Social and Cultural Issues of the New International Economic Order discusses the social and cultural issues concerning New International Economic Order (NIEO). The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover several topics relating to the socio-cultural issues faced by the NIEO. Chapter 1 discusses the relation of NIEO to employment and human needs, while Chapter 2 deals with education. The third chapter talks about the learning process of the society, and the fourth chapter tackles mass media in the Third World. The fifth chapter discusses the condition of women and the exercise of political power, while the sixth chapter talks about sexism as an obstacle to development. Chapter 7 reviews the use of traditional medicine as an alternative for health in Third World countries. Chapter 8 discusses the environmental and urban policies for the human habitat, while Chapter 9 tackles the environment within the context of the NIEO. The last chapter reviews the role of the military in the NIEO. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with socio-cultural aspects of the challenges faced by the NIEO.