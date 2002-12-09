Smart Inspection Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125541572, 9780080541273

Smart Inspection Systems

1st Edition

Techniques and Applications of Intelligent Vision

Authors: Duc Pham R Alcock
eBook ISBN: 9780080541273
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125541572
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2002
Page Count: 240
Description

Smart Inspection Systems: Techniques and Applications of Intelligent Vision will enable engineers to understand the various stages of automated visual inspection (AVI) and how artificial intelligence can be incorporated into each stage to create "smart" inspection systems. The book contains many examples that illustrate and explain the application of conventional and artificial intelligence techniques in AVI. The text covers the whole AVI process, from illumination, image enhancement, segmentation and feature extraction, through to classification, and includes case studies of implemented AVI systems as well as reviews of commercially available inspection systems. Each chapter concludes with exercises.

This book will be of interest to users and developers of commercial industrial inspection systems as well as researchers in the fields of machine vision, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing engineering.

Table of Contents

Automated Visual Inspection and Artificial Intelligence. Image Acquisition and Enhancement. Segmentation. Feature Extraction and Selection. Classification. Smart Vision Applications. Industrial Inspection Systems.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080541273
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125541572

About the Author

Duc Pham

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, UK

R Alcock

Affiliations and Expertise

Metropolis Informatics S.A. Thessaloniki, Greece

