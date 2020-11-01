Smart Polymer Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Biomedical and Environmental Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section A:
1. Introduction of Smart Materials
2. Manufacturing and Design of smart polymer composites
3. Processing and Properties of smart polymer composites
4. Shape memory polymer composites and their applications
5. Smart polymer hydrogels and their applications
6. Smart biopolymers and their applications
Section B: Biomedical Applications
7. Photo-responsive polymer composites and their applications
8. Enzyme-responsive polymer composites and their applications
9. Biomedical applications of smart polymer composites
10. Smart polymer biomaterials for tissue engineering
11. Applications of smart polymers in Nano medicine
12. Smart polymer composites in biotechnology
13. Smart polymer composites in bioseparation
14. Smart polymers composites in drug delivery
Section C: Environmental Applications
15. Environmental applications of smart polymer composites
16. Smart polymer composite membranes for waste water treatment
17. Smart polymer composites for textile and plastics
18. Smart polymer composites for wood protection
19. Smart polymer Coatings for protection of corrosion
20. Smart polymer coatings for anti-fouling applications
21. Smart polymer composites for energy applications
Description
Smart polymers have shown promising application in various fields such as delivery systems for drugs, tissue engineering scaffolds, cell culture sports, bioseparation, and sensors or actuator systems.
Key Features
- Features detailed information on the preparation, characterization and applications of smart functional polymer composites
- Covers a broad range of applications in both the biomedical and environmental engineering fields
- Chapters are written by authors with diverse background expertise from the faculties of chemistry, engineering and the manufacturing industry
Readership
Polymer chemists and polymer physicists and biomaterials engineers. Mechanical engineers/civil engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199619
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Showkat Ahmad Bhawani
He has a teaching experience of two years from King Abdul Aziz University- North Jeddah and a post-doctoral experience of Three years from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has received his M Sc. in Analytical Chemistry and Ph D. in Applied Analytical Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He is working on the synthesis of molecular Imprinting polymers for the removal/extraction of dyes, fungicides and various natural products from environmental and biological samples. In addition to this, he is also working on the development of new test methods and determining standard conditions for analysis (Separation, Isolation and Determination) of various analytes from environmental and biological samples. He is involved in the analysis of samples like: Surfactants, Amino acids, Drugs, Vitamins, Sugars and Metal ions. He has published 1 book and 8 book chapters and he has published more than 30 papers in various journals. He is life member of Asian polymer association and editorial board member of several journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Resource Science and Technology, UNIMAS, Malaysia
Anish Khan
Anish Khan is Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, at the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR), King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia. He received his PhD from Aligarh Muslim University, in India. His research interests include synthetic polymers, and organic-inorganic electrically conducting nano-composites. He has extensive research and teaching experience, and has completed over twenty significant research projects. He is the Managing Editor of the Chemical Environmental and Research Journal, and has presented his work internationally. He has published over 130 articles, and 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research (CEAMR), Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Jawaid
Dr. Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.