Small Animal Nutrition, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 51-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Dottie Laflamme, is dedicated to Small Animal Nutrition. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to, Discussing nutrition with clients; Pros and cons of commercial pet foods; Pros and cons of home-prepared and raw pet foods; Sustainability and pet food; Nutrition for pocket pets; The microbiome and how diet can influence it; Calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D; Senior pet nutrition and management; Update on obesity management; Nutritional management for patients with GI diseases; Nutritional management for patients with renal disease; Nutritional management for patients with cognitive and brain disorders; Nutritional Concerns for Cancer, Cachexia, and Frailty; and Nutritional management for intensive care, rehabilitation, and recovery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323778671
About the Editor
Dottie Laflamme
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestlé Purina PetCare, Basic Research Group
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.