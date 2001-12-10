Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721677880

Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasound

2nd Edition

Authors: Thomas Nyland
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721677880
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2001
Page Count: 461
Description

Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasound outlines the basic physical principles of ultrasound, as well as imaging artifacts and the use of ultrasonography, in a logical body-systems approach. This second edition is completely revised and up-to-date, detailing current developments in ultrasonography. Two completely new chapters on thoracic and musculoskeletal ultrasound, as well as revised coverage of cardiology, CT/MR, and the reproductive system make this edition even more useful and clinically relevant. Full-color illustrations and color Doppler images of abdominal organs enhance and clarify discussions in the text.

Table of Contents

1 Physical Principles, Instrumentation and Safety of Diagnostic Ultrasonography
2 Artifacts
3 Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
4 Abdominal Ultrasound Scanning Techniques
5 Abdominal Fluid, Lymph Nodes, and Masses
6 Liver
7 Spleen
8 Pancreas
9 Urinary Tract
10 NEW! Adrenal Glands
11 Gastrointestinal Tract
12 Uterus and Ovaries
13 Prostate and Testes
14 NEW! Musculoskeletal System
15 Neck
16 Eye
17 NEW! Thorax
18 Echocardiography
19 Future Trend
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
461
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721677880

About the Author

Thomas Nyland

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Radiology, Professor, Department of Surgical and Radiological Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA

