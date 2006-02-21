Small Antenna Design

Preface<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 1: Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 What is Small?<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 What are the Problems?<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Some Historical Small Antenna Types and Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Some Present and Future Small Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 2: Antenna Fundamentals I<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Electromagnetic Waves<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1.1 Waves in Space<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1.2 Waves in Transmission Lines<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1.3 Power in Waves<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Polarization<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 The Short Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.1 Radiation Pattern<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.2 Circuit Behavior<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 The Small Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.1 Circuit Behavior<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Directionality, Efficiency, and Gain<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 3: Antenna Fundamentals II<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Bandwidth and Quality Factor, Q<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Impedance Matching and System Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.1 Narrow-Band Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.2 Wideband Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.3 System Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Reception<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.1 Effective Height<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.2 Effective Area<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.3 Reception Pattern<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Ground Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.1 Image Theory<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.2 Vertical Dipole Above a Perfect Ground Plane<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.3 Horizontal Dipole Above a PEC Plane<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.4 Grounded-Source Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.5 Counterpoise<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.6 Summary of Ground Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Improvements<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 4: Introduction to Numerical Modeling of Wire Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 General Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 The Mathematical Basics of the Numerical Electromagnetic Code (NEC)<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.1 Basis Functions<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.2 Applied Field Models<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.3 Solving the Integral Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Using NEC in the Command Window<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Modeling Guidelines<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 NEC in a Graphical User Interface (GUI)<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Examples from Chapters 2 and 3<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6.1 The Short Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6.2 Small Loop in Free Space<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6.3 End-Loaded Short Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 5: Programmed Modeling<BR id=""CRLF"">5.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Using Wire-List Generators in NEC<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Using Code to Generate a Wire List<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 6: Open-Ended Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">6.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Thick Monopoles<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1.1 Modeling Thick Monopoles<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Top Loading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.1 The Inverted-L<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.2 Top-Loading with Radials<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.3 Volume Loading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Coil Loading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Using Resonance<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 7: Loops and Other Closed-Wire Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">7.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Thick Loops<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1.1 The Doughnut<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1.2 The Barrel Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Solenoid Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 The Contrawound Toroidal Helix Antenna (CTHA)<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 The Folded Spherical Helix Monopole<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Final Comments<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 8: Receiving Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">8.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 External Noise<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 The Ferrite Rod Antenna<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.1 Antenna Parameters<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2 Circuit Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Active Receiving Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 9: Measurements<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 What are You Measuring?<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Measurements Through a Transmission Line<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2.1 If I only have an SWR meter...<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2.2 Impedance Measured Through a Transmission Line<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Ranges and Test Enclosures<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 The Wheeler Cap and Variations<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4.1 Series and Parallel Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix A: The Mathematics of Antenna Orientation<BR id=""CRLF"">A.1 Unit-Vector and Coordinate Variable Relations.<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2 The Horizontal Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">A.3 The Vertical Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix B: The Parallel-Ray Approximation<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix C: The Small Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix D: The Proximity Effect<BR id=""CRLF"">D.1 Current Distribution<BR id=""CRLF"">D.1.1 Problem Formulation and Reduction to a System of Linear Equations<BR id=""CRLF"">D.1.2 Solution for the Current Coefficients<BR id=""CRLF"">D.2 Power and Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix E: What Every EE Student Should Know About Mathematics by the Senior Year<BR id=""CRLF"">E.1 What is Mathematics to an Engineer?<BR id=""CRLF"">E.2 The Process is as Important as the Result<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3 Facts and Idioms<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3.1 Special Numbers<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3.2 Identities and Formulas<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3.3 Approximations<BR id=""CRLF"">E.4 Integrals and Derivatives<BR id=""CRLF"">E.5 Radians or Degrees?<BR id=""CRLF"">E.6 Matrix Notation and Operations<BR id=""CRLF"">E.7 Answers for Section E.3<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index