Smart sensors and MEMS can include a variety of devices and systems that have a high level of functionality. They do this either by integrating multiple sensing and actuating modes into one device, or else by integrating sensing and actuating with information processing, analog-to-digital conversion and memory functions.



Part one outlines the industrial applications for smart sensors, covering direct interface circuits for sensors, capacitive sensors for displacement measurement in the sub-nanometer range, integrated inductive displacement sensors for harsh industrial environments, advanced silicon radiation detectors in the vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) spectral range, and advanced optical incremental sensors (encoders and interferometers), among other topics. The second part of the book describes the industrial applications of smart micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Some of the topics covered in this section include microfabrication technologies used for creating smart devices for industrial applications, microactuators, dynamic behaviour of smart MEMS in industrial applications, MEMS integrating motion and displacement sensors, MEMS print heads for industrial printing, Photovoltaic and fuel cells in power MEMS for smart energy management, and radio frequency (RF)-MEMS for smart communication microsystems.



Smart sensors and MEMS is invaluable reference for academics, materials scientists and electrical engineers working in the microelectronics, sensors and micromechanics industry, and engineers looking for industrial sensing, monitoring and automation solutions.