Smart Textiles for Medicine and Healthcare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845690274, 9781845692933

Smart Textiles for Medicine and Healthcare

1st Edition

Materials, Systems and Applications

Editors: Lieva Van Langenhove
eBook ISBN: 9781845692933
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845690274
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st February 2007
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Part 1 Types of smart medical textile: Trends in smart medical textiles; Smart woundcare materials; Textile-based drug release systems; Application of phase-change and shape-memory materials in medical textiles; The use of electronics in medical textiles; Textile sensors for health care; Smart dyes for medical and other textiles. Part 2 Smart medical textiles for particular types of patient: Intelligent garments for prehospital emergency care; Smart medical textiles for monitoring pregnancy; Smart textiles for monitoring children in hospital; Wearable textiles for rehabilitation of disabled patients; Wearable assistants for mobile health monitoring; Smart medical textiles for monitoring patients with heart conditions.

Description

Smart or intelligent textiles are a relatively novel area of research within the textile industry with enormous potential within the healthcare industry. This book provides a unique insight into recent developments in how smart textiles are being used in the medical field.

The first part of the book assesses trends in smart medical textiles. Chapters cover topics such as wound care materials, drug-based release systems and electronic sensors for health care. The second part of the book discusses the role of smart textile in monitoring the health of particular groups such as pregnant women, children, the elderly and those with particular physical disabilities.

With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, this book provides a unique and essential reference to those concerned with intelligent textiles in healthcare.

Key Features

  • Unlocks the significant potential of smart textiles within the healthcare industry
  • Provides a unique insight into recent developments in this exciting field

Readership

Those concerned with intelligent textiles in healthcare

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692933
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845690274

About the Editors

Lieva Van Langenhove Editor

Dr Lieva Van Langenhove is Professor of Textiles at the University of Gent, and is internationally acclaimed for her research on smart textiles, in particular for applications relating to comfort and the health sector.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ghent, Belgium

