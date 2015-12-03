Smile Design Integrating Esthetics and Function
1st Edition
Essentials in Esthetic Dentistry
Description
Jonathan B. Levine DMD presents a new volume designed to introduce practitioners to aesthetic dentistry with the goal of safely expanding his or her current scope of ethical dental practice. Richly illustrated in full colour throughout, this beautiful yet practical volume introduces the subject of smile design to the reader with topics ranging from aligners and veneers to space management. Smile Design Integrating Aesthetics and Function will be suitable for dental practitioners worldwide.
Key Features
- Experts of international renown present the latest scientifically authoritative and evidenced-based information, amply supported by a high-quality line artwork and photographic illustration
- Describes in detail assessment techniques for smile design, the use of trial procedures and the use of photography, aligners, and ceramic veneers.
- Highlights the way in which high quality esthetics can be achieved with a range of techniques.
- Emphasizes the importance of effective communication between the dentist, the oral healthcare team and the patient to ensure the patient’s and team’s expectations are appreciated, managed and met
- Designed to challenge traditional thinking, advance knowledge and expand the clinical approach to a growing discipline
- Offers a highly visual, practical approach in a unique series format
- Aims to strengthen, enhance and expand the scope of aesthetic professional practice
Table of Contents
i) General overview about Smile Design - Galip Gurel
ii) Editors’ preface
Patient Assessment
1 Smile design – a three-step analysis
2 Psychological factors
3 Integration of function and esthetics
Techniques
4 Photography
5 Periodontal factors
6 Space management
7 Aligners in esthetic dentistry
8 Veneers
Conclusions
9 Summing up
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2016
- Published:
- 3rd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061165
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439639
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723435556
About the Editor
Jonathan Levine
Jonathan B. Levine is the Program Director of the Advanced Aesthetics Program in Dentistry at NYU CE and Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU School of Dentistry. He has almost 30 years of experience in dental practice in NYC where his high profile work has led to him being regularly approached by the media and health industries to provide medical advice and aesthetic insight. He is part of Doctor Oz’s panel of medical experts and a contributor to the Oz Blog.
In 2011, Dr. Levine founded GLO Science - an oral health innovation engine commercializing inventions to build an oral health platform via a therapeutic device that also has cosmetic implications. Dr. Levine developed the GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device which received the 2012 Edison Award for innovation in a personal care product.
Dedicated to contributing his professional services to humanitarian efforts, Dr. Levine founded the GLO Good Foundation, which supports oral health initiatives in underserved populations around the world. In addition, Dr. Levine is a board member of Foundation Rwanda, an organization that helps the children of the 1994 genocide, and serves on the advisory board of Health Corps, a national service and peer-mentoring initiative.
Affiliations and Expertise
NYU Program Director, Advanced Aesthetics Program in Dentistry, New York University College of Dentistry; Prosthodontist in Private Practice, New York City, USA
About the Series Editor
Brian Millar
Brian Millar is an experienced teacher of undergraduates and postgraduates and well-known provider of postgraduate education internationally at conferences through lectures, seminars, webinars and hands-on courses.
As a Full Professor at King’s College London and NHS Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy's, King's and St Thomas' Hospitals he is the Programme Director for the internationally popular MClinDent (Fixed & Removable Prosthodontics) degree programme with 120 postgraduate dentists. He designed and set up the successful MSc programme in Aesthetic Dentistry and also the MSc Advanced General Dental Practice at the KCL Dental Institute.
As a Specialist in Prosthodontics and in Restorative Dentistry with 35 years experience in both hospital and private practice, Professor Millar is particularly focussed on treating tooth wear, aesthetic and occlusal/TMD problems utilising non-invasive treatment where possible; he has also used ceramic veneers and tooth bleaching since 1983. Professor Millar has published over 150 papers, and supervised over 200 PhD and Masters students. His research includes management of occlusal problems using MI techniques, bringing together aesthetics and function with a focus on tooth preservation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Restorative Dentistry; Professor of Blended Learning in Dentistry; King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital, London; Specialist Practitioner, London, UK