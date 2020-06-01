Smart Cities for Technological and Social Innovation
1st Edition
Case Studies, Current Trends, and Future Steps
Description
Smart Cities for Technological and Social Innovation establishes a key theoretical framework to understand the implementation and development of smart cities as innovation drivers, in terms of lasting impacts on productivity, liveability and sustainability of specific initiatives. This framework is based on empirical analysis of 12 case studies, including pioneer projects from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and more. It explores how successful smart cities initiatives nurture both technological and social innovation using a combination of regulatory governance and private agency. Typologies of smart city-making approaches are explored in depth. Integrative analysis identifies key success factors in establishing innovation relating to the effectiveness of social systems, institutional thickness, governance, the role of human capital, and streamlining funding of urban development projects.
Key Features
- Cases from a range of geographies, scales, social and economic contexts
- Explores how smart cities can promote technological and social innovation in terms of direct impacts on liveability, productivity and sustainability
- Establishes an integrative framework based on empirical evidence to develop more innovative smart city initiatives
- Investigates the role of governments in coordinating, fostering and guiding innovations resulting from smart city developments
- Interrogates the policies and governance structures which have been effective in supporting the development and deployment of smart cities
Readership
Researchers and professionals involved in urban planning, smart city development, city operations etc. Local and state decision makers, universities. Broadly, Urban planners and urban researchers like: architecture engineer, computer scientist, government policy maker, private and public technological companies. Policy makers, city managers, and urban planners; graduate students, upper level undergraduates and researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: being smarter for productivity, liveability and sustainability
2. Fundamentals of smart cities: Governance, innovations and cities
3. Smart city in Singapore: How Environmental and Geospatial Innovation lead to urban liveability and environmental sustainability cities
5. Japanese Smart Cities
6. ‘Being First Comes Naturally’: the Smart City and Progressive Urbanism in Australia
7. Digital Twin Platform for Virtual Fishermans Bend, a Testbed for Modernising the Land Administration and Urban Planning in Australia
8. Understanding the Stakeholders’ Perceptions in Smart Cities: the Experience of Using Q Methodology for Smart Gusu Project, China
9. Stimulating Innovation for Smart Cities in Hong Kong
10. Urban form, the use of ICT and informal smart cities in Vietnam
11. Smart urban development strategies in Africa? An analysis of multiple rationalities for Accra’s City Extension Project
12. Smart Dubai IoT Strategy: Aspiration to promoting happiness for residents and visitors through a continuous commitment to innovation
13. Governing security by coding: a case of "smartness" in the Chilean context
14. How the development of smart grid and ‘real time pricing’ in USA
15. Building the Future City of Glasgow: an evolutionary perspective
16. Realising digital twinning in an integrated digital built environment – stories from the trenches, New Zealand
17. Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Cities: Where We Are
18. Evaluating recent trends: diversified development paths of smart cities
19. Conclusion: steps for future smart cities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188866
About the Editor
Hyung Min Kim
Kim’s teaching and research activities focus on economic and spatial dynamics of cities in the Asia-Pacific region. His research projects have investigated urban implications of global activities such as Foreign Direct Investment, knowledge workers, international students and international real estate investment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Melbourne, Australia
Soheil Sabri
Sabri has research interests in application of geospatial technology in smart urban planning. He has more than 13 years of experience in consultancy and research in urban and regional planning with a current research focus on spatial enablement of governments and industries for smart urban planning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow in Urban Analytics, University of Melbourne, Australia
Anthony Kent
He is Secretary of the UN-affiliated East Asian Regional Organisation for Planning and Human Settlements (Australia) and is on the International Advisory Board for Urban Policy and Research. He was previously Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Faculty of Business, Victoria University and Consultant for the Knowledge Sector Initiative, Jakarta, Indonesia. His current research interests include the restructuring of rural economies, sustainable transport outcomes and the links between city regions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Urban Policy, University of Melbourne, Australia