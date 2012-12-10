Smart Textiles for Protection
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
Part I: Smart materials and technologies
Chapter 1: Smart textiles for protection: an overview
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Smart textile functions for protection
1.3 European projects on smart protective textiles
1.4 Protective textiles and comfort
1.5 Other functions of smart textile systems
1.6 Systex – a European coordination action for enhancing the breakthrough of intelligent textile systems
Chapter 2: Types of smart materials for protection
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction: smart materials for protection
2.2 High-performance fibres for protective textiles
2.3 Piezoelectric fibres, phase-change materials, and shape memory fibres
2.4 Woven and knitted structures for protective textiles
2.5 Nonwovens
2.6 Barrier films and nanofibre membranes
2.7 Carbon nanotubes
2.8 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 3: Smart surface treatments for textiles for protection
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction: the role of surfaces in smart fabrics for protection
3.2 Surface grafting
3.3 Coating techniques
3.4 Other surface treatment methods
3.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 4: The use of nanomaterials in smart protective clothing
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Conventional materials used in protective clothing
4.3 Use of nanoparticles in protective clothing
4.4 Use of electrospun nanofibers and nanoparticles in protective clothing
4.5 Applications of nanoparticles in protective textiles
4.6 Smart textiles using nanoparticles
4.7 Chameleon fibers
4.8 Conclusion and future trends
4.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Smart barrier membranes for protective clothing
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Principles and types of responsive barriers
5.3 Principles and types of self-decontaminating barriers
5.4 Advantages and challenges of responsive and self-decontaminating barriers
5.5 Applications of responsive and self-decontaminating barriers
5.6 Conclusion and future trends
5.7 Sources of further information and advice
5.8 Acknowledgments
Chapter 6: Sensors, actuators and computing systems for smart textiles for protection
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 When textiles meet electronics
6.3 Sensors in textiles
6.4 Actuators in textiles
6.5 Power
6.6 Networks
6.7 Future trends
6.8 Design case study: neonatal monitoring
6.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: Biomimetic approaches to the design of smart textiles for protection
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction: smart material design in nature
7.2 Biomimicry of smart protective textiles
7.3 Conclusion and future trends
7.4 Acknowledgements
Part II: Applications of smart textiles for protection
Chapter 8: Smart technology for personal protective equipment and clothing
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Types of personal protective equipment and clothing
8.3 Applications of smart clothing in personal protective equipment
8.4 Conclusion and future trends
8.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 9: Smart protective textiles for older people
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The demands of the changing body
9.3 The clothing layering system
9.4 Smart protective textiles for older people
9.5 Usability of the technology interface
9.6 Conclusion
9.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 10: Smart high-performance textiles for protection in construction and geotechnical applications
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Technical textiles for the construction and geotechnical sectors
10.3 Incorporating sensors into smart textiles through the use of optical fibres
10.4 Applications of smart textiles in construction
10.5 Future trends: the Industrial Smart Materials Applications (ISMA) initiative
10.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 11: Smart textiles for the protection of armoured vehicles
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Understanding impact behaviour
11.3 Bullet-proof textile composites for armoured vehicles
11.4 Using sensor networks in composites to measure impact behaviour and material performance in situ
11.5 Conclusion
11.6 Future trends
Chapter 12: Protective clothing for firefighters and rescue workers
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Protection e-Textiles (PROeTEX) project
12.3 Other firefighter-related European projects
12.4 Simulation of the firefighter market
12.5 The Viking fire protection suit with built-in thermal sensor technology
12.6 The Tecknisolar firefighter garment
12.7 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Advances in chemical and biological protective clothing
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Current chemical and biological (CB) protective clothing
13.3 Materials for chemical and biological (CB) protective clothing
13.4 Technologies for next generation chemical and biological (CB) clothing
Index
Description
Smart textiles are materials and structures that sense and react to environmental conditions or stimuli, and their integration into protective clothing has led to the development of products with greatly enhanced protective capabilities in hazardous situations. Smart textiles for protection provides a comprehensive analysis of smart materials used in producing protective textiles, and explores a wide range of end-use protective applications.
Part one reviews smart materials and technologies. Beginning with an overview of smart textiles for protection, this section goes on to discuss types of materials, surface treatments and the use of nanofibres and smart barrier membranes. The application of sensors, actuators and computer systems in smart protective textiles is explored, followed by a review of biomimetic approaches to design. Part two investigates specific applications of smart textiles for protection. Smart technology for personal protective equipment and clothing, smart protective textiles for older people and smart high-performance textiles for protection in construction and geotechnical applications are all discussed in depth, as is the use of smart textiles in the protection of armoured vehicles and in protective clothing for fire fighters and first responders. The final chapter describes recent advances in chemical and biological protective clothing.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Smart textiles for protection is an essential guide for all those involved in the design, development and application of protective smart textiles.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive analysis of smart materials used in producing protective textiles, and explores a wide range of end-use protective applications
- Discusses types of materials, surface treatments and the use of nanofibres and smart barrier membranes as well as the application of sensors, actuators and computer systems in smart protective textiles
- Investigates specific applications of smart textiles for protection, including smart high-performance textiles for protection in construction and geotechnical applications
Readership
Researchers and industry professionals in the areas of textile, clothing, safety and protection; Governmental institutions in charge of funding and regulations for safety and health related technology; University students and academics in textile programs; Manufacturers in protective equipment and technical textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 10th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097620
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090560
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R Chapman Editor
Roger Chapman is a Technical Consultant based in Warwickshire. His background is in innovation in fibres and fabrics, especially for technical textiles. Prior to setting up his own company he was R&D Manager at Courtaulds. He is a chartered textile technologist with degrees in physics and business administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK