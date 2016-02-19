Sleep Disorders Medicine: Basic Science, Technical Considerations, and Clinical Aspects presents the scientific basis for understanding sleep. This book provides information on the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of sleep disorders.

Organized into 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the cerebral activity of wakefulness and the cerebral activity of sleep. This text then discusses the effects on mental and physical health of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, and all sleep. Other chapters consider the neurophysiology and cellular pharmacology of sleep mechanisms. This book discusses as well the physiologic changes that occur in both the autonomic and somatic nervous system during sleep. The final chapter deals with the application of nasal continuous positive airway pressure for the treatment of obstructive apnea in adults.

This book is a valuable resource for neurologists, internists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, otolaryngologists, neurosurgeons, psychologists, neuroscientists, and general practitioners.