So You Wanna Be an Embedded Engineer

Chapter 1: Introduction About This Book

Chapter 2: Education Traditional Education Paths into Embedded Engineering Getting into the Field Without Traditional Education How Much Electronics Must I Learn? Educational Traps, Dead-Ends and Scams to Avoid Practical Skills You'll Want To Acquire

Chapter 3: Teaching Yourself, Bottom-Up (Small Embedded Systems) Target Audience 8051 Atmel AVR Texas Instruments MSP430 C vs. Assembly Language in Small Embedded Systems

Chapter 4: Teaching Yourself, Top-Down (Large Embedded Systems) Target Audience Embedded x86 Solutions ARM PowerPC Linux eCos

Chapter 5: Working For Yourself Is Self-Employment for You? Risks and Benefits From Moonlighting to Fulltime Consultant Status – Bookkeeping, Taxes and Workload Ways to Find Customers Iterative Projects: Never-Ending Horror? Pricing Your Services Appropriately Establishing Your Own Working Best Practices Business Has No Friends: The Importance of Contracts

Chapter 6: Working in a Small Company Analyze your Goals: Benefits and Downsides of the Small Company How to Get the Job Responsibilities and Stresses in a Small Company Personal Dynamics in Small Companies Managing Tightly-Limited Resources Task Breakdown: A Typical Week

Chapter 7: Working in a Larger Company Analyze your Goals: Benefits and Downsides of the Large Company How to Get the Job Globalization: Outsourcing and Temporary Worker Visas Procedures and You: Keeping Your Head Above Water Task Breakdown: A Typical Week