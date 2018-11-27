Smart City Governance
1st Edition
Description
Smart City Governance examines public domain activities and services in the digital age, evaluating all facets of smart city e-governance that fosters a cohesive understanding for the emerging generation of advanced “digital natives.” Exploring the tensions between political science and jurisprudence theories with the principles of societies and their alignment with legal systems, the book examines how governance systems can translate into the digital domain, addressing both the technical and legal dimensions. It offers a model for the technological foundation of governance, discussing existing technological components. The book concludes with a section on outlooks for further research.
Key Features
- Explores the development of sustainable governance by examining how public domain governance can leverage the full potential of smart city technologies
- Provides insights on the technical side of smart city governance
- Fuels discussions on how tomorrow’s urban public institutions can contribute to a more inclusive and participatory society
- Provides a system architecture blueprint based on the insights and lessons learned
Readership
Smart/Sustainable Cities researchers, graduate students, academics, practitioners, and government policy makers from computer science, economics, energy, environmental science, political science, public administration, transportation, urban/regional planning, society and technology in society, etc
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Bureaucracy in the Information Society
3. The Fundamental Principles of Governance
4. Law, Technology, and Legislation
5. Models for Information Governance
6. Constraining Automation in Governance
7. Collaborative Decision-Making: A Platform for Governance
8. Sustainable Technological Foundations for Governance
9. Conclusion and Outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128165997
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162248
About the Author
Alois Paulin
Alois Paulin is Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Organisation Studies in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. He researches public domain governance, sustainable government information systems, and democratic collaborative decision-making, and is co-editor of Beyond Bureaucracy: Towards Sustainable Governance Informatisation (Springer, 2017) and numerous journals articles published in Advances in Intelligent and Soft Computing, Computers and Security, Journal of the Knowledge Economy, and Journal of Universal Computer Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, The Faculty of Organisation Studies, Novo Mesto, Slovenia