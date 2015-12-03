Smile Design Integrating Esthetics and Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723435556, 9780702061165

Smile Design Integrating Esthetics and Function

1st Edition

Essentials in Esthetic Dentistry

Editors: Jonathan Levine
Series Editors: Brian Millar
eBook ISBN: 9780702061165
eBook ISBN: 9780723439639
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723435556
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 3rd December 2015
Page Count: 240
Description

Jonathan B. Levine DMD presents a new volume designed to introduce practitioners to aesthetic dentistry with the goal of safely expanding his or her current scope of ethical dental practice. Richly illustrated in full colour throughout, this beautiful yet practical volume introduces the subject of smile design to the reader with topics ranging from aligners and veneers to space management. Smile Design Integrating Aesthetics and Function will be suitable for dental practitioners worldwide.

Key Features

  • Experts of international renown present the latest scientifically authoritative and evidenced-based information, amply supported by a high-quality line artwork and photographic illustration

  • Describes in detail assessment techniques for smile design, the use of trial procedures and the use of photography, aligners, and ceramic veneers.

  • Highlights the way in which high quality esthetics can be achieved with a range of techniques.

  • Emphasizes the importance of effective communication between the dentist, the oral healthcare team and the patient to ensure the patient’s and team’s expectations are appreciated, managed and met

  • Designed to challenge traditional thinking, advance knowledge and expand the clinical approach to a growing discipline

  • Offers a highly visual, practical approach in a unique series format

  • Aims to strengthen, enhance and expand the scope of aesthetic professional practice

Table of Contents

i) General overview about Smile Design - Galip Gurel

ii)  Editors’ preface



Patient Assessment
1 Smile design – a three-step analysis
2 Psychological factors
3 Integration of function and esthetics

Techniques
4 Photography
5 Periodontal factors
6 Space management
7 Aligners in esthetic dentistry

8 Veneers
 
Conclusions
9 Summing up

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702061165
eBook ISBN:
9780723439639
Hardcover ISBN:
9780723435556

About the Editor

Jonathan Levine

Jonathan B. Levine is the Program Director of the Advanced Aesthetics Program in Dentistry at NYU CE and Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU School of Dentistry. He has almost 30 years of experience in dental practice in NYC where his high profile work has led to him being regularly approached by the media and health industries to provide medical advice and aesthetic insight. He is part of Doctor Oz’s panel of medical experts and a contributor to the Oz Blog.

In 2011, Dr. Levine founded GLO Science - an oral health innovation engine commercializing inventions to build an oral health platform via a therapeutic device that also has cosmetic implications. Dr. Levine developed the GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device which received the 2012 Edison Award for innovation in a personal care product.

Dedicated to contributing his professional services to humanitarian efforts, Dr. Levine founded the GLO Good Foundation, which supports oral health initiatives in underserved populations around the world. In addition, Dr. Levine is a board member of Foundation Rwanda, an organization that helps the children of the 1994 genocide, and serves on the advisory board of Health Corps, a national service and peer-mentoring initiative.

Affiliations and Expertise

NYU Program Director, Advanced Aesthetics Program in Dentistry, New York University College of Dentistry; Prosthodontist in Private Practice, New York City, USA

About the Series Editor

Brian Millar

Brian Millar is an experienced teacher of undergraduates and postgraduates and well-known provider of postgraduate education internationally at conferences through lectures, seminars, webinars and hands-on courses.

As a Full Professor at King’s College London and NHS Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy's, King's and St Thomas' Hospitals he is the Programme Director for the internationally popular MClinDent (Fixed & Removable Prosthodontics) degree programme with 120 postgraduate dentists. He designed and set up the successful MSc programme in Aesthetic Dentistry and also the MSc Advanced General Dental Practice at the KCL Dental Institute.

As a Specialist in Prosthodontics and in Restorative Dentistry with 35 years experience in both hospital and private practice, Professor Millar is particularly focussed on treating tooth wear, aesthetic and occlusal/TMD problems utilising non-invasive treatment where possible; he has also used ceramic veneers and tooth bleaching since 1983. Professor Millar has published over 150 papers, and supervised over 200 PhD and Masters students. His research includes management of occlusal problems using MI techniques, bringing together aesthetics and function with a focus on tooth preservation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Restorative Dentistry; Professor of Blended Learning in Dentistry; King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital, London; Specialist Practitioner, London, UK

