Small Parts and Superficial Structures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-3

Editor Nirvikar Dahiya and authors review the current ultrasound procedures in small parts and superficial structures. Articles will cover salivary glands, parathyroid, thyroid, ultrasound in evaluation of lymph node disease, ultrasound of lumps and bumps, joint ultrasound, ultrasound of tendons, scrotum and intratesticular imaging, scrotum and extratesticular imaging, hernias, breast ultrasound, peripheral nerves, and more!