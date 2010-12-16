Sleep Disorders Part I, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 History of sleep medicine
1. History of sleep medicine
Section 2 Basic science and method
2. Normal sleep-recording and scoring techniques
3. Assessment of daytime sleepiness
4. Actigraphic monitoring of sleep and circadian rhythms
5. Video recordings and video polysomnography
6. Functional neuroimaging in sleep, sleep deprivation, and sleep disorders
Section 3 Basic mechanisms of sleep
7. The phylogeny of sleep
8. Ontogeny of EEG sleep from neonatal through infancy periods
9. Neurobiology of waking and sleeping
10. Neurobiology of REM sleep
11. Neurochemistry of sleep: an overview of animal experimental work
12. Molecular neurobiology of sleep
13. Manifestations and functional implications of sleep homeostasis
14. Thermoregulation in wakefulness and sleep in humans
15. Cytokines in immune function and sleep regulation
16. Endocrine and metabolic changes during sleep
17. Sleep, memory, and molecular neurobiology
Section 4 Clinical aspects of sleep disorders
18. Epidemiology of sleep disorders
19. Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular physiology in sleep
20. Cardiovascular diseases and sleep apnea
21. Alterations in gastrointestinal functioning during sleep
22. Sleep and genitourinary systems: physiology and disorders
23. Sleep enuresis
24. Respiratory physiology in sleep and wakefulness
25. Obstructive sleep apnea: diagnosis, risk factors, and pathophysiology
26. Upper-airway resistance syndrome
27. Central sleep apnea
28. Positive-pressure treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome
29. Medical and surgical treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, including dental appliances
30. Noninvasive positive ventilation in the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders
31. Sleep and pulmonary diseases
32. Sleep-associated respiratory disorders and their psychobehavioral consequences in children
33. Sudden death in infants during sleep
34. Neurobiology and the neurological basis of dreaming
35. Abnormal dreams and nightmare disorders
36. Sleep and psychiatric diseases
37. Sleep-related eating disorder
38. Alcohol, toxins, and medications as a cause of sleep dysfunction
39. Sleep, pain, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue syndrome
40. Women and sleep
41. Normal and abnormal sleep in the elderly
Description
Sleep Disorders Part 1 offers a glimpse of developments that focus on diagnostic techniques in the field of neurobiology of sleep. This part discusses the models of the rapid eye movement (REM) sleep mechanism; issues regarding sleep states, stages, and memory consolidation; and advances in the understanding of the sleep-wake genes, gene products, the circadian clock, and the role of sleep duration. This book explains noninvasive neuroimaging studies, particularly positron emission tomographic and single photon emission computed tomographic scans. It further discusses advances in clinical science, including concepts about neurobiology of sleep, narcolepsy-cataplexy, therapy, and laboratory techniques. The significant advances in therapy have led to the addition of new drugs for the treatment of different sleeping disorders, as described in this book. Sleep is essential to humans. Awareness of its true importance leads to the development and acceptance of sleep medicines in the market.
Key Features
- Clinical data on groundbreaking advancements in the understanding of basic sleep science
- Invaluable information on new therapies and drug protocols for sleep disorders
- A state-of-the-art reference that includes the role of genetics in sleep medicine
Readership
Neurologists and Neuroscience research workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 16th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534811
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520067
About the Editors
Pasquale Montagna Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurological Sciences, University of Bologna, Italy
Sudhansu Chokroverty Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey