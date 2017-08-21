Sobotta Dissection Atlas

Präparieren? Sobotta Präparieratlas! - Angepasst an die 24. Auflage

Die Anatomie steht an, der Anatomie-Atlas und das Präparier-Besteck sind gekauft, das universitätseigene Präparierskript ist zur Hand - und ab gehts in den Präpariersaal. Aber halt - meinen teuren Atlas möchte ich nicht mitnehmen in den Präpariersaal, nur woher bekomme ich gute Abbildungen, die mir erklären, was ich am Körperspender wo genau sehe?

Hier hilft der Sobotta Präparieratlas weiter! In diesem handlichen Atlas sind alle für das Präparieren wichtigen Sobotta-Abbildungen zusammengestellt, überaus realisitätsnah, besonders detailliert wo nötig und zu speziellen Themen um echte Leichenfotos ergänzt.

Das Präparierskript der Uni liefert die Anleitungen, der Sobotta Präparieratlas die Abbildungen dazu. Damit der gute Atlas zu Hause bleiben kann!

Bilinguale Ausgabe Deutsch-Englisch mit lateinischer Nomenklatur

The dissection course is due? Then the new Dissection Atlas is a must-have!

This convenient hands-on atlas compiles all essential anatomic images necessary for successful dissection.

Spiral binding and firm, wipeable pages make the Dissection Atlas the ideal companion for the dissection lab – combinable with all other atlases or lecture notes.

Particularly detailed and realistic images make it easy to clearly recognise anatomic structures and, therefore, to master the real situation in the dissection lab.

Ideally equipped for dissection class:

Step by step:All body areas are bundled by chapter following the order in your course

Layer by layer:Successive images allow effortless understanding of every single step in the dissection process

For those who already study with the Sobotta Atlas: The chapter division is consistent with that of our three-volume Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy which facilitates consulting your books for reinforced learning.

In addition, the original image numbers from the Sobotta Atlas are provided with each image – retrieval guaranteed!

Bilingual Edition German - English with Latin Nomenclature