Sleep, Memory and Learning, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705047, 9781455709540

Sleep, Memory and Learning, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 6-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Stickgold
eBook ISBN: 9781455709540
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705047
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 152
Description

This issue dives into the study of sleep function, particularly as it relates to memory and cognition. Any clinician who sees patients with sleep disorders, or in particular any sleep medicine specialist, will find this information enlightening and invaluable, as it discusses the current state of understanding of how sleep affects humans’ waking cognitive functions. These review articles describe the research that has taken place, and the lessons that can be taken away from them, so that clinicians can confidently advise their patients on the functional importance of adequate sleep, and recognize cognitive symptoms of inadequate sleep. Articles discuss such topics as animal and human research on sleep and memory, various imaging techniques to describe brain activity during sleep, and the role of dreams.

About the Authors

Robert Stickgold Author

Harvard Medical School

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

