Smart Polymer Nanocomposites

Dr. Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).