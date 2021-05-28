Small Animal Nutrition, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 51-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Dottie Laflamme, is dedicated to Small Animal Nutrition. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to, Discussing nutrition with clients; Pros and cons of commercial pet foods; Pros and cons of home-prepared and raw pet foods; Sustainability and pet food; Nutrition for pocket pets; The microbiome and how diet can influence it; Calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D; Senior pet nutrition and management; Update on obesity management; Nutritional management for patients with GI diseases; Nutritional management for patients with renal disease; Nutritional management for patients with cognitive and brain disorders; Nutritional Concerns for Cancer, Cachexia, and Frailty; and Nutritional management for intensive care, rehabilitation, and recovery.