Social and Cultural Issues of the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition

Social and Cultural Issues of the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order

Editors: Jorge A. Lozoya Haydee Birgin
eBook ISBN: 9781483152882
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 230
Description

Social and Cultural Issues of the New International Economic Order discusses the social and cultural issues concerning New International Economic Order (NIEO). The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover several topics relating to the socio-cultural issues faced by the NIEO. Chapter 1 discusses the relation of NIEO to employment and human needs, while Chapter 2 deals with education. The third chapter talks about the learning process of the society, and the fourth chapter tackles mass media in the Third World. The fifth chapter discusses the condition of women and the exercise of political power, while the sixth chapter talks about sexism as an obstacle to development. Chapter 7 reviews the use of traditional medicine as an alternative for health in Third World countries. Chapter 8 discusses the environmental and urban policies for the human habitat, while Chapter 9 tackles the environment within the context of the NIEO. The last chapter reviews the role of the military in the NIEO. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with socio-cultural aspects of the challenges faced by the NIEO.

Table of Contents


Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library

Preface

Chapter 1 Employment, Human Needs, and the NIEO

Chapter 2 Education and the NIEO

Chapter 3 The NIEO and the Learning Processes of Society

Chapter 4 Mass Media in the Third World and the NIEO

Chapter 5 The Condition of Women and the Exercise of Political Power

Chapter 6 Sexism as an Obstacle to Development

Chapter 7 Traditional Medicine as an Alternative for Health in Third World Countries

Chapter 8 Environmental and Urban Policies for the Human Habitat

Chapter 9 The Environment as Viewed within the Context of the NIEO

Chapter 10 The Role of the Military in the NIEO

Index

About the Contributors

