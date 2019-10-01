Small Animal Internal Medicine
6th Edition
Description
With hundreds of images, step-by-step procedures, and a practical clinical emphasis, Small Animal Internal Medicine, 6th Edition offers the foundation and tools you need to properly recognize, diagnose, and treat small animals with common internal conditions. Each section of the text takes a problem-oriented approach that begins with a discussion of clinical signs, diagnostic recommendations, and techniques; and then moves to therapeutic considerations and management. This edition also includes two all-new chapters (neonatology and the effects of specific heart diseases respectively) as well as extensive updates throughout covering new advancements, techniques, and evolving best practices in the field of small animal internal medicine. And with access to the new online Expert Consult, you will have the 360-degree support you need to solve virtually any internal medical challenge.
Key Features
- Problem-oriented approach utilized in each section begins with a discussion of clinical signs, diagnostic recommendations, and techniques; and then moves to therapeutic considerations and management.
- Step-by-step procedures provide an easy-to-follow description of proper technique.
- Current drug and treatment tables ensure you are referencing the most up-to-date recommended dosages and indications.
- More than 900 full-color photographs and illustrations provide vivid depictions of specific disorders, diseases, and procedures.
- Color-coded summary tables and boxes make it quick and easy to look up clinical signs, etiology, differential diagnoses, treatment, and recommended drug dosages and indications.
- Expert authors and contributors are well-known for their clinical, academic, and research expertise.
- Practical algorithms promote decision-making skills based on clinical findings.
- Extensive cross-referencing makes it easy to locate related information.
- Suggested readings at the end of each chapter direct you on where to go for the latest research findings.
Table of Contents
Part One: Cardiovascular System Disorders
1. Clinical Manifestations of Cardiac Disease
2. Diagnostic Tests for the Cardiovascular System
3. Management of Heart Failure
4. Cardiac Arrhythmias and Antiarrhythmic Therapy
5. Congenital Cardiac Disease
6. Acquired Valvular and Endocardial Disease
7. Myocardial Diseases of the Dog
8. Myocardial Diseases of the Cat
9. Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Tumors
10. Pulmonary Hypertension and Heartworm Disease
11. Systemic Arterial Hypertension
12. Thromboembolic Disease
Part Two: Respiratory System Disorders
13. Clinical Manifestations of Nasal Disease
14. Diagnostic tests for the Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses
15. Disorders of the Nasal Cavity
16. Clinical Manifestations of Laryngeal and Pharyngeal Disease
17. Diagnostic Tests for the Larynx and Pharynx
18. Disorders of the Larynx and Pharynx
19. Clinical Manifestations of Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders
20. Diagnostic Tests for the Lower Respiratory Tract
21. Disorders of the Trachea and Bronchi
22. Disorders of the Pulmonary Parenchyma and Vasculature
23. Clinical Manifestations and Diagnostic Tests for Pleural Cavity and Mediastinal Diseases
24. Disorders of the Pleural Cavity and Mediastinum
25. Emergency Management of Respiratory Distress
Part Three: Digestive System Disorders
26. Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disorders
27. Diagnostic Tests for the Alimentary Tract
28. General Therapeutic Principles
29. Disorders of the Oral Cavity, Pharynx and Esophagus
30. Disorders of the Stomach
31. Disorders of the Intestinal Tract
32. Disorders of the Peritoneum
Part Four: Hepatobiliary and Exocrine Pancreatic Disorders
33. Clinical Manifestations of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disease
34. Diagnostic tests for the Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Systems
35. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Cat
36. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Dog
37. The Exocrine Pancreas
Part Five: Urinary Tract Disorders
38. Clinical Manifestations of Urinary Disorders
39. Diagnostic Tests for the Urinary System
40. Glomerular Disease
41. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
42. Bacterial Cystitis, Pyelonephritis and Prostatitis in the Dog and Cat
43. Canine and Feline Urolithiasis
44. Obstructive and Nonobstructive Feline Idiopathic Cystitis
45. Disorders of Micturition
Part Six: Endocrine Disorders
46. Disorders of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
47. Disorders of the Parathyroid Gland
48. Disorders of the Thyroid Gland
49. Disorders of the Endocrine Pancreas
50. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland
Part Seven: Metabolic and Electrolyte Disorders
51. Weight Loss and Obesity
52. Hyperlipidemia
53. Electrolyte Imbalances
Part Eight: Reproductive System Disorders
54. The Practice of Theriogenology
55. Clinical Conditions of the Bitch and Queen
56. Clinical Conditions of the Dog and Tom
57. Neonatology and Pediatrics
Part Nine: Nervous and Neuromuscular Disorders
58. Lesion Localization and the Neurologic Examination
59. Diagnostic Tests for Nervous System and Neuromuscular Disorders
60. Intracranial Disorders
61. Loss of Vision and Pupillary Abnormalities
62. Seizures and other Paroxysmal Events
63. Head Tilt
64. Encephalitis, Myelitis and Meningitis
65. Disorders of the Spinal Cord
66. Disorders of Peripheral Nerves and the Neuromuscular Junction
67. Disorders of Muscle
Part Ten: Joint Disorders
68. Clinical Manifestation of and Diagnostic Tests for Joint Disorders
69. Disorders of the Joints
Part Eleven: Immune-Mediated Disorders
70. Pathogenesis of Immune-Mediated Disorders
71. Diagnostic Testing for Immune-Mediated Disease
72. Treatment of Primary Immune-Mediated Diseases
73. Common Immune-Mediated Diseases
Part Twelve: Oncology
74. Cytology
75. Principles of Cancer Treatment
76. Practical Chemotherapy
77. Complications of Cancer Chemotherapy
78. Approach to the Patient with a Mass
79. Lymphoma
80. Leukemias
81. Selected Neoplasms in Dogs and Cats
Part Thirteen: Hematology
82. Anemia
83. Clinical Pathology in Greyhounds and Other Sighthounds
84. Erythrocytosis
85. Leukocyte Abnormalities
86. Combined Cytopenias and Leukoerythroblastosis
87. Disorders of Hemostasis
88. Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly
89. Hyperproteinemia
90. Fever of Undetermined Origin
Part Fourteen: Infectious Diseases
91. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
92. Practical Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
93. Prevention of Infectious Diseases
94. Polysystemic Bacterial Diseases
95. Polysystemic Rickettsial Diseases
96. Polysystemic Viral Diseases
97. Polysystemic Mycotic Infections
98. Polysystemic Protozoal Infections
99. Zoonoses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323636179
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323570145
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676946
About the Author
Richard Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipl ACVIM, Professor, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA
C. Guillermo Couto
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipl ACVIM, Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Chief, Oncology/Hematology Service, Veterinary Teaching Hospital, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH