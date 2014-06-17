Small Parts and Superficial Structures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311748, 9780323311939

Small Parts and Superficial Structures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nirvikar Dahiya
eBook ISBN: 9780323311939
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311748
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th June 2014
Description

Editor Nirvikar Dahiya and authors review the current ultrasound procedures in small parts and superficial structures. Articles will cover salivary glands, parathyroid, thyroid, ultrasound in evaluation of lymph node disease, ultrasound of lumps and bumps, joint ultrasound, ultrasound of tendons, scrotum and intratesticular imaging, scrotum and extratesticular imaging, hernias, breast ultrasound, peripheral nerves, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323311939
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323311748

About the Authors

Nirvikar Dahiya Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ

