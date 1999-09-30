Small Fatigue Cracks: Mechanics, Mechanisms and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080430119, 9780080569703

Small Fatigue Cracks: Mechanics, Mechanisms and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: K.S. Ravichandran Y. Murakami R. Ritchie
eBook ISBN: 9780080569703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080430119
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th September 1999
Page Count: 498
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
258.18
219.45
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book contains the fully peer-reviewed papers presented at the Third Engineering Foundation Conference on Small Fatigue Cracks, held under the chairmanship of K.S. Ravichandran and Y. Murakami during December 6-11, 1998, at the Turtle Bay Hilton, Oahu, Hawaii.
This book presents a state-of-the-art description of the mechanics, mechanisms and applications of small fatigue cracks by most of the world's leading experts in this field. Topics ranging from the mechanisms of crack initiation, small crack behavior in metallic, intermetallic, ceramic and composite materials, experimental measurement, mechanistic and theoretical models, to the role of small cracks in fretting fatigue and the application of small crack results to the aging aircraft and high-cycle fatigue problems, are covered.

Readership

For students, researchers and practising engineers alike in the fields of materials science, mechanics and mechanical engineering.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Nucleation of Small Cracks and Stage I Growth. A theory of fracture with a polygonal shape crack (T. Mura). Micromechanical simulations of stage I fatigue crack growth under multiaxial loading (V. Doquet). Theory of Small Cracks. Analysis of small crack growth behavior using unified approach (K. Sadananda, A.K. Vasudevan). Small Crack Growth in Structural Alloys. Fatigue crack tip constraint and closure as a function of crack length (D.L. Davidson). The role of near-threshold small-crack behavior in life prediction of titanium alloys for use in advanced turbine engines (J.M. Larsen et al.). Mechanisms of fatigue crack nucleation of surface and subsurface regions and their effect on fatigue life of Ti-10V-2Fe-3AI (S.K. Jha, K.S. Ravichandran). Initiation and growth behavior of small fatigue crack in nickel-base superalloy at elevated temperatures (Q. Chen et al.). Small Cracks in Advanced Materials. Cyclic-fatigue crack initiation and propagation in ceramics (H. Kishimoto, A. Ueno). Initiation and growth mechanism of small fatigue cracks in SiC/AI composites (M. Jono). Experimental Techniques. How to measure small cracks by nanosecond acoustic microscopy (G.A.D. Briggs et al.). Fretting Fatigue. Small crack methodologies and crack arrest in fretting fatigue (D. Nowell, J.A. Araújo). Mixed-Mode, Variable Amplitude and Thermal Shock Loading. Analysis of small fatigue-crack growth under two-step loading conditions (S. Ishihara, A.J. McEvily). The role of multiaxial stresses in the development of small fatigue cracks in turbine engine blades (M.D. Sensmeier, T.F. Tibbals). Engineering Applications. Application of small-crack theory to aircraft materials (J.C. Newman Jr.). Short fatigue crack propagation at spot welds: experiments and simulations (H.F. Henrysson). Subject index. Author index.

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080569703
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080430119

About the Editor

K.S. Ravichandran

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Metallurgical Engineering, University of Utah, 135 South 1460 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112-0114, USA

Y. Murakami

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Science & Engineering, Kyushu University, 6-10-1 Hakozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka 812, Japan

R. Ritchie

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.