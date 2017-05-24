Sleep and the Heart, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 12-2

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics is edited by Dr. Rami Khayat and focuses on Sleep and the Heart. Article topics include: Mechanisms of SDB and respiratory control instability in heart failure; Rehabilitation of cardiovascular disorders and sleep apnea; Device therapy for SDB in patients with CVD and heart failure; Non-mask based therapies for CSA in patients with heart failure; Movement disorders and non- respiratory sleep disorders in patients with CVD; A practical approach to the identification and management of SDB in heart failure patients.