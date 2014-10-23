Snow and Ice-Related Hazards, Risks, and Disasters
1st Edition
eBook ISBN: 9780123964731
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123948496
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 2014
Page Count: 812
Description
Snow and Ice-Related Hazards, Risks, and Disasters provides you with the latest scientific developments in glacier surges and melting, ice shelf collapses, paleo-climate reconstruction, sea level rise, climate change implications, causality, impacts, preparedness, and mitigation. It takes a geo-scientific approach to the topic while also covering current thinking about directly related social scientific issues that can adversely affect ecosystems and global economies.
Key Features
- Puts the contributions from expert oceanographers, geologists, geophysicists, environmental scientists, and climatologists selected by a world-renowned editorial board in your hands
- Presents the latest research on causality, glacial surges, ice-shelf collapses, sea level rise, climate change implications, and more
- Numerous tables, maps, diagrams, illustrations and photographs of hazardous processes will be included
- Features new insights into the implications of climate change on increased melting, collapsing, flooding, methane emissions, and sea level rise
Readership
Geoscientists, including glaciologists, climatologists, oceanographers, environmental scientists, geologists, geophysicists geomorphologists, atmospheric scientists, and seismologists.
Table of Contents
- Editorial Foreword
- Foreword by Charles Harris
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Snow and Ice-Related Hazards, Risks, and Disasters: A General Framework
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Costs and Benefits: Living with Snow and Ice
- 1.3. Small and Large, Fast and Slow, Local to Global: Dealing with Constraints
- 1.4. Beyond Historical Experience: Monitoring and Managing Rapid changes
- Chapter 2. Physical, Thermal, and Mechanical Properties of Snow, Ice, and Permafrost
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Density and Structure
- 2.3. Thermal Properties
- 2.4. Mechanical Properties
- 2.5. Ductile Behavior
- 2.6. Dynamic and Electromagnetic Properties
- 2.7. Summary
- Chapter 3. Snow and Ice in the Climate System
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Physical Extent of the Cryosphere
- 3.3. Climatic Conditions of the Cryosphere
- Chapter 4. Snow and Ice in the Hydrosphere
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Snow Accumulation and Melt
- 4.3. Glaciers and Glacial Mass Balance
- 4.4. Hydrology of Snow- and Ice-Covered Catchments
- 4.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 5. Snow, Ice, and the Biosphere
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Snow and Ice as Habitats
- 5.3. Snow and Ice as Moderators of Habitat
- 5.4. Effects of Vegetation on Snow
- 5.5. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 6. Ice and Snow as Land-Forming Agents
- 6.1. Glacial Processes and Landscapes
- 6.2. Periglacial and Permafrost Processes and Landforms
- 6.3. The Role of Snow in Forming Landscapes
- 6.4. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 7. Mountains, Lowlands, and Coasts: the Physiography of Cold Landscapes
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Physiography of the Terrestrial Cryosphere
- 7.3. Glaciers and Ice Sheets: Extent and Distribution
- 7.4. Permafrost Types, Extent, and Distribution
- 7.5. Glacier–Permafrost Interactions
- Chapter 8. Integrated Approaches to Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction in Dynamic Socio-cryospheric Systems
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Integrated Adaptation in Dynamic Socio-cryospheric Systems
- 8.3. Glacier and Glacial Lake Hazards
- 8.4. Volcano–Ice Hazards
- 8.5. Glacier Runoff, Hydrologic Variability, and Water-Use Hazards
- 8.6. Coastal Resources and Hazards
- 8.7. Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Integrative Risk Management: The Example of Snow Avalanches
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Risk Analysis
- 9.3. Risk Evaluation
- 9.4. Mitigation of Risk
- 9.5. Methods and Tools for Risk Assessment and Evaluation of Mitigation Measures
- 9.6. Case Study “Evaluation of Avalanche Mitigation Measures for Juneau, Alaska”
- 9.7. Final Remarks
- Chapter 10. Permafrost Degradation
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Permafrost and Recent Climate Change
- 10.3. Permafrost Observations and Data
- 10.4. Drivers of Permafrost and Active Layer Change across Space and Time
- 10.5. Observed Permafrost and Active-Layer Changes
- 10.6. Permafrost Modeling and Forecast
- 10.7. Permafrost and Infrastructure
- 10.8. Coastal Erosion and Permafrost
- 10.9. Permafrost and the Carbon Cycle in the Context of Climate Change
- 10.10. Summary
- Chapter 11. Radioactive Waste Under Conditions of Future Ice Ages
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Timing of Future Glacial Inception
- 11.3. Deep Glacial Erosion in the Alpine Foreland of Northern Switzerland
- 11.4. Tunnel Valleys within the North German Plain and Their Relevance to the Long-term Safety of Nuclear Waste Repositories
- 11.5. Paleohydrogeology and Glacial Systems Modeling—Canadian Perspective
- 11.6. Impact of Glacial and Periglacial Climate Conditions on Groundwater Flow and Transport—Examples from a Safety Assessment of a Geological Repository for Spent Fuel in Fractured Crystalline Rock, Sweden
- Chapter 12. Snow Avalanches
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. The Avalanche Phenomenon
- 12.3. Avalanche Release
- 12.4. Avalanche Flow
- 12.5. Avalanche Mitigation
- 12.6. Avalanche Forecasting
- 12.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 13. Glacier Surges
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Properties and Causes of Glacier Surges
- 13.3. Medvezhiy and Geographical Society Glaciers, Central Pamirs, Tajikistan
- 13.4. Surges of Glaciar Grande Del Nevado Del Plomo, Central Andes, Argentina, and Related Disasters/Hazards
- 13.5. A Surge-Like Flow Instability of Belvedere Glacier, Italian Alps, and Associated Hazards 2001–2003
- 13.6. Surging Glaciers and the Trans Alaska Pipeline System: Potential Hazards and Monitoring
- Chapter 14. Glacier-Related Outburst Floods
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Flood Sources
- 14.3. Failure Mechanisms and Flood Magnitude
- 14.4. Downstream Flood Behavior
- 14.5. Outburst Floods and Climate Change
- 14.6. Risk Assessment and Reduction
- 14.7. Summary
- Chapter 15. Ice Loss and Slope Stability in High-Mountain Regions
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Mechanisms of Cryosphere Control on Slope Stability
- 15.3. Case Studies
- 15.4. Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter 16. Catastrophic Mass Flows in the Mountain Glacial Environment
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Catastrophic mass flows in the Mountain Glacial Environment—General Characteristics
- 16.3. Mass Flows Involving Mainly Glacier Ice (Glacier Avalanches and Large-Scale Glacier Detachments)
- 16.4. Mass Flows Involving Mainly Fragmented Rock (Rock Avalanches)
- 16.5. Mass Flows Involving a Mixture of Glacier Ice and Rock (Ice–Rock Avalanches and Flows)
- 16.6. Glacial debris Flows I; Non-outburst Related
- 16.7. Glacial Debris Flows II; Lake Outburst-Related Flows
- 16.8. Catastrophic Mass Flows in the Mountain Glacial Environment: Discussion
- 16.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 17. Hazards at Ice-Clad Volcanoes: Phenomena, Processes, and Examples From Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Chile
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Volcano–Ice Interactions
- 17.3. Volcano–Ice Interactions as Disaster Generators: Mount St Helens and Nevado del Ruiz
- 17.4. Volcano–Ice Interactions in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Chile: Dealing with Related Hazards
- 17.5. Specific Aspects of Hazard/Risk Assessment at Ice-Clad Volcanoes
- Chapter 18. Floating Ice and Ice Pressure Challenge to Ships
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Ice Ridges
- 18.3. Pressure Build-Up and Dissipation
- 18.4. Regional Conditions and Incidents of Besetting
- 18.5. Pressured Ice on the Great Lakes
- 18.6. Freshwater Ice
- 18.7. Causes of Ice under Pressure in the Great Lakes
- 18.8. Environmental Concerns
- 18.9. Shipping Concerns
- 18.10. Dealing with Pressured Ice: a Ship Master's Perspective
- 18.11. Conclusion and Perspective for the Future
- Chapter 19. Retreat Instability of Tidewater Glaciers and Marine Ice Sheets
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Tidewater Retreat Instability and Calving
- 19.3. Triggering and Forcing Mechanisms
- 19.4. Marine Ice Sheets and Ice Shelves
- 19.5. Wider Implications as Hazards
- Chapter 20. Ice Sheets, Glaciers, and Sea Level
- 20.1. Contemporary Sea-Level Rise in a Geologic Perspective
- 20.2. Recent Glacier and Ice Sheet Contribution to Sea-Level Rise
- 20.3. Future Glacier and Ice Sheet Contribution to Sea-Level Rise
- 20.4. Implications of Sea-Level Rise
- 20.5. Concluding Remarks
- Index
