Small Antenna Design
1st Edition
Description
As wireless devices and systems get both smaller and more ubiquitous, the demand for effective but small antennas is rapidly increasing. Small Antenna Design describes the theory behind effective small antenna design and give design techniques and examples for small antennas for different operating frequencies. Design techniques are given for the entire radio spectrum, from a very hundred kilohertz to the gigahertz range.
Unlike other antenna books which are heavily mathematical and theoretical, Douglas Miron keeps mathematics to the absolute minimum required to explain design techniques. Ground planes, essential for operation of many antenna designs, are extensively discussed.
Key Features
- Author's extensive experience as a practicing antenna design engineer gives book a strong "hands-on" emphasis
- Covers antenna design techniques from very low frequency (below 300 kHz) to microwave (above 1 GHz) ranges
- Special attention is given to antenna design for mobile/portable applications such as cell phones, WiFi, etc
Readership
RF/wireless design engineers and engineering managers; Electronics engineering students
Table of Contents
Preface<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 1: Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 What is Small?<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 What are the Problems?<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Some Historical Small Antenna Types and Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Some Present and Future Small Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 2: Antenna Fundamentals I<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Electromagnetic Waves<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1.1 Waves in Space<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1.2 Waves in Transmission Lines<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1.3 Power in Waves<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Polarization<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 The Short Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.1 Radiation Pattern<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.2 Circuit Behavior<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 The Small Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.1 Circuit Behavior<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Directionality, Efficiency, and Gain<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 3: Antenna Fundamentals II<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Bandwidth and Quality Factor, Q<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Impedance Matching and System Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.1 Narrow-Band Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.2 Wideband Matching<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.3 System Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Reception<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.1 Effective Height<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.2 Effective Area<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.3 Reception Pattern<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Ground Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.1 Image Theory<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.2 Vertical Dipole Above a Perfect Ground Plane<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.3 Horizontal Dipole Above a PEC Plane<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.4 Grounded-Source Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.5 Counterpoise<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.6 Summary of Ground Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Improvements<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 4: Introduction to Numerical Modeling of Wire Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 General Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 The Mathematical Basics of the Numerical Electromagnetic Code (NEC)<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.1 Basis Functions<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.2 Applied Field Models<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.3 Solving the Integral Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Using NEC in the Command Window<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Modeling Guidelines<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 NEC in a Graphical User Interface (GUI)<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Examples from Chapters 2 and 3<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6.1 The Short Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6.2 Small Loop in Free Space<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6.3 End-Loaded Short Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 5: Programmed Modeling<BR id=""CRLF"">5.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Using Wire-List Generators in NEC<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Using Code to Generate a Wire List<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 6: Open-Ended Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">6.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Thick Monopoles<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1.1 Modeling Thick Monopoles<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Top Loading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.1 The Inverted-L<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.2 Top-Loading with Radials<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.3 Volume Loading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Coil Loading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Using Resonance<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 7: Loops and Other Closed-Wire Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">7.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Thick Loops<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1.1 The Doughnut<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1.2 The Barrel Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Solenoid Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 The Contrawound Toroidal Helix Antenna (CTHA)<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 The Folded Spherical Helix Monopole<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Final Comments<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 8: Receiving Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">8.0 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 External Noise<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 The Ferrite Rod Antenna<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.1 Antenna Parameters<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2 Circuit Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Active Receiving Antennas<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 9: Measurements<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 What are You Measuring?<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Measurements Through a Transmission Line<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2.1 If I only have an SWR meter...<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2.2 Impedance Measured Through a Transmission Line<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Ranges and Test Enclosures<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 The Wheeler Cap and Variations<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4.1 Series and Parallel Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix A: The Mathematics of Antenna Orientation<BR id=""CRLF"">A.1 Unit-Vector and Coordinate Variable Relations.<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2 The Horizontal Dipole<BR id=""CRLF"">A.3 The Vertical Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix B: The Parallel-Ray Approximation<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix C: The Small Loop<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix D: The Proximity Effect<BR id=""CRLF"">D.1 Current Distribution<BR id=""CRLF"">D.1.1 Problem Formulation and Reduction to a System of Linear Equations<BR id=""CRLF"">D.1.2 Solution for the Current Coefficients<BR id=""CRLF"">D.2 Power and Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix E: What Every EE Student Should Know About Mathematics by the Senior Year<BR id=""CRLF"">E.1 What is Mathematics to an Engineer?<BR id=""CRLF"">E.2 The Process is as Important as the Result<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3 Facts and Idioms<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3.1 Special Numbers<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3.2 Identities and Formulas<BR id=""CRLF"">E.3.3 Approximations<BR id=""CRLF"">E.4 Integrals and Derivatives<BR id=""CRLF"">E.5 Radians or Degrees?<BR id=""CRLF"">E.6 Matrix Notation and Operations<BR id=""CRLF"">E.7 Answers for Section E.3<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 21st February 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498140
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678612
About the Author
Douglas Miron
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant
Reviews
“The book is written in a conversational style, with many first-person descriptions, historical notes and explanations. The casual language gives way to more formal explanations where appropriate. The effect is that the reader can easily visualize him- or herself in a classroom lecture environment with a knowledgeable and personable professor.” – High Frequency Electronics, May 2006 "…the book is a good one that I recommend. It is heavy on the math, but none of it is overly exotic and all of it is easily dealt with. Even though I already have a dozen antenna books in my personal library, I like this one as it adds another dimension. The author has obviously had the experience to create this unique book." - Electronic Design, April 2006