Small Animal Spinal Disorders

'This second edition is over one and a halftimes the size of the first edition, which reflects the increase in knowledge of spinal cord disease over the past decade...A major difference form the first edition is that there is more detail on potential complications. I particularly like thed the emphasis on short term-long term outcome...For those of you who bought the first edition and are wondering whether the new edition is sufficiently novel to warrant updating your libraries, the answer is a definate yes.' Clare Rusbridge, The Vetinary Record.