Sleep Disorders Part I, Volume 98

Section 1 History of sleep medicine

1. History of sleep medicine

Section 2 Basic science and method

2. Normal sleep-recording and scoring techniques

3. Assessment of daytime sleepiness

4. Actigraphic monitoring of sleep and circadian rhythms

5. Video recordings and video polysomnography

6. Functional neuroimaging in sleep, sleep deprivation, and sleep disorders

Section 3 Basic mechanisms of sleep

7. The phylogeny of sleep

8. Ontogeny of EEG sleep from neonatal through infancy periods

9. Neurobiology of waking and sleeping

10. Neurobiology of REM sleep

11. Neurochemistry of sleep: an overview of animal experimental work

12. Molecular neurobiology of sleep

13. Manifestations and functional implications of sleep homeostasis

14. Thermoregulation in wakefulness and sleep in humans

15. Cytokines in immune function and sleep regulation

16. Endocrine and metabolic changes during sleep

17. Sleep, memory, and molecular neurobiology

Section 4 Clinical aspects of sleep disorders

18. Epidemiology of sleep disorders

19. Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular physiology in sleep

20. Cardiovascular diseases and sleep apnea

21. Alterations in gastrointestinal functioning during sleep

22. Sleep and genitourinary systems: physiology and disorders

23. Sleep enuresis

24. Respiratory physiology in sleep and wakefulness

25. Obstructive sleep apnea: diagnosis, risk factors, and pathophysiology

26. Upper-airway resistance syndrome

27. Central sleep apnea

28. Positive-pressure treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome

29. Medical and surgical treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, including dental appliances

30. Noninvasive positive ventilation in the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders

31. Sleep and pulmonary diseases

32. Sleep-associated respiratory disorders and their psychobehavioral consequences in children

33. Sudden death in infants during sleep

34. Neurobiology and the neurological basis of dreaming

35. Abnormal dreams and nightmare disorders

36. Sleep and psychiatric diseases

37. Sleep-related eating disorder

38. Alcohol, toxins, and medications as a cause of sleep dysfunction

39. Sleep, pain, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue syndrome

40. Women and sleep

41. Normal and abnormal sleep in the elderly