Slurry Flow: Principles and Practice describes the basic concepts and methods for understanding and designing slurry flow systems, in-plan installations, and long-distance transportation systems. The goal of this book is to enable the design or plant engineer to derive the maximum benefit from a limited amount of test data and to generalize operating experience to new situations. Design procedures are described in detail and are accompanied by illustrative examples needed by engineers with little or no previous experience in slurry transport.

The technical literature in this field is extensive: this book facilitates its use by surveying current research results and providing explanations of mechanistic flow models. This discussion of background scientific principles helps the practitioner to better interpret test data, select pumps, specify materials of construction, and choose measuring devises for slurry transport systems. The extensive range of topics covered in Slurry Flow: Principles and practice includes slurry rheology, homogeneous and heterogeneous slurry flow principles, wear mechanisms, pumping equipment, instrumentation, and operating aspects.