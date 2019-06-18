Smart Cities: Issues and Challenges
1st Edition
Mapping Political, Social and Economic Risks and Threats
Description
Smart Cities: Issues and Challenges: Mapping Political, Social and Economic Risks and Threats serves as a primer on smart cities, providing readers with no prior knowledge on smart cities with an understanding of the current smart cities debates. Gathering cutting-edge research and insights from academics, practitioners and policymakers around the globe, it identifies and discusses the nascent threats and challenges contemporary urban areas face, highlighting the drivers and ways of navigating these issues in an effective manner. Uniquely providing a blend of conceptual academic analysis with empirical insights, the book produces policy recommendations that boost urban sustainability and resilience.
Key Features
- Combines conceptual academic approaches with empirically-driven insights and best practices
- Offers new approaches and arguments from inter and multi-disciplinary perspectives
- Provides foundational knowledge and comparative insight from global case-studies that enable critical reflection and operationalization
- Generates policy recommendations that pave the way to debate and case-based planning
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and policy-makers
Table of Contents
1. Smart cities: emerging issues and challenges
Part I: Safety and Security
2. ICTs’-enhanced urban space monitoring & surveillance systems
3. Public Safety Policies using Volunteered Geographic Information
4. Managing Public Health in Smart Cities
Part II: Managing public space: democracy, participation, decision-making
5. Civic participation and social media
6. Knowledge society technologies for Smart Cities development
7. Bridging the virtual and the real in smart cities: smart cities’ tangible public space
Part III: Well-being and social inclusion
8. Challenges and limitation of smart cities’ (re)-design and applications
9. Well-being and mental health
10. Sustainable development in the Smart Cities ecosystem
11. Politics of Support in Big IS Projects
Part IV: Global contexts
12. Smart cities diplomacy
13. Smart city as a steering regional competitiveness and sustainable development
14. Re-thinking the migration-smart city nexus
15. involuntary Smart city migration re-considered
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128166482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166390
About the Editor
Anna Visvizi
Dr. Anna Visvizi is a political scientist and economist, editor, lecturer, and research consultant with extensive experience in academia and the think-tank sector in Europe and the US. Dr. Visvizi is Associate Professor at Deree College -The American College of Greece, Greece. She is also Visiting Researcher at Effat University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Visvizi’s expertise covers issues pertinent to the intersection of politics, economics and ICT. This translates in her research and advisory roles in such areas as politics and economics of innovation, smart cities and smart villages, and politics of migration. The geographical focus of her research covers predominantly the EU, including the EMU, and Central Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Deree College, The American College of Greece, Greece and Visiting Researcher, Effat University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Miltiadis Lytras
Miltiadis Lytras is a Research Professor in Management Information Systems at The American College of Greece where he examines applying emerging technologies to complex systems. He is the author or editor of 42 books and more than 100 other publications, has served as Editor-in-Chief of 12 journals, and has an MBA and PhD in Economics and Business.
Affiliations and Expertise
The American College of Greece