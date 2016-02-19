Social and Cultural Issues of the New International Economic Order
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order
Description
Social and Cultural Issues of the New International Economic Order discusses the social and cultural issues concerning New International Economic Order (NIEO). The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover several topics relating to the socio-cultural issues faced by the NIEO. Chapter 1 discusses the relation of NIEO to employment and human needs, while Chapter 2 deals with education. The third chapter talks about the learning process of the society, and the fourth chapter tackles mass media in the Third World. The fifth chapter discusses the condition of women and the exercise of political power, while the sixth chapter talks about sexism as an obstacle to development. Chapter 7 reviews the use of traditional medicine as an alternative for health in Third World countries. Chapter 8 discusses the environmental and urban policies for the human habitat, while Chapter 9 tackles the environment within the context of the NIEO. The last chapter reviews the role of the military in the NIEO. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with socio-cultural aspects of the challenges faced by the NIEO.
Table of Contents
Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library
Preface
Chapter 1 Employment, Human Needs, and the NIEO
Chapter 2 Education and the NIEO
Chapter 3 The NIEO and the Learning Processes of Society
Chapter 4 Mass Media in the Third World and the NIEO
Chapter 5 The Condition of Women and the Exercise of Political Power
Chapter 6 Sexism as an Obstacle to Development
Chapter 7 Traditional Medicine as an Alternative for Health in Third World Countries
Chapter 8 Environmental and Urban Policies for the Human Habitat
Chapter 9 The Environment as Viewed within the Context of the NIEO
Chapter 10 The Role of the Military in the NIEO
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152882