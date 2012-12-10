Smart Textiles for Protection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090560, 9780857097620

Smart Textiles for Protection

1st Edition

Editors: R Chapman
eBook ISBN: 9780857097620
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090560
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th December 2012
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Part I: Smart materials and technologies

Chapter 1: Smart textiles for protection: an overview

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Smart textile functions for protection

1.3 European projects on smart protective textiles

1.4 Protective textiles and comfort

1.5 Other functions of smart textile systems

1.6 Systex – a European coordination action for enhancing the breakthrough of intelligent textile systems

Chapter 2: Types of smart materials for protection

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction: smart materials for protection

2.2 High-performance fibres for protective textiles

2.3 Piezoelectric fibres, phase-change materials, and shape memory fibres

2.4 Woven and knitted structures for protective textiles

2.5 Nonwovens

2.6 Barrier films and nanofibre membranes

2.7 Carbon nanotubes

2.8 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 3: Smart surface treatments for textiles for protection

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction: the role of surfaces in smart fabrics for protection

3.2 Surface grafting

3.3 Coating techniques

3.4 Other surface treatment methods

3.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 4: The use of nanomaterials in smart protective clothing

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Conventional materials used in protective clothing

4.3 Use of nanoparticles in protective clothing

4.4 Use of electrospun nanofibers and nanoparticles in protective clothing

4.5 Applications of nanoparticles in protective textiles

4.6 Smart textiles using nanoparticles

4.7 Chameleon fibers

4.8 Conclusion and future trends

4.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Smart barrier membranes for protective clothing

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Principles and types of responsive barriers

5.3 Principles and types of self-decontaminating barriers

5.4 Advantages and challenges of responsive and self-decontaminating barriers

5.5 Applications of responsive and self-decontaminating barriers

5.6 Conclusion and future trends

5.7 Sources of further information and advice

5.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 6: Sensors, actuators and computing systems for smart textiles for protection

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 When textiles meet electronics

6.3 Sensors in textiles

6.4 Actuators in textiles

6.5 Power

6.6 Networks

6.7 Future trends

6.8 Design case study: neonatal monitoring

6.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Biomimetic approaches to the design of smart textiles for protection

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction: smart material design in nature

7.2 Biomimicry of smart protective textiles

7.3 Conclusion and future trends

7.4 Acknowledgements

Part II: Applications of smart textiles for protection

Chapter 8: Smart technology for personal protective equipment and clothing

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Types of personal protective equipment and clothing

8.3 Applications of smart clothing in personal protective equipment

8.4 Conclusion and future trends

8.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 9: Smart protective textiles for older people

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The demands of the changing body

9.3 The clothing layering system

9.4 Smart protective textiles for older people

9.5 Usability of the technology interface

9.6 Conclusion

9.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Smart high-performance textiles for protection in construction and geotechnical applications

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Technical textiles for the construction and geotechnical sectors

10.3 Incorporating sensors into smart textiles through the use of optical fibres

10.4 Applications of smart textiles in construction

10.5 Future trends: the Industrial Smart Materials Applications (ISMA) initiative

10.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 11: Smart textiles for the protection of armoured vehicles

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Understanding impact behaviour

11.3 Bullet-proof textile composites for armoured vehicles

11.4 Using sensor networks in composites to measure impact behaviour and material performance in situ

11.5 Conclusion

11.6 Future trends

Chapter 12: Protective clothing for firefighters and rescue workers

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 The Protection e-Textiles (PROeTEX) project

12.3 Other firefighter-related European projects

12.4 Simulation of the firefighter market

12.5 The Viking fire protection suit with built-in thermal sensor technology

12.6 The Tecknisolar firefighter garment

12.7 Conclusion

Chapter 13: Advances in chemical and biological protective clothing

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Current chemical and biological (CB) protective clothing

13.3 Materials for chemical and biological (CB) protective clothing

13.4 Technologies for next generation chemical and biological (CB) clothing

Index

Description

Smart textiles are materials and structures that sense and react to environmental conditions or stimuli, and their integration into protective clothing has led to the development of products with greatly enhanced protective capabilities in hazardous situations. Smart textiles for protection provides a comprehensive analysis of smart materials used in producing protective textiles, and explores a wide range of end-use protective applications.

Part one reviews smart materials and technologies. Beginning with an overview of smart textiles for protection, this section goes on to discuss types of materials, surface treatments and the use of nanofibres and smart barrier membranes. The application of sensors, actuators and computer systems in smart protective textiles is explored, followed by a review of biomimetic approaches to design. Part two investigates specific applications of smart textiles for protection. Smart technology for personal protective equipment and clothing, smart protective textiles for older people and smart high-performance textiles for protection in construction and geotechnical applications are all discussed in depth, as is the use of smart textiles in the protection of armoured vehicles and in protective clothing for fire fighters and first responders. The final chapter describes recent advances in chemical and biological protective clothing.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Smart textiles for protection is an essential guide for all those involved in the design, development and application of protective smart textiles.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive analysis of smart materials used in producing protective textiles, and explores a wide range of end-use protective applications
  • Discusses types of materials, surface treatments and the use of nanofibres and smart barrier membranes as well as the application of sensors, actuators and computer systems in smart protective textiles
  • Investigates specific applications of smart textiles for protection, including smart high-performance textiles for protection in construction and geotechnical applications

Readership

Researchers and industry professionals in the areas of textile, clothing, safety and protection; Governmental institutions in charge of funding and regulations for safety and health related technology; University students and academics in textile programs; Manufacturers in protective equipment and technical textiles

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097620
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090560

About the Editors

R Chapman Editor

Roger Chapman is a Technical Consultant based in Warwickshire. His background is in innovation in fibres and fabrics, especially for technical textiles. Prior to setting up his own company he was R&D Manager at Courtaulds. He is a chartered textile technologist with degrees in physics and business administration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

