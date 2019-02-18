Smart Polymers and Their Applications
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to smart polymers and their applications
2. Temperature-responsive polymers: properties, synthesis, and applications
3. pH-responsive polymers: properties, synthesis, and applications
4. Photo-responsive polymers: properties, synthesis, and applications
5. Magnetically responsive polymer gels and elastomers: properties, synthesis, and applications
6. Metabolite and enzyme-responsive polymers: properties, synthesis, and applications
7. Conductive and electroactive responsive polymers and their applications
8. Inflammation-responsive polymers
9. Dual and multi-stimuli responsive polymers and their applications
10. Smart polymer gels: properties, synthesis, and applications
11. Stimuli-responsive protein fibres for advanced applications
12. Shape memory polymers: properties, synthesis, and applications
13. Self-healing polymer systems: properties, synthesis, and applications
14. Smart instructive polymer substrates for tissue engineering
15. Smart polymer nanocarriers for drug delivery
16. The use of smart polymers in medical devices for minimally invasive surgery, diagnosis and other applications
17. Smart polymers for bioseparation and other biotechnology applications
18. Smart polymers for textile applications
19. Polymers for food packaging applications: From design to processing
20. Smart polymers for optical data storage
21. Smart polymers for environmental protection applications including waste water treatment
22. Smart polymers for highly-sensitive sensors and devices: Micro and nanofabrication alternatives
23. Smart polymers for energy storage
Description
Smart Polymers and Their Applications, Second Edition presents an up-to-date resource of information on the synthesis and properties of different types of smart polymers, including temperature, pH, electro, magnetic and photo-responsive polymers, amongst others. It is an ideal introduction to this field, as well as a review of the latest research in this area. Shape memory polymers, smart polymer hydrogels, and self-healing polymer systems are also explored. In addition, a very strong focus on applications of smart polymers is included for tissue engineering, smart polymer nanocarriers for drug delivery, and the use of smart polymers in medical devices.
Additionally, the book covers the use of smart polymers for textile applications, packaging, energy storage, optical data storage, environmental protection, and more. This book is an ideal, technical resource for chemists, chemical engineers, materials scientists, mechanical engineers and other professionals in a range of industries.
Key Features
- Includes a significant number of new chapters on smart polymer materials development, as well as new applications development in energy storage, sensors and devices, and environmental protection
- Provides a multidisciplinary approach to the development of responsive polymers, approaching the subject by the different types of polymer (e.g. temperature-responsive) and its range of applications
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers in a range of industries looking to deploy smart materials – including medical devices and implants, packaging, electronics, aerospace, and energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024171
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024164
About the Editors
Maria Rosa Aguilar Editor
Maria Rosa Aguilar works at the Institute of Polymer Science and Technology (ICTP), Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Spain. She is a tenured senior researcher with more than 15 years of expertise in the field of polymer therapeutics and drug targeting. She is co-author of more than 50 peer-reviewed papers and 13 book chapters, and editor of the book ‘Smart Polymers and their applications’. She is also co-inventor of 2 international patents, and founder of the CIBER-BBN Young Scientist Forum
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Polymer Science and Technology (ICTP), Spain
Julio San Román Editor
Julio San Roman works at the Institute of Polymer Science and Technology (ICTP), Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Spain. He is director of the Group of Biomaterials of the Institute of Science and Technology of Polymers, CSIC, Madrid, Spain. His scientific activities are centred in the study and development of polymer systems for biomedical applications, and specifically in Tissue Engineering, Polymer Drugs and Drug Delivery Systems
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Polymer Science and Technology (ICTP), Spain