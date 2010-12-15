Sleep Disorders Part II, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of contributors
Section 1 History of sleep medicine
1. History of sleep medicine
Section 2 Basic science and methods
2. Normal sleep-recording and scoring techniques
3. Assessment of daytime sleepiness
4. Actigraphic monitoring of sleep and circadian rhythms
5. Video recordings and video polysomnography
6. Functional neuroimaging in sleep, sleep deprivation, and sleep disorders
Section 3 Basic mechanisms of sleep
7. The phylogeny of sleep
8. Ontogeny of EEG sleep from neonatal through infancy periods
9. Neurobiology of waking and sleeping
10. Neurobiology of REM sleep
11. Neurochemistry of sleep: an overview of animal experimental work
12. Molecular neurobiology of sleep
13. Manifestations and functional implications of sleep homeostasis
14. Thermoregulation in wakefulness and sleep in humans
15. Cytokines in immune function and sleep regulation
16. Endocrine and metabolic changes during sleep
17. Sleep, memory, and molecular neurobiology
Section 4 Clinical aspects of sleep disorders
18. Epidemiology of sleep disorders
19. Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular physiology in sleep
20. Cardiovascular diseases and sleep apnea
21. Alterations in gastrointestinal functioning during sleep
22. Sleep and genitourinary systems: physiology and disorders
23. Sleep enuresis
24. Respiratory physiology in sleep and wakefulness
25. Obstructive sleep apnea: diagnosis, risk factors, and pathophysiology
26. Upper-airway resistance syndrome
27. Central sleep apnea
28. Positive-pressure treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome
29. Medical and surgical treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, including dental appliances
30. Noninvasive positive ventilation in the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders
31. Sleep and pulmonary diseases
32. Sleep-associated respiratory disorders and their psychobehavioral consequences in children
33. Sudden death in infants during sleep
34. Neurobiology and the neurological basis of dreaming
35. Abnormal dreams and nightmare disorders
36. Sleep and psychiatric diseases
37. Sleep-related eating disorder
38. Alcohol, toxins, and medications as a cause of sleep dysfunction
39. Sleep, pain, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue syndrome
40. Women and sleep
41. Normal and abnormal sleep in the elderly
Index
Section 5 Classification of sleep disorders
42. Classification of sleep disorders
Section 6 Genetics of sleep disorders
43. Genetics of sleep disorders
Section 7 Insomnia
44. Neurological perspectives in insomnia and hyperarousal syndromes
45. Insomnia: nature, diagnosis, and treatment
46. Pharmacotherapy for insomnia
Section 8 Hypersomnia
47. Hypothalamus, hypocretins/orexin, and vigilance control
48. Narcolepsy and cataplexy
49. Recurrent hypersomnias
50. Excessive daytime sleepiness
Section 9 Abnormal movements in sleep
51. Motor control in sleep
52. NREM parasomnias
53. REM sleep parasomnias
54. Isolated motor phenomena and symptoms of sleep
55. Sleep bruxism
56. Restless-legs syndrome and periodic leg movements in sleep
Section 10 Circadian rhythm sleep disorders
57. Molecular neurobiology of circadian rhythms
58. Circadian rhythm sleep disorders
Section 11 Sleep and neurological disorders
59. Fatal familial insomnia and the role of the thalamus in sleep regulation
60. Sleep disorders in Parkinson’s disease
61. Sleep disorders in neurodegenerative diseases other than Parkinson’s disease
62. Sleep and stroke
63. Sleep and headache
64. Sleep and breathing in neuromuscular disorders
65. Sleep-related epilepsy
66. Sleep disorders in multiple sclerosis
Section 12 Sleep and violence
67. Violent parasomnias: forensic implications
Index
Description
Sleep Disorders II covers various aspects of sleep disorders. These include the different classification of sleep disorders, the genetic influences of sleep disorders, abnormality in the sleeping pattern, and the circadian rhythm sleep disorder. A sleep disorder is a medical disorder that affects the sleeping patterns of humans (and sometimes animals). The disruptions in sleep can be caused by different factors, such as teeth grinding, night terrors, and the like.
The book also discusses different perspectives on insomnia and hypersomnia. According to the International Classification of Sleep Disorders, insomnia is a sleep that is low in quality or a difficulty in sleeping. On the other hand, hypersomnia is a sleeping disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or prolonged nighttime sleep. The book discusses narcolepsy, a syndrome that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness that is associated with cataplexy and other REM sleep phenomena. The different medicines for this disease are also discussed.
People who are practicing neurology and internal medicine, especially those in pulmonary, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, renal and endocrine specialties, will find this book valuable.
Key Features
- A comprehensive resource for the study of sleep science, sleep medicine, and sleep disorders
Fascinating noninvasive neuroimaging studies that demonstrate marked changes during different sleep states
A state-of-the-art reference that summarizes the clinical features and management of many of the neurological manifestations of sleep disorders
Readership
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534828
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520074
About the Editors
Pasquale Montagna Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurological Sciences, University of Bologna, Italy
Sudhansu Chokroverty Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey