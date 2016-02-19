Sleep Disorders Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690027, 9781483165196

Sleep Disorders Medicine

1st Edition

Basic Science, Technical Considerations, and Clinical Aspects

Editors: Sudhansu Chokroverty
eBook ISBN: 9781483165196
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th November 1993
Page Count: 516
Description

Sleep Disorders Medicine: Basic Science, Technical Considerations, and Clinical Aspects presents the scientific basis for understanding sleep. This book provides information on the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of sleep disorders.

Organized into 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the cerebral activity of wakefulness and the cerebral activity of sleep. This text then discusses the effects on mental and physical health of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, and all sleep. Other chapters consider the neurophysiology and cellular pharmacology of sleep mechanisms. This book discusses as well the physiologic changes that occur in both the autonomic and somatic nervous system during sleep. The final chapter deals with the application of nasal continuous positive airway pressure for the treatment of obstructive apnea in adults.

This book is a valuable resource for neurologists, internists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, otolaryngologists, neurosurgeons, psychologists, neuroscientists, and general practitioners.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributing Authors

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction

Part I: Basic Aspects of Sleep

Chapter 2: An Overview of Sleep

Chapter 3: Neurophysiology of Sleep: Basic Mechanisms Underlying Control of Wakefulness and Sleep

Chapter 4: Biochemical Pharmacology of Sleep

Chapter 5: Physiologic Changes in Sleep

Patr II: Technical Considerations

Chapter 6: Polysomnographic Technique: An Overview

Chapter 7: Electroencephalography, Electromyography and Electrooculography: General Principles and Basic Technology

Chapter 8: Electrocardiographic Recognition of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Chapter 9: Respiration and Respiratory Function: Technique of Recording and Evaluation

Chapter 10: Measurement of Sleepiness/Alertness: Multiple Sleep Latency Test

Chapter 11: Ambulatory Cassette Polysomnography

Chapter 12: Sleep Scoring Technique

Chapter 13: Techniques for the Assessment of Sleep-Related Erections

Part III: Clinical Aspects

Chapter 14: An Approach to a Patient with Sleep Complaints

Chapter 15: Classification of Sleep Disorders

Chapter 16: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome

Chapter 17: Insomnia

Chapter 18: Narcolepsy

Chapter 19: Motor Functions and Dysfunctions of Sleep

Chapter 20: Sleep, Breathing, and Neurological Disorders

Chapter 21: Sleep Disorders in Psychiatric Illness

Chapter 22: Sleep and Other Medical Disorders

Chapter 23: Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Chapter 24: Parasomnias

Chapter 25: Sleep Disorders in Elderly Persons

Chapter 26: Sleep Disorders of Childhood

Chapter 27: Sleep and Epilepsy

Chapter 28: Positive Airway Pressure in the Treatment of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

Glossary of Terms Used in Sleep Disorders Medicine

Index

About the Editor

Sudhansu Chokroverty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey

