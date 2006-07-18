So You Wanna Be an Embedded Engineer
1st Edition
The Guide to Embedded Engineering, From Consultancy to the Corporate Ladder
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction About This Book
Chapter 2: Education Traditional Education Paths into Embedded Engineering Getting into the Field Without Traditional Education How Much Electronics Must I Learn? Educational Traps, Dead-Ends and Scams to Avoid Practical Skills You'll Want To Acquire
Chapter 3: Teaching Yourself, Bottom-Up (Small Embedded Systems) Target Audience 8051 Atmel AVR Texas Instruments MSP430 C vs. Assembly Language in Small Embedded Systems
Chapter 4: Teaching Yourself, Top-Down (Large Embedded Systems) Target Audience Embedded x86 Solutions ARM PowerPC Linux eCos
Chapter 5: Working For Yourself Is Self-Employment for You? Risks and Benefits From Moonlighting to Fulltime Consultant Status – Bookkeeping, Taxes and Workload Ways to Find Customers Iterative Projects: Never-Ending Horror? Pricing Your Services Appropriately Establishing Your Own Working Best Practices Business Has No Friends: The Importance of Contracts
Chapter 6: Working in a Small Company Analyze your Goals: Benefits and Downsides of the Small Company How to Get the Job Responsibilities and Stresses in a Small Company Personal Dynamics in Small Companies Managing Tightly-Limited Resources Task Breakdown: A Typical Week
Chapter 7: Working in a Larger Company Analyze your Goals: Benefits and Downsides of the Large Company How to Get the Job Globalization: Outsourcing and Temporary Worker Visas Procedures and You: Keeping Your Head Above Water Task Breakdown: A Typical Week
Description
In this new, highly practical guide, expert embedded designer and manager Lewin Edwards answers the question, “How do I become an embedded engineer?” Embedded professionals agree that there is a treacherous gap between graduating from school and becoming an effective engineer in the workplace, and that there are few resources available for newbies to turn to when in need of advice and direction. This book provides that much-needed guidance for engineers fresh out of school, and for the thousands of experienced engineers now migrating into the popular embedded arena. This book helps new embedded engineers to get ahead quickly by preparing them for the technical and professional challenges they will face. Detailed instructions on how to achieve successful designs using a broad spectrum of different microcontrollers and scripting languages are provided. The author shares insights from a lifetime of experience spent in-the-trenches, covering everything from small vs. large companies, and consultancy work vs. salaried positions, to which types of training will prove to be the most lucrative investments. This book provides an expert’s authoritative answers to questions that pop up constantly on Usenet newsgroups and in break rooms all over the world.
Key Features
- An approachable, friendly introduction to working in the world of embedded design
- Full of design examples using the most common languages and hardware that new embedded engineers will be likely to use every day
- Answers important basic questions on which are the best products to learn, trainings to get, and kinds of companies to work for
Readership
"Newbie" Embedded Systems Engineers, Software Engineers, System Engineers, System Architects, Database Engineers, Network Technicians, IT Professionals, etc. looking to move into embedded engineering; undergrad and post-graduate level electrical and computer engineering students, as well as recent graduates.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 18th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498157
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750679534
About the Authors
Lewin Edwards Author
Lewin Edwards is an embedded engineer with over 15 years experience designing embedded systems hardware, firmware, and control software.
Affiliations and Expertise
Digi-Frame Inc., Port Chester, NY, USA