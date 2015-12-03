Smile Design Integrating Esthetics and Function

Jonathan B. Levine is the Program Director of the Advanced Aesthetics Program in Dentistry at NYU CE and Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU School of Dentistry. He has almost 30 years of experience in dental practice in NYC where his high profile work has led to him being regularly approached by the media and health industries to provide medical advice and aesthetic insight. He is part of Doctor Oz’s panel of medical experts and a contributor to the Oz Blog.

In 2011, Dr. Levine founded GLO Science - an oral health innovation engine commercializing inventions to build an oral health platform via a therapeutic device that also has cosmetic implications. Dr. Levine developed the GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device which received the 2012 Edison Award for innovation in a personal care product.

Dedicated to contributing his professional services to humanitarian efforts, Dr. Levine founded the GLO Good Foundation, which supports oral health initiatives in underserved populations around the world. In addition, Dr. Levine is a board member of Foundation Rwanda, an organization that helps the children of the 1994 genocide, and serves on the advisory board of Health Corps, a national service and peer-mentoring initiative.