Sleep Disorders Medicine
1st Edition
Basic Science, Technical Considerations, and Clinical Aspects
Description
Sleep Disorders Medicine: Basic Science, Technical Considerations, and Clinical Aspects presents the scientific basis for understanding sleep. This book provides information on the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of sleep disorders.
Organized into 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the cerebral activity of wakefulness and the cerebral activity of sleep. This text then discusses the effects on mental and physical health of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, and all sleep. Other chapters consider the neurophysiology and cellular pharmacology of sleep mechanisms. This book discusses as well the physiologic changes that occur in both the autonomic and somatic nervous system during sleep. The final chapter deals with the application of nasal continuous positive airway pressure for the treatment of obstructive apnea in adults.
This book is a valuable resource for neurologists, internists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, otolaryngologists, neurosurgeons, psychologists, neuroscientists, and general practitioners.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
Part I: Basic Aspects of Sleep
Chapter 2: An Overview of Sleep
Chapter 3: Neurophysiology of Sleep: Basic Mechanisms Underlying Control of Wakefulness and Sleep
Chapter 4: Biochemical Pharmacology of Sleep
Chapter 5: Physiologic Changes in Sleep
Patr II: Technical Considerations
Chapter 6: Polysomnographic Technique: An Overview
Chapter 7: Electroencephalography, Electromyography and Electrooculography: General Principles and Basic Technology
Chapter 8: Electrocardiographic Recognition of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Chapter 9: Respiration and Respiratory Function: Technique of Recording and Evaluation
Chapter 10: Measurement of Sleepiness/Alertness: Multiple Sleep Latency Test
Chapter 11: Ambulatory Cassette Polysomnography
Chapter 12: Sleep Scoring Technique
Chapter 13: Techniques for the Assessment of Sleep-Related Erections
Part III: Clinical Aspects
Chapter 14: An Approach to a Patient with Sleep Complaints
Chapter 15: Classification of Sleep Disorders
Chapter 16: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome
Chapter 17: Insomnia
Chapter 18: Narcolepsy
Chapter 19: Motor Functions and Dysfunctions of Sleep
Chapter 20: Sleep, Breathing, and Neurological Disorders
Chapter 21: Sleep Disorders in Psychiatric Illness
Chapter 22: Sleep and Other Medical Disorders
Chapter 23: Circadian Rhythm Disorders
Chapter 24: Parasomnias
Chapter 25: Sleep Disorders in Elderly Persons
Chapter 26: Sleep Disorders of Childhood
Chapter 27: Sleep and Epilepsy
Chapter 28: Positive Airway Pressure in the Treatment of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
Glossary of Terms Used in Sleep Disorders Medicine
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 4th November 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165196
About the Editor
Sudhansu Chokroverty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey