Small Animal Spinal Disorders
2nd Edition
Diagnosis and Surgery
Description
Updated to keep pace with the cutting edge of technology, the new edition of this essential text has been reorganized and expanded. The broad scope of spinal disorders is covered, along with an abundance of color and black-and-white illustrations. Its well-organized approach begins with chapters on relevant anatomy and clinical examination, proceeding to delve into the most updated diagnosis, differential diagnosis, and pre-operative diagnostic aids, concluding with the review of each spinal disorder.
Key Features
- This edition moves from an atlas-style presentation to that of a fully illustrated text.
- Lengthy figure legends have been replaced with shorter, easier-to-digest figure legends.
- 50 new color prints and line figures enhance coverage on new spine surgery techniques.
- A description-rich presentation of surgical procedures, outcomes, and complications makes this edition a vital resource for every clinical practice.
Table of Contents
- Functional Anatomy
2. Patient Examination
3. Diagnosis and Differential Diagnosis
4. Diagnostic Aids
5. Instrumentation
6. Pre-operative Assessment
7. Cervical Disc Disease
8. Thoracolumbar Disc Disease
9. Atlantoaxial Subluxation
10. Lumbosacrial Disease
11. Caudal Cervical Spondylomyelopathy
12. Neoplasia
13. Trauma
14. Miscellaneous Conditions
15. Post-operative Care
Glossary of Acronyms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2005
- Published:
- 10th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037955
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723432098
About the Author
Nicholas Sharp
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Neurology), American College of Veterinary Surgeons, European College of Veterinary Surgeons, Adjunct Associate Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Canada West Veterinary Specialists & Critical Care Hospital, Vancouver, Canada (formerly Animal Critical Care Group of Vancouver)
Simon Wheeler
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, European College of Veterinary Neurology, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, University of Bristol, Veterinary Neurology, Hertfordshire, UK
Reviews
'This second edition is over one and a halftimes the size of the first edition, which reflects the increase in knowledge of spinal cord disease over the past decade...A major difference form the first edition is that there is more detail on potential complications. I particularly like thed the emphasis on short term-long term outcome...For those of you who bought the first edition and are wondering whether the new edition is sufficiently novel to warrant updating your libraries, the answer is a definate yes.' Clare Rusbridge, The Vetinary Record.