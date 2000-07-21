Small Scale Processes in Geophysical Fluid Flows, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword (by Walter Munk), Preface, Prologue
- Turbulence
- Oceanic Mixed Layer
- Atmospheric Boundary Layer
- Surface Exchange Processes
- Surface Waves
- Internal Waves
- Double-Diffusive Processes
- Lakes and Reservoirs Appendix A: Units; Appendix B: Equations of State; Appendix C: Important Scales and Nondimensional Quantities; Appendix D: Wave Motions References, Biographies, Index
Description
While ocean waves are the most visible example of oceanic mixing processes, this macroscale mixing process represents but one end of the spectrum of mixing processes operating in the ocean. At the scale of a typical phytoplanktoic diatom or larval fish inhabiting these seas, the most important mixing processes occur on the molecular scale - at the scale of turbulence. Physical-biological interactions at this scale are of paramount importance to the productivity of the seas (fisheries) and the heat balance that controls large scale ocean climate phenomena such as El Niño and tornadoes. This book grew out of the need for a comprehensive treatment of the diverse elements of geophysical fluid flow at the microscale. Kantha and Clayson have arranged a logial exposition of the various mixing processes operating within and between the oceans and its boundaries with the atmosphere and ocean floor. The authors' intent is to develop a volume that would provide a comprehensive treatment of the fundamental elements of ocean mixing so that students, academics, and professional fluid dynamicists and oceanographers can access this essential information from one source. This volume will serve as both a valuable reference tool for mathematically inclined limnologists, oceanographers and fluid modelers.
Key Features
@bul:* Simple models of oceanic and atmospheric boundary layers are discussed
- Comprehensive and up-to-date review
- Useful for graduate level course
- Essential for modeling the oceans and the atmosphere
- Color Plates
Readership
Academics, graduate students, and researchers in the engineering, atmospheric, oceanic, and earth system sciences will enjoy this mathematical treatment of the various processes and scales of turbulence and mixing in water bodies ranging from mud puddles to ocean basins.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 21st July 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517292
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124340701
Reviews
Applied Mechanics Reviews, Volume 54 (1), Jan 2001 "...well-organized, comprehensive, and up-to-date...a good addition to libraries' collections...appropriate for graduate level courses in fluid dynamics."
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Lakshmi Kantha Author
Dr. Kantha graduated witha Ph.D. from M.I.T. in 1973. He then joined the John Hopkins Unversity and worked on problems related to mixing precesses in the oceans. In the 1980's his interest turned to numerical modeling of the oceans and he worked at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory of the Princeton University. After a brief stay at the Naval Research Laboratory at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, he joined the University of Colorado in 1991. He has worked closely with the Naval Oceanographic Office and the Naval Research Laboratory on operational nowcast/forecast models of the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Yellow Sea and the Persian Gulf. He has received awards from the U.S. Navy for his assistance during Desert Storm. His current research interest is in combining satellite data such as from altimeters with comprehensive numerical ocean/atmosphere models for application to real time nowcast/forecasts of marginal seas. He holds an IPA appointment from the Naval Oceanographic Office and assist them on operational models of marginal seas.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Boulder, U.S.A.
Carol Clayson Author
Dr. Clayson graduated from the University of Colorado in 1994. Since then, she has been on the faculty at Purdue University. Her principal interests are in mixing processes, air-sea exchange and numerial models. She is a recipient of NSF Young Investigator award. She has also received awards for teaching from Purdue.
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, U.S.A.