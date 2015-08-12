Smart Grid Security
1st Edition
Innovative Solutions for a Modernized Grid
Description
The Smart Grid security ecosystem is complex and multi-disciplinary, and relatively under-researched compared to the traditional information and network security disciplines. While the Smart Grid has provided increased efficiencies in monitoring power usage, directing power supplies to serve peak power needs and improving efficiency of power delivery, the Smart Grid has also opened the way for information security breaches and other types of security breaches. Potential threats range from meter manipulation to directed, high-impact attacks on critical infrastructure that could bring down regional or national power grids. It is essential that security measures are put in place to ensure that the Smart Grid does not succumb to these threats and to safeguard this critical infrastructure at all times.
Dr. Florian Skopik is one of the leading researchers in Smart Grid security, having organized and led research consortia and panel discussions in this field. Smart Grid Security will provide the first truly holistic view of leading edge Smart Grid security research. This book does not focus on vendor-specific solutions, instead providing a complete presentation of forward-looking research in all areas of Smart Grid security. The book will enable practitioners to learn about upcoming trends, scientists to share new directions in research, and government and industry decision-makers to prepare for major strategic decisions regarding implementation of Smart Grid technology.
Key Features
- Presents the most current and leading edge research on Smart Grid security from a holistic standpoint, featuring a panel of top experts in the field.
- Includes coverage of risk management, operational security, and secure development of the Smart Grid.
- Covers key technical topics, including threat types and attack vectors, threat case studies, smart metering, smart home, e- mobility, smart buildings, DERs, demand response management, distribution grid operators, transmission grid operators, virtual power plants, resilient architectures, communications protocols and encryption, as well as physical security.
Readership
Research engineers and scientists conducting research in ICT Security in power engineering. May also be of interest to managers, information security researchers, practitioners, analysts, auditors, consultants, and decision-makers, as well as government policy makers.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. What is a Smart Grid?
- 1.2. The Structure of a Smart Grid System
- 1.3. The Two Key Challenges to be Solved by Smart Grids
- 1.4. Smart Grid Applications and their Critical Nature
- 1.5. Challenges in Smart Grid Security
- 1.6. The Storyline of this Book
- Chapter 2: Assessing the European Approach to Privacy and Data Protection in Smart Grids. Lessons for Emerging Technologies
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. The Dutch Case Study: A Smart Grid Roll-Out that Neglected Individual Interests
- 2.3. The Smart Grid: A Socially Complex Phenomenon with a Surveillance Dimension
- 2.4. Privacy and Personal Data Protection in the European Legal Order
- 2.5. Privacy Testing and Data Protection Testing of Smart Grids
- 2.6. Regulating Smart Grids in Europe: A “Light” Approach to Personal Data Protection
- 2.7. The EU “Light” Regulatory Approach to Personal Data Protection in Smart Grids: An Evaluation
- 2.8. Conclusion: DPIA Testing is a First Good Step but a More Inclusive, Easy to Apply and Flexible Solution is Necessary
- Acronyms
- Chapter 3: The Evolution of the Smart Grid Threat Landscape and Cross-Domain Risk Assessment
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Smart Grid Architectures: The Basics
- 3.3. Smart Grid threat Landscape
- 3.4. Smart Grid Risk Assessment
- 3.5. Conclusion
- Acronyms
- Chapter 4: Resilience Against Physical Attacks
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Physical Attacks
- 4.3. Basic Protection Mechanisms
- 4.4. Hardware Security Modules
- 4.5. Integrity Protection and Attestation
- 4.6. Physical Uncloneable Functions
- 4.7. Conclusion
- Acronyms
- Chapter 5: Secure Communications in Smart Grid: Networking and Protocols
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Smart Grid Communication Standards
- 5.3. Attacking Smart Grid Network Communications
- 5.4. Approaches to Smart Grid Network Communication Security
- 5.5. Conclusion
- Acronyms
- Chapter 6: Cyber-Secure and Resilient Architectures for Industrial Control Systems
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Design of Cyber-secure and Resilient Industrial Control Systems
- 6.3. Cyber Security Challenges in Electric Power Systems
- 6.4. Case Studies: Risk Assessment for False-Data Injection Attacks on Power Systems
- 6.5. Conclusion
- Acronyms
- Chapter 7: Establishing a Smart Grid Security Architecture
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Adopting a Smart Grid Security Architecture Methodology
- 7.3. Defining your Smart Grid Security Architecture
- 7.4. Moving from Architecture to Design
- 7.5. Validating your Smart Grid Security Architecture
- 7.6. Conclusion
- Acronyms
- Chapter 8: Secure Development Life Cycle
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. The Secure System Development Lifecycle
- 8.3. Security Assurance Standards
- 8.4. Safety-Critical System Development and Best Practices
- 8.5. Secure Development Activities
- 8.6. Conclusion
- Acronyms
- Chapter 9: Operational Smart Grid Security
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction to the Operational Smart Grid Security Model
- 9.2. Visibility: Cyber Intelligence and Information Sharing
- 9.3. Analytics: Deriving Patterns and Understanding Anomalies
- 9.4. Action: Mitigation, Remediation and Recovery
- 9.5. The Human Factor as Asset
- 9.6. Conclusion: Security Shared is Security Strengthened
- Acronyms
- Chapter 10: Implementation Experiences from Smart Grid Security Applications and Outlook on Future Research
- Abstract
- 10.1. Smart Grid Evolution
- 10.2. Sustainable Building Integrated Energy Test-Beds
- 10.3. Security Measures and Protection Mechanisms
- 10.4. Anticipated Results: Smart Grid Test-Bed Use-Cases
- 10.5. Conclusion and Look Ahead
- Acronyms
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 12th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128021224
About the Editor
Florian Skopik
Scientist and Senior Project Manager, ICT Security Research Team at the Austrian Institute of Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist and Senior Project Manager, ICT Security Research Team at the Austrian Institute of Technology