Sleep Hypoventilation: A State-of-the-Art Overview, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-3

This issue, edited by Dr. Babak Mokhlesi, features comprehensive discussion on the subject of Hypoventilation. Articles include: The History of Hypoventilation Syndromes; Pathophysiology of Hypoventilation During Sleep, Sleep Hypoventilation: Diagnostic Considerations and Technological Limitations; Advances in Positive Airway Pressure Treatment Modalities for Hypoventilation Syndromes; Scoring Abnormal Respiratory Events on Polysomnography During Noninvasive Ventilation; Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome: Epidemiology and Diagnosis; Outcomes for Obese Patients with Chronic Respiratory Failure: Results from Observational and Randomized Controlled Trials; Non-PAP Treatment Modalities in Obesity-Hypoventilation Syndrome: Role of Exercise, Nonsurgical and Surgical Weight Reduction, Tracheostomy, Respiratory Stimulants, and Oxygen, and more!