Sleep and Neurologic Disease
1st Edition
Sleep and Neurologic Disease reviews how common neurologic illnesses, such as Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s dementia impact sleep. In addition, the book discusses how common primary sleep disorders influence neurologic diseases, such as the relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and stroke, as well as their association with various primary headache disorders and epilepsy syndromes.
The utilization of sleep technology, such as polysomnography, multiple sleep latency testing, actigraphy, laboratory and CSF testing is also covered. The book is written for the practicing neurologist, sleep physician, neuroscientist, and epidemiologist studying sleep.
- Reviews how common neurological illnesses impact sleep and the impact sleep disorders have on neurologic disease
- Up-to-date, comprehensive overview written for practicing neurologists, sleep physicians, neuroscientists, and epidemiologists
- Includes informative discussions on sleep physiology, circadian rhythms, sleep and stroke, and treatment options for neurologists
For neurologists, sleep physicians, neuroscientists and epidemiologists studying sleep
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Anatomy and Physiology of Normal Sleep
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Initial Discoveries of Sleep Circuitry
- Neuroanatomy and Neurotransmitters
- Sleep-wake Circuitry
- Circadian and Homeostatic Regulation of Sleep
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Anatomy and Physiology of the Circadian System
- Abstract
- Biological Rhythms at the Origin of the Circadian Timing System
- Endogenous Circadian Rhythms
- The Circadian Timing System
- Outputs of the Central Clock
- Entrainment of the Circadian Timing System
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3: The Functions of Sleep and the Effects of Sleep Deprivation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sleep and Stress
- Regulation of Appetite
- GH, PRL, TSH, GnRH, and Testosterone
- Mood, Emotional Stability and Reward Circuits
- Emotional Maturation
- Dreaming
- Regulation of Pain
- Cognitive Performance and the Effects of Sleep Deprivation
- Accidents and Safety in Acute and Chronic Sleep Deprivation
- Memory
- Insight and Creativity, Memory
- Immune Function
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Sleep and Cognitive Impairment
- Abstract
- Sleep Changes in Normal Aging
- Sleep in Dementia
- Sleep Disorders as a Risk Factor for Cognitive Impairment
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Sleep and Movement Disorders
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Multiple System Atrophy
- Dementia with Lewy Bodies
- REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- α-Synucleinopathies and REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- Narcolepsy and REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- Restless Leg Syndrome
- Huntington’s Disease
- Wilson’s Disease
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Sleep and Stroke
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sleep Apnea is a Risk Factor for Stroke
- Pathophysiology
- Stroke Increases the Risk of Sleep Apnea
- Stroke and the Sleep–Wake Cycle
- Stroke, Parasomnias, and Sleep-Related Movement Disorders
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Sleep and Epilepsy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Circadian Patterns
- Sleep Deprivation
- Sleep Related Disorders
- Conclusions
- Future Directions
- Chapter 8: Central Nervous System Hypersomnias
- Abstract
- Classification of CNS Hypersomnia Disorders
- Historical Perspectives and Pathophysiology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnostic Procedures
- Individual Pathologies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Sleep and Multiple Sclerosis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Fatigue and the Association of Sleep Disorders in MS
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Sleep and Neuromuscular Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Physiology of Normal Breathing
- Mechanisms of Sleep Disturbances in Neuromuscular Disease
- Assessments of Hypoventilation and Sleep Disturbance in Neuromuscular Disease
- Treatment of Neuromuscular Hypoventilation
- Central Hypoventilation Syndrome Due to Chronic Hypercapnia
- Central Sleep Dysfunction in Neuromuscular Disease
- Upper Motor Neuron Dysfunction
- Restless Legs Syndrome in Neuromuscular Disease
- Pain Secondary to Neuromuscular Disease
- Evidence for Treatment of Sleep Disturbances in Neuromuscular Disease
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 11: Sleep and Headache
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Clinical Relationship between Sleep and Headache Disorders
- The Shared Neurobiological Substrate of Sleep and Headache
- Headache Itself can Result in Sleep Disturbances
- Sleep Disorders can Cause or Exacerbate Headache
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Sleep and the Autonomic Nervous System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy of the Autonomic and Sleep/Wake Systems
- Normal Autonomic Function During Sleep
- Measuring Autonomic Tone During Sleep
- Autonomic Disorders with Prominent Sleep Disruption
- Conclusions
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040744
Mitchell Miglis
Dr. Miglis is Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University. He completed fellowship training in autonomic disorders at Harvard Medical School and sleep medicine at Stanford University. He is board certified in neurology and sleep medicine and serves on the sleep medicine section committee for the American Academy of Neurology. His clinical interests include the overlap of sleep and neurological disease, and his research focuses on autonomic impairment in sleep. He is a firm believer that good health begins with good sleep, and that the complete treatment of any patient with a neurological illness should include a thorough understanding of how their illness impacts the quality of their sleep.
Neurology Department, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
"This excellent book discusses the importance of sleep on neurological functions and the impact on neurological diseases. Clinicians involved in the care of patients with neurological illness would help their patients by being familiar with the information in this superb book. Score: 81 - 3 Stars" --Doody's