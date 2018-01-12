Sleep, Epilepsies, and Cognitive Impairment
Translational research connects science and clinical medicine from "the bench to the bedside." In Sleep, Epilepsies and Cognitive Impairment, the authors look back from the bedside to the brain function underlying clinical symptoms and reveal mechanisms explored by contemporary neuroimaging and signal analysis in the overlapping fields of sleep and epilepsy. This book will help the reader to see epilepsy from a new viewpoint.
The common pathophysiology binding together the diverse manifestations of epilepsies is the exaggeration of plastic functions of the brain involving the hippocampus, the non-specific thalamocortical system and the perisylvian cognitive network. Epileptic derailment seems to be the price for the latest achievements of the mammal and human brain; namely the highly developed ability to change and learn. The contemporary results of sleep research provide new viewpoints to explain why sleep and epilepsy are bedfellows. Converging evidence supports the concept that one of the most important biological roles of NREM sleep is the renewal of synaptic balance ensuring learning ability from one day to the next and consolidation of new memories. Epilepsy and NREM sleep use overlapping structures and functions, therefore epilepsy beginning in early childhood may interfere with sleep plastic functions. NREM sleep, which affects original learning and memory, may become the hidden source of chronic cognitive impairment when epilepsy occurs during sleep and blocks the plastic processes.
Sleep, Epilepsies and Cognitive Impairment abandons the academic classification of epilepsy by following the system epilepsy concept, binding major epilepsies with structures and functions of physiological brain systems. It tries to show within this system the close interrelationship between sleep, epilepsy and cognition.
Neuroscientists, clinical epileptologists and neurologists interested in brain processes underlying brain plasticity, sleep and epilepsy will find this book thought provoking. It offers good "brain-gymnastics" for reconsidering the ideas on epilepsy.
- It provides contemporary knowledge about the neurophysiological and functional anatomical background of major epilepsies
- Treats major epilepsies as system epilepsies of brain networks
- Reveals the interrelationship of sleep, epilepsy and cognitive impairment showing how epileptic manifestations became facilitated in NREM sleep and interferes with sleep plastic functions
Researchers and clinicians focused on neurology, neuroscience, sleep, and neurophysiology
1. General considerations
2. The network concept of epilepsy
3. Activation of epilepsy in sleep
4. Absence Epilepsy as system epilepsy of the sleep promoting function
5. Nocturnal Frontal Lobe Epilepsy as epilepsy of the arousal system from sleep
6. Juvenile Idiopathic Myoclonic Epilepsy as the common disorder of the cortoco-thalamic and motor system
7. Reading Epilepsy as epilepsy of the speech function
8. Medial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy as epilepsy of the limbic system of declarative memory processing
9. Peri-sylvian epileptic network: childhood idiopathic benign regional hyperexcitability (HIEC) conditions (Rolandic Epilepsy, Panayitopoulos syndrome)- Common features in HIEC conditions
10. Malignant transformation of HIEC conditions to Electrical status Epilepticus in Sleep in global (ESES) and regional (Landai-Kleffner Syndrome) forms
11. The spectrum disorders of the peri-sylvian epileptic network
12. Epileptic Encephalopathies (West Syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome – Common features of Epileptic Encephalopathies
13. The common mechanisms in childhood epileptic encephalopathies with immense sleep activation and cortical pathological HFO activity
14. The outstanding role of interictal dicharges (IEDs) in epileptic encephalopathies and in cognitive impairment of epilepsy
15. The role of slow wave sleep in the development and progression in system epilepsies
16. Epilepsy types in another way
Peter Halasz
Dr. Halász is an acknowledged epileptologist, and sleep researcher. He is an emeritus professor of Neurology at the National Institute of Clinical Neuroscience, Budapest. He is the author of more than 200 international publication, mainly on epilepsy and sleep, and several books. He is also a life member of the Hungarian Epilepsy League leading board.
Emeritus Professor of Neurology, National Institute of Clinical Neuroscience, Budapest, Hungary
Anna Szucs
Dr. Szűcs is a neurologist and psychiatrist, and chief physician in the National Institute of Clinical Neuroscience. She is a sleep expert and neurophysiologist, as well as an author of 50 international publications and 2 books
Chief Physician, National Institute of Clinical Neuroscience, Budapest, Hungary