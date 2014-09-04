Sleep Hypoventilation: A State-of-the-Art Overview, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326803, 9780323326810

Sleep Hypoventilation: A State-of-the-Art Overview, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-3

1st Edition

Authors: Babak Mokhlesi
eBook ISBN: 9780323326810
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326803
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Description

This issue, edited by Dr. Babak Mokhlesi, features comprehensive discussion on the subject of Hypoventilation. Articles include: The History of Hypoventilation Syndromes; Pathophysiology of Hypoventilation During Sleep, Sleep Hypoventilation: Diagnostic Considerations and Technological Limitations; Advances in Positive Airway Pressure Treatment Modalities for Hypoventilation Syndromes; Scoring Abnormal Respiratory Events on Polysomnography During Noninvasive Ventilation; Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome: Epidemiology and Diagnosis; Outcomes for Obese Patients with Chronic Respiratory Failure: Results from Observational and Randomized Controlled Trials; Non-PAP Treatment Modalities in Obesity-Hypoventilation Syndrome: Role of Exercise, Nonsurgical and Surgical Weight Reduction, Tracheostomy, Respiratory Stimulants, and Oxygen, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326810
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326803

About the Authors

Babak Mokhlesi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

U Chicago

