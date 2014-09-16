Sleep Medicine Pearls

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 1: Sleep Stages and Electroencephalographic Patterns

1. A 30-year-old man taking a hypnotic nightly

2. A 30-year-old man with insomnia

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 2: Electroencephalographic Lead Placement

3. A 50-year-old man with insomnia

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 3: Eye Movement Monitoring

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 4: Eye Movement Patterns

4. A 20-year-old man with excessive daytime sleepiness

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 5: Chin (Submental) Electromyography

5. A 40-year-old man experiencing difficulty falling asleep

6. A 30-year-old woman having trouble falling asleep

7. A 30-year-old man having difficulty staying awake during the day

8. A 35-year-old woman with insomnia

9. A 25-year-old man with a history of sleep-walking

10. A 20-year-old man with daytime sleepiness

11. A 40-year-old man with a history of snoring and daytime sleepiness

12. A 34-year-old man with sleep disturbance

13. A 22-year-old woman with frequent awakenings during sleep secondary to chronic pain

14. A 40-year-old man being treated for depression

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 6: Additional Sleep Staging Rules

15. A 30-year-old man with severe snoring and occasional breathing lapses

16. A 35-year-old woman experiencing uncontrollable episodes of sleep

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 7: Sleep Architecture Definitions

17. A 23-year-old man with difficulty sleeping

18. A 25-year-old man with daytime sleepiness and fatigue

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 8: Polysomnography

19. A 30-year-old man having difficulty staying awake during the day

20. A 25-year-old man complaining of excessive daytime sleepiness

21. A 30-year-old man with loud snoring

22. A 40-year-old man with complaints of snoring

23. Two patients with recording artifacts

24. A 29-year-old man struggling with daytime sleepiness

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 9: Multiple Sleep Latency Test and Maintenance of Wakefulness Test

25. A 25-year-old man with daytime sleepiness

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 10: Monitoring Respiration During Sleep

26. A 45-year-old man with possible sleep apnea

27. A 50-year-old man with possible central apnea

28. A 30-year-old man with heavy snoring

29. A 33-year-old man complaining of daytime sleepiness

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 11: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

30. A 45-year-old man with a snoring problem

31. A 40-year-old woman with “mild” sleep apnea

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 12: Respiratory Arousals

32. A 30-year-old woman with severe fatigue

33. A 30-year-old man with heavy snoring and daytime sleepiness

34. A 45-year-old man with a distinct pattern of desaturation

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 13: Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

35. A 30-year-old man with weight loss and sleep apnea

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 14: Positive Airway Pressure Titration

36. A 55-year-old man with heavy nighttime snoring and daytime sleepiness

37. A 50-year-old man with problems during a CPAP titration

38. A patient refusing to accept treatment for obstructive sleep apnea

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 15: Positive Pressure Airway Treatment: Improving Acceptance & Adherence

40. A 55-year-old man with obstructive sleep apnea still sleepy on nasal CPAP

41. A 50-year-old man unable to sleep on CPAP due to mask leak and claustrophobia

42. A 55-year-old man having difficulty with CPAP because of nasal congestion

43. A 30-year-old man unable to tolerate nasal CPAP because of “too much pressure”

44. A 55-year-old man unable to use nasal CPAP due to intractable nasal congestion

45. A 45-year-old man with intolerance to nasal CPAP because of difficulty exhaling

46. A 60-year-old man with a suboptimal CPAP titration

47. A 55-year-old obese man with desaturation during a nasal CPAP trial

48. A 30-year-old woman with fatigue and mild daytime sleepiness

49. A 50-year-old man with a return of snoring 6 months after uvulopalatopharyngo-plasty

50. A 55-year-old man with severe daytime sleepiness and limited treatment options

51. A 40-year-old man with sleep apnea unable to tolerate nasal CPAP

52. A 45-year-old man still experiencing daytime sleepiness after uvulopalatopharyngo-plasty

53. A 50-year-old man needing objective confirmation of his ability to stay awake

54. A 45-year-old man falling asleep at the wheel while driving

55. A 30-year-old man with severe snoring

56. A 30-year-old choir singer with heavy snoring

57. A 50-year-old man with severe hypertension

58. A 55-year-old man with premature ventricular contractions during sleep

59. A 30-year-old pregnant woman with onset of snoring

60. A 45-year-old man with snoring and hypercapnia

61. A 55-year-old man with hypercapnic respiratory failure

62. A 57-year-old man with severe obstructive sleep apnea treated with oxygen

63. A 5-year-old child with behavior problems

64. A 6-year-old boy with large tonsils

65. A 20-year-old woman with daytime sleepiness since childhood

66. A 55-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and nocturnal desaturation

67. A 60-year-old man with leg swelling

68. A 55-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and severe pedal edema

69. A 60-year-old “pink puffer” with insomnia

70. A 52-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pedal edema

71. A 35-year-old woman with asthma and poor sleep at night

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 16: Central Sleep Apnea

72. A 58-year-old man with daytime sleepiness

73. A 55-year-old man with central sleep apnea

74. A 70-year-old man with daytime sleepiness and pedal edema

75. A 60-year-old man with severe congestive heart failure and daytime sleepiness

76. A 60-year-old man with obstructive sleep apnea and numerous central apneas on CPAP

77. A 12-year-old boy with daytime CO2 retention

78. A 75-year-old man with a history of polio

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 17: The Restless Leg Syndrome and Periodic Leg Movements in Sleep

79. A 50-year-old man with snoring and leg kicks

80. A 56-year-old man with crawling sensations in his legs at bedtime

81. A 40-year-old man who kicks in his sleep

82. A 50-year-old man who kicks during sleep

83. A 72-year-old man with worsening symptoms during treatment for restless legs

84. A 58-year-old man with sleep apnea and leg jerks during sleep

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 18: Narcolepsy

85. A 30-year-old man with daytime sleepiness and episodes of weakness

86. A 23-year-old man with daytime sleepiness, but no symptoms of cataplexy

87. A 25-year-old man with narcolepsy who is still sleepy on medication

88. A 25-year-old man with frequent episodes of cataplexy

89. A 24-year-old man with narcolepsy who was irritable and lost weight on methylphenidate

90. A 35-year-old man with sleep apnea and a short REM latency

91. A 40-year-old man with sleep apnea and persistent daytime sleepiness

92. A 35-year-old man requesting stimulant medication

93. A 64-year-old man with daytime sleepiness since age 21

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 19: Parasomnias

94. A 20-year-old man with severe “nightmares”

95. A 25-year-old woman walking in her sleep

96. A 55-year-old man with violent dreams

97. A 50-year-old man with an interesting chin EMG

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 20: Monitoring for Nocturnal Seizures

98. A 55-year-old man with unusual movements during sleep

99. A 60-year-old man with a rhythmic EEG pattern during a CPAP titration

100. A 30-year-old man who got out of bed during sleep

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 21: Evaluation of Insomnia

101. A 30-year-old woman having difficulty falling asleep

102. A 30-year-old woman with insomnia

103. A 40-year-old man with difficulty falling asleep after the death of his brother

Fundamentals of Sleep Medicine 22: Circadian Sleep Disorders

104. A 40-year-old woman complaining of difficulty falling asleep

105. A 70-year-old man with early morning awakening

106. A 44-year-old man with jet lag

107. A 40-year-old woman with fibromyalgia

108. A 40-year-old woman with fatigue and disturbed sleep

109. A 45-year-old man with persistent insomnia while on treatment for depression

110. A 45-year-old man with hyperphagia and hypersomnia

111. A 50-year-old veteran of the Vietnam War with upsetting dreams

112. A 40-year-old woman with terrifying awakenings