evolution to smart grids
Wadim Strielkowski
3. Sustainability of the smart grids
Wadim Strielkowski
4. Renewable energy sources (RES), power markets and smart grids
Wadim Strielkowski
5. P2P (platform) markets and sharing economy of the smart grids
Wadim Strielkowski
6. Consumers, prosumers and the smart grid
Wadim Strielkowski
7. The role and perception of energy through the eyes of the society
Wadim Strielkowski
8. Smart grids of tomorrow and the challenges for the future
Wadim Strielkowski
9. Conclusions
Wadim Strielkowski
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177709
About the Author
Wadim Strielkowski
Wadim Strielkowski is a Professor at Prague Business School and an Assistant Director of the Centre for Energy Studies there. Since September 2017, he has been a Visiting Scholar in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at UC Berkeley. He was Research Associate at the Energy Policy Research Group, University of Cambridge, an Assistant Professor at the Charles University, a Senior Research Fellow at the Global Change Research Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, a Deputy Director for Development at CERGE-EI Prague, a Vice-Chancellor of the College of Economics and Management in Prague, and a Research Fellow at the University of Nottingham. He has authored and co-authored more than 150 academic publications in international peer-reviewed journals and is one of the most highly cited Czech economists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor in Resource Economics, University of California, Berkeley, and Professor of Energy, Prague Business School