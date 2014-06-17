Small Parts and Superficial Structures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-3
1st Edition
Authors: Nirvikar Dahiya
eBook ISBN: 9780323311939
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311748
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th June 2014
Description
Editor Nirvikar Dahiya and authors review the current ultrasound procedures in small parts and superficial structures. Articles will cover salivary glands, parathyroid, thyroid, ultrasound in evaluation of lymph node disease, ultrasound of lumps and bumps, joint ultrasound, ultrasound of tendons, scrotum and intratesticular imaging, scrotum and extratesticular imaging, hernias, breast ultrasound, peripheral nerves, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
About the Authors
Nirvikar Dahiya Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ
