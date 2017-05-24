Sleep and the Heart, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530316, 9780323530323

Sleep and the Heart, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 12-2

1st Edition

Authors: Rami Khayat
eBook ISBN: 9780323530323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530316
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics is edited by Dr. Rami Khayat and focuses on Sleep and the Heart. Article topics include: Mechanisms of SDB and respiratory control instability in heart failure; Rehabilitation of cardiovascular disorders and sleep apnea; Device therapy for SDB in patients with CVD and heart failure; Non-mask based therapies for CSA in patients with heart failure; Movement disorders and non- respiratory sleep disorders in patients with CVD; A practical approach to the identification and management of SDB in heart failure patients.

About the Authors

Rami Khayat Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio State University

