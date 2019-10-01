Small Animal Internal Medicine

Part One: Cardiovascular System Disorders

1. Clinical Manifestations of Cardiac Disease

2. Diagnostic Tests for the Cardiovascular System

3. Management of Heart Failure

4. Cardiac Arrhythmias and Antiarrhythmic Therapy

5. Congenital Cardiac Disease

6. Acquired Valvular and Endocardial Disease

7. Myocardial Diseases of the Dog

8. Myocardial Diseases of the Cat

9. Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Tumors

10. Pulmonary Hypertension and Heartworm Disease

11. Systemic Arterial Hypertension

12. Thromboembolic Disease

Part Two: Respiratory System Disorders

13. Clinical Manifestations of Nasal Disease

14. Diagnostic tests for the Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses

15. Disorders of the Nasal Cavity

16. Clinical Manifestations of Laryngeal and Pharyngeal Disease

17. Diagnostic Tests for the Larynx and Pharynx

18. Disorders of the Larynx and Pharynx

19. Clinical Manifestations of Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders

20. Diagnostic Tests for the Lower Respiratory Tract

21. Disorders of the Trachea and Bronchi

22. Disorders of the Pulmonary Parenchyma and Vasculature

23. Clinical Manifestations and Diagnostic Tests for Pleural Cavity and Mediastinal Diseases

24. Disorders of the Pleural Cavity and Mediastinum

25. Emergency Management of Respiratory Distress

Part Three: Digestive System Disorders

26. Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disorders

27. Diagnostic Tests for the Alimentary Tract

28. General Therapeutic Principles

29. Disorders of the Oral Cavity, Pharynx and Esophagus

30. Disorders of the Stomach

31. Disorders of the Intestinal Tract

32. Disorders of the Peritoneum

Part Four: Hepatobiliary and Exocrine Pancreatic Disorders

33. Clinical Manifestations of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disease

34. Diagnostic tests for the Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Systems

35. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Cat

36. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Dog

37. The Exocrine Pancreas

Part Five: Urinary Tract Disorders

38. Clinical Manifestations of Urinary Disorders

39. Diagnostic Tests for the Urinary System

40. Glomerular Disease

41. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease

42. Bacterial Cystitis, Pyelonephritis and Prostatitis in the Dog and Cat

43. Canine and Feline Urolithiasis

44. Obstructive and Nonobstructive Feline Idiopathic Cystitis

45. Disorders of Micturition

Part Six: Endocrine Disorders

46. Disorders of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

47. Disorders of the Parathyroid Gland

48. Disorders of the Thyroid Gland

49. Disorders of the Endocrine Pancreas

50. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland

Part Seven: Metabolic and Electrolyte Disorders

51. Weight Loss and Obesity

52. Hyperlipidemia

53. Electrolyte Imbalances

Part Eight: Reproductive System Disorders

54. The Practice of Theriogenology

55. Clinical Conditions of the Bitch and Queen

56. Clinical Conditions of the Dog and Tom

57. Neonatology and Pediatrics

Part Nine: Nervous and Neuromuscular Disorders

58. Lesion Localization and the Neurologic Examination

59. Diagnostic Tests for Nervous System and Neuromuscular Disorders

60. Intracranial Disorders

61. Loss of Vision and Pupillary Abnormalities

62. Seizures and other Paroxysmal Events

63. Head Tilt

64. Encephalitis, Myelitis and Meningitis

65. Disorders of the Spinal Cord

66. Disorders of Peripheral Nerves and the Neuromuscular Junction

67. Disorders of Muscle

Part Ten: Joint Disorders

68. Clinical Manifestation of and Diagnostic Tests for Joint Disorders

69. Disorders of the Joints

Part Eleven: Immune-Mediated Disorders

70. Pathogenesis of Immune-Mediated Disorders

71. Diagnostic Testing for Immune-Mediated Disease

72. Treatment of Primary Immune-Mediated Diseases

73. Common Immune-Mediated Diseases

Part Twelve: Oncology

74. Cytology

75. Principles of Cancer Treatment

76. Practical Chemotherapy

77. Complications of Cancer Chemotherapy

78. Approach to the Patient with a Mass

79. Lymphoma

80. Leukemias

81. Selected Neoplasms in Dogs and Cats

Part Thirteen: Hematology

82. Anemia

83. Clinical Pathology in Greyhounds and Other Sighthounds

84. Erythrocytosis

85. Leukocyte Abnormalities

86. Combined Cytopenias and Leukoerythroblastosis

87. Disorders of Hemostasis

88. Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly

89. Hyperproteinemia

90. Fever of Undetermined Origin

Part Fourteen: Infectious Diseases

91. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

92. Practical Antimicrobial Chemotherapy

93. Prevention of Infectious Diseases

94. Polysystemic Bacterial Diseases

95. Polysystemic Rickettsial Diseases

96. Polysystemic Viral Diseases

97. Polysystemic Mycotic Infections

98. Polysystemic Protozoal Infections

99. Zoonoses

